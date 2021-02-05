You are here

Saudi residents concerned by Tawakkalna app freeze

The app provides people with a simple way to prove their health status and so gain access to private sector and government establishments including ministries and shopping centers. (SPA)
The app provides people with a simple way to prove their health status and so gain access to private sector and government establishments including ministries and shopping centers. (SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • Text messages to be sent as temporary solution as technical problems continue
JEDDAH: In a Twitter post on Thursday, the Ministry of Health-approved app Tawakkalna announced that all registered users will receive an SMS containing their name, ID number and health status as a temporary measure until the app’s ongoing technical issues are solved.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s news channel, Al-Ekhbariya, the application’s spokesman, Majid Al-Shihri, said that they are working on fixing the issue permanently, adding that the SMS’s validity will end at midnight on Friday.

The app, launched last year to help track COVID-19 infections, has seen a surge in registrations in recent days as a number of regional governors called for establishments to put stricter entry restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The app provides people with a simple way to prove their health status and so gain access to private sector and government establishments including ministries and shopping centers, the majority of which will no longer allow people to enter without such proof.

The latest version of the app grants “immune” status to residents who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Other statuses include “no record of infection,” “infected,” “exposed,” and “arrived from abroad.”

As the only member of her household with a working Tawakkalna app, 28-year-old private-sector worker Rawaa Daghistani took the day off on Thursday to help out at home and complete the routine errands usually carried out by her family’s driver.

“The driver’s attempts to access the app were futile. It was impossible for him to do anything,” Daghistani told Arab News, adding that she had witnessed long queues outside various commercial establishments as people tried to get their apps to work.

“You could see the desperation on everyone’s faces. I saw a crowd outside a bank on my way to the supermarket and when I reached the parking area, I could see a large crowd and a growing line outside, all trying to (access) the app,” she said. “The supermarket was practically empty. I was sad to see so many standing outside.”

Lama Alhamawi

  Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched training programs to teach the design and installation of small-scale solar panel systems in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after the energy ministry said this week that panels that use solar photovoltaic technology to generate power are now available for installation on homes and business premises, and later can be connected to the Kingdom’s grid.

The move is part of the country’s drive for a greener, more sustainable future as part of its Vision 2030 development program. It represents a major step toward fully utilizing the abundant energy resources in the Kingdom an environmentally friendly way.

The development of the solar panel training program was overseen by the Saudi water and electricity regulatory authority, which has made the necessary technical arrangements to ensure the feasibility of installing such systems in a variety of locations.

Four training centers have been authorized to offer the five-day training program. The accredited institutes are in Yanbu, Dammam, Riyadh, and Juaima’h and Baish.

