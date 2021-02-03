You are here

Saudi cabinet says kingdom witnessing 'unprecedented' investment opportunities

King Salman chairs Saudi Cabinet meeting of ministers during a virtual session. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The cabinet on Tuesday discussed plans for the city of Riyadh recently revealed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
The plans announed at the Future Investment Initiative last week would make the Saudi capital one of the 10 largest city economies in the world, as part of the Kingdom’s aim to diversify sources of income and grow the economy.
The Cabinet said the Kingdom is witnessing “unprecedented” investment opportunities as part of Vision 2030.
It said in a statement that the opportunities create an exceptional investment environment in the Kingdom that is supported by regulatory reforms and is attractive to investors. 
It also discussed international and regional developments, including the Palestinian situation, during which it reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to peace as a strategic choice.  
It also stressed its keenness on the unity, sovereignty and integrity of Arab lands, and not accepting any violation that threatens the stability of the region.
The Cabinet also reviewed the developments of the coronavirus pandemic locally and internationally and the precautionary and preventive measures that have been taken to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents.

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday signed a donor contribution memorandum with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to support the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC) with a donation of $9.16 million.
The GMPFC, a joint initiative of UNICEF and IsDB, was launched in 2019 to “open new opportunities for Muslim philanthropy to reach the millions of children in need of humanitarian support and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar, as trustee to the fund, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed the memorandum.
Under the first project, health and nutritional services will be supported through primary health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in partnership with UNICEF, bringing urgent aid to 130,000 people.
It aims to provide primary health services to 110,000 children aged under five, 20,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 150 new babies, as well as training 150 doctors and 100 nurses to provide healthcare services for mothers and children.
The project also aims to support logistic services for 13 health facilities in Rohingya refugee camps and to treat malnutrition cases.
Under the second project, vaccination coverage and health services for children under five years old will be improved in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in Pakistan, helping about 1,368,000 people.
The project will also support routine immunization — one of the most cost-effective means to reduce infant mortality.
It will support more than 295 health facilities with medical supplies, cooling systems and generators, as well as providing personal protective equipment for more than 3,500 health workers.

