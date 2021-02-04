You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government

Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government

(L to R) Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. (File/AFP)
(L to R) Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/veveq

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government

Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government
  • The three rebel leaders will be joining the other 11 members of the ruling Sovereign Council
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudan has appointed three representatives of armed rebel groups to top posts in the country’s interim government as part of a peace deal signed last year, the state news agency reported Thursday.
Sudan is transitioning to democratic rule after a mass uprising forced the military to remove longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019 and trying to quell years of conflict in its rebellious regions.
The country’s governing body, the Sovereign Council, said in a statement released by Sudan’s state news agency that it had appointed Alhadi Idris Yehia, a leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Malik Agar, head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction in the Blue Nile state, and Al-Taher Abu Bakr Hagar, president of Sudan Liberation Forces, as new members.
All fall under the umbrella of the larger Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of armed groups centered in the western Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions with whom the government signed a peace deal last year.
The three rebel leaders will be joining the other 11 members of the ruling Sovereign Council, formed in 2019 following a power-sharing agreement between military commanders and civilian protesters, who spearheaded the five-month-long uprising that led to Al-Bashir’s ouster.
Reaching a negotiated settlement with rebels in Sudan’s far-flung provinces has been a crucial goal for the transitional government. The deal was hailed as step toward reviving Sudan’s battered economy and rejoining the international community after years of isolation.
But the government failed to reach similar peace pacts with two other key armed factions ,including Sudan’s largest single rebel group, the Sudan Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, and the Sudan Liberation Movement- Army, which is led by Abdel-Wahid Nour.
The peace deal, signed in October in Juba after months of negotiations, granted self-rule for the southern provinces of Blue Nile, South Kordofan and West Kordofan and stipulated that that rebel forces should be integrated into Sudan’s armed forces. Under the same deal, rebels were also promised cabinet positions and 75 legislative seats in a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament.
A cabinet reshuffle is expected to be announced next week, the state’s official news agency SUNA reported late Wednesday.

Topics: Sudan Sudan's Sovereign Council

Related

Saudi foreign minister receives member of Sudan’s sovereign council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister receives member of Sudan’s sovereign council
Special Arab League: Ethiopia must respect Nile rights of Egypt, Sudan
Middle-East
Arab League: Ethiopia must respect Nile rights of Egypt, Sudan

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
  • Syrian refugees were among those worst hit by the Aug. 4 blast that killed 200 people
  • Most received little aid and struggled to afford food and shelter even before the blast
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Thomson Reuters Foundation

BEIRUT: As Syrian refugees, Moayad Obeid and his family had it hard even before the massive explosion that tore through Beirut last August, killing his 26-year-old brother Ayman. In the six months since, life has become all but impossible.
As well as supporting his own family, Obeid, who makes the equivalent of about $100 a month working odd jobs in Beirut, now sends money to his brother’s widow and baby daughter, who returned to Syria after the blast, unable to make ends meet.
Six months on, he has still received no aid.
“Everyone’s story is harder than the other, Lebanese or Syrian, we are all suffering,” Obeid told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “But I will do anything, even sit on the street and beg, if it means I can feed my brother’s daughter.”
Syrian refugees were among those worst hit by the Aug. 4 port explosion that killed 200 people, injured 6,000 and left 300,000 homeless.
They made up a significant proportion of those killed in the blast, with 41 confirmed dead and two still missing, according to Kayan Tlais, who represents the victims’ families.
Most received little aid and struggled to afford food and shelter even before the blast. Now, with many Lebanese families also having lost everything, aid agencies say what little help was available is having to stretch even further.
Fadi Hallisso is the director of Basmeh and Zeytouneh, an organization that has helped 4,000 families, most of them Syrian, after the blast.
Since the explosion, he said, his organization had been getting hundreds of new calls every day from people desperate for food, rent and medical aid. Demand has been so great, it risks running out of funds by the end of this month.
“The situation is dire,” he said. “We’re witnessing a new phenomenon of Syrian and Lebanese men abandoning their families because they can’t provide for them anymore. There’s a lot more cases of women telling us their husbands have disappeared.”
Many Lebanese were hit by a financial crisis that began in 2019 and has sent prices soaring, and some have become less tolerant of the Syrians who have boosted the population by about 1.5 million to some 6 million.
’VERY GRIM’
About a quarter of the country’s Syrian refugee population lives in the capital, a city that has suffered the triple whammy of economic crisis, a major explosion and a pandemic.
Half the Syrian families in Lebanon said they went short of food in 2020, nearly twice as many as in 2019, according to a December survey by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).
A nationwide COVID-19 lockdown with a round-the-clock curfew has only made things more difficult for those trying to help, while further squeezing those in need.
A government ban on work during the lockdown has meant Basmeh and Zeytouneh has completed work on just 110 of the roughly 200 homes it received funding to refurbish after the blast. Many still have no windows, doors or insulation.
The Norwegian Refugee Council estimates that some 9,000 of a total 200,000 homes damaged or destroyed in the blast still require repairs.
“Syrians were often the last ones who had houses renovated, and many still haven’t been refurbished,” said Nabil Khalouf, a Syrian relief worker with Edinburgh Direct Aid who spent months working in the worst-affected areas.
Basmeh and Zeytouneh prioritizes widows and other families headed by women, as they are especially vulnerable.
But with 75% of the Lebanese population now needing some form of aid, according to outgoing Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Moucharaifeh, Basmeh and Zeytouneh and other organizations like it are under intense pressure.
“It’s looking very grim,” Hallisso said. “By the end of February, we will spend every last penny we have and there is nothing on the horizon, so I’m not sure if we’ll be able to continue.”

Topics: Beirut blast Lebanon Syrian refugees Beirut explosion

Related

US and France: Lebanon ‘urgently needs credible government’
Middle-East
US and France: Lebanon ‘urgently needs credible government’
Special Lebanese ministers refuse questioning in Beirut blast investigation
Middle-East
Lebanese ministers refuse questioning in Beirut blast investigation

Latest updates

Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government
Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Al-Ahly to face Bayern Munich after ending African losses at Club World Cup
Al-Ahly's midfielder Hussein El-Shahat (R) runs after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup second round match between Qatar's Al-Duhail and Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
US, E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon
US, E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon
UK diplomat calls for probe into killing of Hezbollah critic
UK diplomat calls for probe into killing of Hezbollah critic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.