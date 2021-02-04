You are here

Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity

  • Huawei enhances the user experience by integrating laptops with a smartphone
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: With the last year emphasizing the need for working from home and e-learning scenarios, the demand for tablets and laptops has seen a huge surge. Every household now requires at least one laptop per person, be it for work or studies, which can be further complemented by a tablet and a smartphone to integrate them all together.

Along with an increase in demand for laptops, there has also been a rising demand for tablets. However, with both devices together, the user experience is further enhanced by having them connected under one ecosystem.

This is where the smartphone comes in as a central device to control both and acting as a source for seamless integration. This industrial change happened strongly with Huawei, whose smart products and cloud services are all integrated and interconnected under its 1+8+n strategy as part of the Huawei AI Seamless Life to provide users with an immersive and connected experience.

This strategy essentially keeps the smartphone (1) at the center of it all, such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro to connect to 8 different categories of Huawei products (8) and a wide range of IoT devices (n) through layers such as Huawei Share and HiLink (+).

Coming back to laptops and tablets, Huawei enhances the user experience by integrating them with a smartphone for providing seamless interactions and smart solutions. For example, working, replying to chats and even answering emails are most easily done on a smartphone, but constantly picking up a smartphone while working can be quite disruptive for productivity. Solving this is the multiscreen collaboration feature from Huawei.

Users can simply take their Huawei mobile phone and tap it on a compatible Huawei laptop like the Huawei MateBook X, to instantly stream the smartphone display on the laptop.

This way, users can control both devices at once, open multiple windows to run more apps from the smartphone simultaneously and even drag and drop files for easy file transfer. Users can also answer calls received on the smartphone directly on the laptop instead, even using the connected peripherals. Another advantage is how content from the smartphone can be enjoyed on the larger laptop display.

A similar relationship is also built between Huawei’s smartphones and tablets like the Huawei MatePad Pro, with multiscreen collaboration at the user’s disposal.

This also comes in use with regards to education, where it is easier to have multiple apps open side by side for a more immersive studying experience. Additionally, Huawei’s devices and services are connected under one universal Huawei ID.

In addition, users can enjoy music or videos on services like Huawei Music or Huawei Video, and can seamlessly switch between the mobile phone and tablet without any kind of interruption. 

Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience, be it for work or studies, thus driving a change in the industry toward a more advanced and connected digital future.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world’s biggest “premium aluminum” producer and the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, has announced that BMW Group is the first customer for EGA’s CelestiAL aluminum, made with the power of the desert sun.

EGA has supplied metal to BMW Group since 2013 for use in the German carmaker’s engines and other parts. EGA will supply 43,000 tons of CelestiAL aluminum to BMW Group per year. 

Using solar aluminum from EGA will reduce BMW Group’s CO2 emissions by 222,000 tons per year. 

BMW Group’s annual supply contract with EGA is worth a three-digit million-dollar sum. EGA’s CelestiAL metal will cover almost half the annual requirements of Plant Landshut, the BMW Group’s only production facility for light metal casting in Europe. Last year, Plant Landshut produced 2.9 million cast metal components including engine parts such as cylinder heads and crankcases, parts for electric drive trains, and vehicle body parts.

EGA’s CelestiAL aluminum is made using electricity generated at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, located in the desert outside Dubai and operated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. EGA began production of CelestiAL earlier this month, the first time solar power has been used to produce aluminum commercially worldwide.

Producing aluminum is energy intensive, and generating electricity accounts for some 60 percent of the global aluminum industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. The use of solar power significantly reduces the emissions associated with aluminum smelting.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA, said: “We are delighted that the BMW Group is the first customer for EGA’s low carbon CelestiAL. Aluminum is lightweight, strong and infinitely recyclable, and that is why it has an important role to play in developing a more sustainable society and making modern life possible. One key example of this is by improving the efficiency of vehicles through reducing their weight. But it also matters how sustainably aluminum is made. Solar aluminum is a step forward — it uses a natural and abundant source of energy in our desert environment to make a metal that is vital to our planet’s future.”

Dr. Andreas Wendt, BMW AG board member for purchasing and supplier network, said: “In EGA, we have found a strong partner who values sustainable development just as much as we do. It is a special honor for us to be the first customer to receive aluminum produced using solar electricity. Aluminum plays an important role in e-mobility and using sustainably produced
aluminum is tremendously important to our company.” 

EGA’s sourcing of solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park through Dubai’s electricity grid is tracked and traced through the use of the International Renewable Energy Certification System. 

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a current installed capacity of some 1,013 MW with capacity to eventually reach 5,000 MW by 2030.

