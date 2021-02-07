You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global oil prices reach pre-pandemic levels at a one-year high

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global oil prices reach pre-pandemic levels at a one-year high

A Shell service station is reflected in a puddle in London on February 4, 2021. Royal Dutch Shell dived into a net loss of $21.7 billion in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic slashed global energy demand. (AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS)
A Shell service station is reflected in a puddle in London on February 4, 2021. Royal Dutch Shell dived into a net loss of $21.7 billion in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic slashed global energy demand. (AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9563k

Updated 07 February 2021
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global oil prices reach pre-pandemic levels at a one-year high

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global oil prices reach pre-pandemic levels at a one-year high
  • The declining crude oil inventories in the world’s two largest oil consuming nations and largest economies, the US and China, have led to an outlook of a tightening market
Updated 07 February 2021
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices made their biggest weekly gain this year, reaching pre-pandemic levels at a one-year high. The price of Brent crude is about to breach the important psychological mark of $60, closing the week at $59.34 per barrel. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed the week at $56.85 per barrel.

The declining crude oil inventories in the world’s two largest oil consuming nations and largest economies, the US and China, have led to an outlook of a tightening market.

China’s crude oil stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly a year amid a global drawdown in inventories that is being driven by tighter supply strategies from OPEC+, which has read the market very well.

Prices have reached a year high — the market never imagined that the price of WTI would breach $55 per barrel after going below zero 9 months ago or that Brent crude would reach nearly $60 per barrel after touching $16 per barrel. The credit goes to the successful market management of OPEC and its leadership role in implementing medium-term strategies to balance the market while maintaining the principle of global energy security.

Tighter supplies from OPEC+ have successfully turned the Brent future curve to backwardation, which encourages oil traders to take oil out of storage, signaling a stronger market.

In January this year, OPEC+ achieved high compliance in maintaining oil output cuts; an upward momentum in oil prices did not alter its output cuts of 7.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

The price surge is due to OPEC’s effective market leadership despite the fragile market and uncertain oil demand recovery.

Also, the outlook for a tightening physical crude market amid continuing stock draws, helped by colder weather, has led crude’s futures curve to further strengthening, offsetting the challenging short-term demand recovery amid concern that the new virus variants will lead to more lockdowns and that some countries are facing vaccine rollouts issues.

It might be too early for oil demand recovery to do a U-turn. It might also be too early for OPEC+ output cuts to tighten the oil market to be in a deficit this year. Asia and Europe are setting back a fragile recovery in transport fuels with renewed lockdowns, and worldwide commercial flights have fallen back to less than 60 percent of comparable 2019 levels. In addition, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects that energy consumption in the US will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025 as the expectations of oil demand recovery depend greatly on the pace of the economic recovery.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Feb. 2, 2021 show crude futures “long positions” on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at 676,260 contracts, decreased by 3,569 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

 

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

 

Topics: Oil supply

Related

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
Business & Economy
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
A view shows the Bonny oil terminal in the Niger delta which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on August 1, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Nigeria negotiates terms with major oil firms to keep investments

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

- Saudi Telecom Co. (stc) signed an agreement with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications (GO) on settling the latter's due balances and debt.

- Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 12 percent cash dividend, at SR 1.2 ($0.32) per share, for Q4 2020.

- Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. signed an agreement to acquire an additional 35 percent stake in its subsidiary, Integrated Production Company for Audiovisual Media Production, for SR 7.25 million.

- Halwani Bros. Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on paying cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for 2020, totaling SR 47.14 million.

- Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group Company for Tourism and Development announced that all its entertainment centers inside and outside the commercial complexes, restaurants, cinemas and cafes owned by the group and its joint ventures in Saudi Arabia will be closed for 10 days, which can be extended.

- Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al-Khodari Sons Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), requiring it to amend its Zakat reports for the period from 2014 to 2018, and pay Zakat differences worth SR 293.8 million.

- Saudi Ceramic Co.’s board of directors recommended a 33.3 percent capital hike to SAR 800 million from SR 600 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

- Brent crude on Friday gained 50 cents to reach $59.34 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 62 cents to reach $56.85/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 
Corporate News
GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 
Saudi app Tawakkalna registrations soar by 22.5% in 3 days
Saudi Arabia
Saudi app Tawakkalna registrations soar by 22.5% in 3 days

Latest updates

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,616
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,616
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Chinese whistleblower doctor honored on death anniversary
Chinese whistleblower doctor honored on death anniversary
Medvedev, Rublev fire Russia to maiden ATP Cup victory
Medvedev, Rublev fire Russia to maiden ATP Cup victory

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.