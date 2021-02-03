You are here

Madinah governor inaugurates multi-million riyal projects

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday launched two development projects worth SR126 million in Yanbu governorate. (SPA)
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday launched two development projects worth SR126 million in Yanbu governorate. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

Madinah governor inaugurates multi-million riyal projects

Madinah governor inaugurates multi-million riyal projects
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated two projects costing SR126 million to develop and modernize water infrastructure and environmental services in the Yanbu governorate.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of completing the uplift projects on time to contribute to the development of the region and improve civic services.
The governor was briefed about the projects through a visual presentation. The first project includes the completion and modernization of the sewerage system in the governorate. The second project is a wastewater treatment plant in the Yanbul Al-Nakhl Center. It will use the triple treatment technology that allows the use of treated water for industrial and agricultural purposes.
The sewerage project will help improve sanitation in Yanbu and help lay the foundation for sustainable growth of the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children's fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday signed a donor contribution memorandum with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to support the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC) with a donation of $9.16 million.
The GMPFC, a joint initiative of UNICEF and IsDB, was launched in 2019 to “open new opportunities for Muslim philanthropy to reach the millions of children in need of humanitarian support and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar, as trustee to the fund, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed the memorandum.
Under the first project, health and nutritional services will be supported through primary health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in partnership with UNICEF, bringing urgent aid to 130,000 people.
It aims to provide primary health services to 110,000 children aged under five, 20,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 150 new babies, as well as training 150 doctors and 100 nurses to provide healthcare services for mothers and children.
The project also aims to support logistic services for 13 health facilities in Rohingya refugee camps and to treat malnutrition cases.
Under the second project, vaccination coverage and health services for children under five years old will be improved in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in Pakistan, helping about 1,368,000 people.
The project will also support routine immunization — one of the most cost-effective means to reduce infant mortality.
It will support more than 295 health facilities with medical supplies, cooling systems and generators, as well as providing personal protective equipment for more than 3,500 health workers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

