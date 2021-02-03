Theeb boosts rental fleet with 1,700 new cars, including 2021 models

Saudi car rental firm Theeb Rent a Car has announced a major expansion of its car rental fleet in the Kingdom, where the company added more than 1,700 cars of various brands and models, including the latest 2021 models. The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to develop and modernize its fleet in order to offer a diverse range of car brands and models to be able to meet the demands of its customers.

The company has strengthened its fleet with the inclusion of luxury brands such as Mercedes and BMW, as well as economic models from Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Kia, and Chevrolet.

Naif bin Mohammed Al-Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, said: “The car rental sector in Saudi Arabia is witnessing intense competition at all levels, and in recent years the entry of many investors in this sector has had a positive impact. Moreover, the new regulations in the Kingdom and the enhancement of the domestic tourism sector have helped to create an attractive environment for car rental companies. Such improvements in the car rental sector have stimulated us to improve our services and modernize our fleet with a wide range of cars, so that we can better serve our customers.”

He added: “Theeb Rent a Car has been able to maintain its position as one of the best service providers in the car rental sector in category A based on the classification of the Saudi Transport General Authority, as well as through its ongoing support for its fleet by purchasing new cars. This shows the company’s keenness to innovate and develop new services in the car rental sector.”

Founded in 1991 in Riyadh, Theeb Rent a Car Company has a wide presence in the cities, regions and airports of the Kingdom through its 48 branches, 15 of which are at the airports.