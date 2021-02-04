Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity

RIYADH: With the last year emphasizing the need for working from home and e-learning scenarios, the demand for tablets and laptops has seen a huge surge. Every household now requires at least one laptop per person, be it for work or studies, which can be further complemented by a tablet and a smartphone to integrate them all together.

Along with an increase in demand for laptops, there has also been a rising demand for tablets. However, with both devices together, the user experience is further enhanced by having them connected under one ecosystem.

This is where the smartphone comes in as a central device to control both and acting as a source for seamless integration. This industrial change happened strongly with Huawei, whose smart products and cloud services are all integrated and interconnected under its 1+8+n strategy as part of the Huawei AI Seamless Life to provide users with an immersive and connected experience.

This strategy essentially keeps the smartphone (1) at the center of it all, such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro to connect to 8 different categories of Huawei products (8) and a wide range of IoT devices (n) through layers such as Huawei Share and HiLink (+).

Coming back to laptops and tablets, Huawei enhances the user experience by integrating them with a smartphone for providing seamless interactions and smart solutions. For example, working, replying to chats and even answering emails are most easily done on a smartphone, but constantly picking up a smartphone while working can be quite disruptive for productivity. Solving this is the multiscreen collaboration feature from Huawei.

Users can simply take their Huawei mobile phone and tap it on a compatible Huawei laptop like the Huawei MateBook X, to instantly stream the smartphone display on the laptop.

This way, users can control both devices at once, open multiple windows to run more apps from the smartphone simultaneously and even drag and drop files for easy file transfer. Users can also answer calls received on the smartphone directly on the laptop instead, even using the connected peripherals. Another advantage is how content from the smartphone can be enjoyed on the larger laptop display.

A similar relationship is also built between Huawei’s smartphones and tablets like the Huawei MatePad Pro, with multiscreen collaboration at the user’s disposal.

This also comes in use with regards to education, where it is easier to have multiple apps open side by side for a more immersive studying experience. Additionally, Huawei’s devices and services are connected under one universal Huawei ID.

In addition, users can enjoy music or videos on services like Huawei Music or Huawei Video, and can seamlessly switch between the mobile phone and tablet without any kind of interruption.

Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience, be it for work or studies, thus driving a change in the industry toward a more advanced and connected digital future.