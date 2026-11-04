RIYADH: A collection of tales about Saudi Arabia was among the cultural works produced by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission that went on display at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The collection, titled “Stories from Saudi Arabia,” by local authors was among a host of treats on offer at the Saudi pavilion, according to a press statement.

Other highlights included a selection of manga and graphic comics by prominent Saudi writers like Ghazi Al-Gosaibi, Omaima Al-Khamis and Abdulaziz Al-Mishri.

The commission also presented its Tarjim initiative, which supports translation into and from Arabic and connects Saudi publishers with their international counterparts, agents and authors. It is part of efforts to build cultural partnerships and expand the presence of Arabic content for international readers.

Saudi Arabia is guest of honor at this year’s fair at the Palais des Expositions des Pins Maritimes in the Algerian capital. Its delegation includes representatives from the heritage, culinary arts, fashion, architecture, design and film sectors.

The event, which ends on Saturday, also includes panel discussions, poetry evenings and interactive sessions with renowned Saudi writers and poets.