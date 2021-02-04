You are here

UN head, Moroccan-French activist win Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity “aims to encourage world leaders and youth to spread the values of human fraternity.” (Supplied)
Kateryna Kadabashy

date 2021-02-04
  • Guterres won “for his work on unifying the world,” while Ibn Ziaten — whose son Imad, a soldier, was killed in a terrorist attack in Toulouse in 2012 — was selected “for her work on inclusion”
  • The honorees gave their acceptance speeches during the ceremony, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis read messages of congratulations
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and Moroccan-French activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Guterres won “for his work on unifying the world,” Adama Dieng, one of the judges, told Arab News, while Ibn Ziaten — whose son Imad, a soldier, was killed in a terrorist attack in Toulouse in 2012 — was selected “for her work on inclusion and human fraternity (being) translated into action.”

The honorees gave their acceptance speeches during the ceremony, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis read messages of congratulations.

Dieng praised the level of independence the judging committee enjoyed. “Never ever did a single official of the United Arab Emirates or any heirs of Sheikh Zayed interfere in the work of the judging committee,” he said.

The award is named after one of the UAE’s founders, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and, according to its mission statement “aims to encourage world leaders and youth to spread the values of human fraternity.”

The UN’s General Assembly announced February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity in December 2020. Thursday was also the second anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis and Al-Tayeb.

Topics: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Antonio Guterres Latifa Ibn Ziaten Ahmed Al-Tayeb Pope Francis

Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks

People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks

People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Jordan begins a phased re-opening of schools next Sunday
  • Coronavirus deaths have gradually fallen to an average of around 10 a day
Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordanian gym owner Mohammad Al-Armouti sighs with relief as he watches masked patrons work out again after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing his business to re-open.
“I can go back to making a living now,” said Armouti, 41, whose gym is one of 3,000 such facilities that opened their doors to clients, along with public swimming pools, on Sunday, following months of closure.
While governments across the world maintain tight lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Jordan, which saw infection levels drop sharply after surging in a second wave, is moving in the opposite direction.
Next Sunday it begins a phased re-opening of schools, bringing tens of thousands of students back to classrooms that have been closed for nearly a year.
Deaths from COVID-19 and new cases peaked in November, when Jordan was among the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. The army swiftly erected field clinics to cope with any overflow.
But deaths have gradually fallen since, to an average of around 10 a day, while reported daily COVID-19 cases have dropped to between 800 and 1,000, well below the 4-6,000 range of a few weeks ago.
Last month, Prime Minister Basher Al-Khasawneh shortened night curfew hours and ended a full-day curfew on Fridays that had forced some firms out of business.
But health officials have expressed concern that pandemic restrictions are being loosened at a time when new variants of the coronavirus are appearing, including 350 cases, some of them linked to two travelers from Britain in late December.
“We all have to work to preserve the improved pandemic situation so that economic and social activity continues, but God forbid, if there is a setback we will be forced to review the situation,” Health Minister Nathir Obeidat told state media.

Topics: Jordan COVID-19 Basher Al-Khasawneh Nathir Obeidat Coronavirus

