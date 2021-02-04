You are here

Arab-American entrepreneurs share the secrets of their success 

Clockwise from top left: Farouk Shami, the founder of billion-dollar business Farouk Systems, Rami Kashou, the CEO Rami Kashou Brand, Aneesa Muthana, CEO of Pioneer Service Inc and Manal Saab, CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services. (farouk.com/ramikashou.com/pioneerserviceinc.com/Sorensen Gross Construction Services)
Clockwise from top left: Farouk Shami, the founder of billion-dollar business Farouk Systems, Rami Kashou, the CEO Rami Kashou Brand, Aneesa Muthana, CEO of Pioneer Service Inc and Manal Saab, CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services. (farouk.com/ramikashou.com/pioneerserviceinc.com/Sorensen Gross Construction Services)
  • Arab business leaders were taking part in an online panel discussion hosted by the Arab America Foundation
CHICAGO: The struggles of being an immigrant has helped many successful Arab-American entrepreneurs, a panel of business leaders said on Wednesday during an online panel discussion hosted by the Arab America Foundation.

Participants included business leaders who have appeared on many popular American TV programs including “Shark Tank”, “The Apprentice”, “The Kardashians”, and “Operation Runway.” 

The panel also hosted several high-flying businesswomen who said they had overcome gender imbalances.

All said their success was in part a by-product of the work ethic that their immigrant parents brought to the US, as well their own “passionate drive” to pursue their dreams.

“My parents paved the way for me … even though poverty was common there in Yemen … they came to this country in the 1960s with only a determination to succeed,” said Aneesa Muthana, CEO of Pioneer Service Inc, a women-owned and operated small Chicagoland business providing precision-machined parts since 1990.

“My parents worked very hard. Saved their money. They opened up a manufacturing facility … I learned how to run a company from inside and out.”

Muthana manufactures parts for aerospace industry companies including Tesla, and for ventilators and oxygen equipment, some of which have helped the medical industry cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“What is our cash-in? My father opened the door for me, but if it wasn’t my passion, I wouldn’t have done well in it. It is easy for us to become successful in this country. This is the land of opportunity.”

Farouk Shami, the founder of billion-dollar business Farouk Systems in Houston, Texas, and a frequent guest on former President Donald Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” came to the US in 1965 and entered a business that his father opposed and criticized.

“I went into a beauty school and my dad was very upset with it and said he would disown me … it was not a business for a man, my father said,” Shami recalled from his company’s Houston office headquarters.

“I specialized in hair color when hair color was not in fashion. I told my father I would be the best hairdresser in the world.”

Shami said his personal experience pushed him to success: “I was allergic to hair color and my doctor said I should quit, but I experimented and developed hair coloring that was organic.”

Today, Shami has 46 hair patents and his company operates in 150 countries around the world with sales of more than $1 billion.

Rami Kashou, the CEO Rami Kashou Brand, was born in Jerusalem, Palestine before growing up in Ramallah where he learned about fashion and clothing from his mother.

Kashou appeared on the hit TV show “Operation Runway” competing with designers from around the world.

He created fashion designs for Jordan’s Queen Rania and for television reality star Kim Kardashian.

“It starts with my parents, a father who was a self-made businessman who has worn many different hats and who taught me to jump with courage and take risks,” Kashou said.

“And I had a wonderful mother who supported me from a young age, who handed me fabrics through my parents’ travels. I was able to join her with the local seamstress to design her friends’ looks.”

Kashou said that he was inspired to succeed because of the environment of his childhood, in Ramallah under Israel’s military occupation.

“Coming from an atmosphere of apartheid and occupation, and plenty of hours of quarantine under military force, I think that is where at times dreams are born, from the darkest corners of life,” Kashou said.

“The dreams to become a designer came from the lack of childhood space, growing up among jeeps, soldiers, intimidation, violence and occupation. I think the subconscious choice of creativity and design kind of happened as a way of coping with a difficult reality which I lived and endured.”

Kashou studied design in the US and launched his fashion business producing evening wear.

Manal Saab, CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services based in Flint, Michigan, provides staffing services to a wide range of industries dominated by men, including automotive manufacturing and construction.

“As a woman in business, the bar has to be set much higher because unfortunately we live in a world where people see a woman, an immigrant, and someone with an accent and they ask, what can she bring to the table?” Saab explained.

