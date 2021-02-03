Madinah governor inaugurates multi-million riyal projects

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated two projects costing SR126 million to develop and modernize water infrastructure and environmental services in the Yanbu governorate.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of completing the uplift projects on time to contribute to the development of the region and improve civic services.
The governor was briefed about the projects through a visual presentation. The first project includes the completion and modernization of the sewerage system in the governorate. The second project is a wastewater treatment plant in the Yanbul Al-Nakhl Center. It will use the triple treatment technology that allows the use of treated water for industrial and agricultural purposes.
The sewerage project will help improve sanitation in Yanbu and help lay the foundation for sustainable growth of the region.
