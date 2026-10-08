RIYADH: Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Thursday that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh have been intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Maliki added another Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait was also successfully intercepted and destroyed.

The latest interceptions follow earlier Houthi attacks on civilian facilities including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in the southwestern Asir region.

Three people were killed and 36 injured in the attacks, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities. Two women, a Moroccan and an Algerian, were killed in the attack on Abha airport, where 28 people were injured.

A Sudanese man was killed and eight people were injured in the attack on King Khalid airport in Riyadh.

Al-Maliki said the attacks on civilians and civilian objects “will not go unpunished.”

Arab and regional organizations had issued strong condemnations and described the latest Houthi actions a grave violation of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security.

The coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh on Wednesday.