“In everything I do I try to build bridges with others who are similar to me.”

Muthana said that being a woman in a male-driven business can be challenging, adding: “When I walk into a room in this industry, I am the only woman. I am the only brown person. And I am definitely the only hijabee.” 

She said she succeeds by defining her own core values and aligning herself with those who share them.

Samy Kobrosly, who co-founded Snacklins, is the son of Tunisian immigrants who settled in Iowa in the 1980s.

A former radio personality and chef, Samy Kobrosly was obsessed with the idea of a meat-free pork rind after joking with a friend about his inability to partake in the classic snack given his Muslim upbringing.

After rounds of experimentation, he landed on a simple recipe of yuca, mushrooms, and onions to create a crunchy, airy, 100 percent vegan and plant-based crisp that resembled a pork rind.

“I am a fan of irony, a person who is a Muslim who made a vegan pork rind … that kind of joke only went so far. Everyone laughs at that, but moving forward, my next job was offering the opportunity to people I saw who did not have that opportunity,” Kobrosly said.

Kobrosly took his product to an episode of “Shark Tank” and won a $250,000 investment from billionaire Mark Cuban to create the 80-calorie, gluten-free, vegan pork-rind puffed chip from simple ingredients.

Saab closed the event: “In order for you to truly succeed, you have to be very passionate about what you are doing. If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Ex-lawmaker: Iran ‘a terrorist state that terrorizes not only Iranians but the people of the world’
  • Endorsements come as Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in jail for failed Paris bomb plot
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Former senior US political and national security figures have reiterated their support for an exiled Iranian opposition group, following a court verdict that found an Iranian diplomat guilty of plotting a terrorist attack against it.

They did so just hours after Assadollah Assadi — who tried to bomb a rally organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris in 2018 — was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Belgian court.

Tom Ridge, former US secretary of state for homeland security, urged governments worldwide to back the NCRI, which he regards as Iran’s government in waiting.

Speaking at an event hosted by the NCRI and attended by Arab News, he said: “The NCRI is an immediate threat to the repressive Iranian regime. It’s the largest, best organized and most popular democratic alternative to the regime, and over the years its advocacy for a peaceful, tolerant, democratic and non-nuclear Iran has attracted greater and greater internal support from the people of Iran, and greater international support.”

This support, Ridge added, was evidenced by the tens of thousands of people — including senior diplomats and politicians — who attended the 2018 rally targeted by Assadi.

The NCRI “reflects the Iranian people’s hopes for freedom,” Ridge said. “Countries and their leaders should align themselves with the hopes of Iranian people for freedom — I’d call on them to recognize publicly the NCRI as the alternative to the existing regime.”

Col. Wesley Martin, who served alongside members of the NCRI’s sister organization, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), while on anti-terrorism deployment to Iraq, said: “The failed 2018 attack was as much an attack on the freedoms of speech, worship, from want and from fear, as it was on the rally’s participants in Paris.”

He added: “The failed bombing once again emphasized Iran’s ruling extremists’ fear of the NCRI and MEK.”

These two groups, he said, continue to be the most significant threat to the regime in Tehran. When it feels threatened by the MEK or NCRI, Martin added, it resorts to oppression of Iranians within the country and terrorist attacks abroad — as the failed 2018 bomb plot showed.

Patrick Kennedy, a former member of the US House of Representatives, also joined the livestreamed event to celebrate Assadi’s conviction and voice his support for the NCRI.

“We’ve always known Iran to be behind numerous acts of terrorism, but today the evidence is overwhelming — today, the Iranian regime was caught red-handed,” he said.

Because of the hard evidence provided by Assadi’s guilty verdict, governments that still host Iranian embassies should “clean house” by ensuring all terrorist elements are removed, or shut them down, Kennedy added..

He, like Ridge and Martin, threw his support behind the NCRI, seeing it as the most legitimate Iranian opposition group, in no small part because of its capacity to threaten the regime’s legitimacy at home and abroad.

“We know that (the regime) saw an existential threat in … the MEK and the NCRI, because that’s who it was targeting,” Kennedy said.

The guilty verdict, he added, is as much an indictment of the regime as it is of Assadi and his three accomplices, and shows that “it’s time to support the NCRI as a legitimate opposition to the Islamic Republic.”

He said: “We must also call Iran what it is: A terrorist state that terrorizes not only Iranians but the people of the world.”

