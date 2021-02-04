You are here

  • Home
  • Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020

Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020

Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020
The fourth-quarter net profit jumped 35 percent YoY to SR 3.121 billion. (Mubasher)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49gzg

Updated 04 February 2021
Argaam

Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020

Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020
Updated 04 February 2021
Argaam

Al Rajhi Bank reported an annual net profit of SR 10.596 billion ($2.82 billion) for 2020, a rise of 4 percent, compared to a net profit of SAR 10.158 billion a year earlier.

The higher net profit was spurred by a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total operating income, amid a rise in net special commission income, income fees from banking services, net exchange income, and other operating income.

The fourth-quarter net profit jumped 35 percent YoY to SR 3.121 billion.

Shareholders’ equity, excluding minority interest, increased by 13.5 percent YoY to SR 58.119 billion by the end of 2020.

 

 

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi trainer looking to repeat last year’s success
Sport
Saudi trainer looking to repeat last year’s success
Un Café en Français: a unique opportunity to practice French in the heart of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Un Café en Français: a unique opportunity to practice French in the heart of Saudi Arabia

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
  • The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s automotive trade amounted to AED 68.8 billion ($18.7bn) from January to September of 2020, official government data has shown.

Car and tractor re-exports reached AED 25.6 billion in the same period, while exports stood at AED 1.26 billion, according to figures from the Federal Competitiveness Statistics Centre.

Automobile imports hit AED 42 billion, which was attributed to household spending, according to the report.

The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf, state news agency WAM has indicated, especially as it focuses on developing its non-oil economy.

The country’s automotive trade accounted for 6.6 percent of the UAE’s non-oil trade in the same period.

Topics: UAE automotive

Related

UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
Corporate News
UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years
Business & Economy
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.