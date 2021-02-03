STC taps PIF-owned SAFE for integrated security services

The National Security Services Company (SAFE), owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed an agreement with STC Group to provide a range of high-quality security services across the Kingdom. The agreement was signed by Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, chief executive of SAFE, and Nasser S. Al-Nasser, CEO of STC Group.

Al-Thonayan expressed his happiness at signing the landmark agreement, pointing out that STC is one of the first companies to receive SAFE’s security services. “STC is considered one of the leading companies that have contributed heavily to the development of the security services sector in Saudi Arabia and is always keen to provide the best working environment for its security personnel in all its facilities,” he said.

SAFE seeks to develop the security services sector in Saudi Arabia to contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The company will provide four main integrated services: Security consulting services to its customers and partners through innovative and integrated protocols and solutions, security solutions, control centers, and training and development services.

SAFE aspires to be a reliable partner in the private security services sector, identifying and mitigating risks, and working to implement the best international practices in its field. The company looks forward to playing a national leadership role in developing the security services sector by meeting the increasing demand for private security services in the Kingdom.

Through its services, programs and partners, SAFE aims to help keep society protected and safe, mitigate risks, and provide solutions for the safety of work, life and investment environments. The company also provides training and qualification opportunities for Saudis, in addition to issuing internationally accredited training certificates. It will work for partnerships that enable them to develop security services and support the private sector to build employment platforms for local talents, and make a radical change in the Saudi security services sector.