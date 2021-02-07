You are here

 McLaren Riyadh inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service center 

The new McLaren Service Centre in Riyadh.
The new McLaren Service Centre in Riyadh.
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance sports cars and supercars, continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, with the official inauguration of a new service center, located on King Abdul Aziz Road in Riyadh. 
The service center, operated by Nahwasharq, was conceived in response to a growing number of vehicles in the crucial Middle Eastern market. This state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located in the center of Riyadh and offers more than 1,500 square meters of space including seven vehicle lifts, as well as the latest vehicle diagnostics equipment. The facility will be operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers offering a high level of professional service combined with technical understanding, to provide local customers with a complete peace of mind throughout all stages of McLaren ownership. Customers based outside Riyadh will also be able to benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based in as far as Jeddah or Dammam. 

FASTFACT

Customers based outside Riyadh will also be able to benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based in as far as Jeddah or Dammam. 

Brett Soso, managing director — Europe, Middle East and Africa, McLaren Automotive, said: “We are proud to inaugurate the new service center of McLaren Riyadh, in advance of the long-anticipated reveal of our all-new McLaren Artura. I am confident that this new facility will allow us to exceed customer expectations and cater for the growing demand for McLaren supercars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I would also like to thank our retail partner, McLaren Riyadh, for their continued support, passion and commitment to the McLaren brand.”
Mohammed Al-Kraidees from McLaren Riyadh, Nahwasharq, said: “The McLaren brand has always been synonymous with both breathtaking products, as well as class-leading ownership experience. Our new service center allows us to enhance this experience even further and provide our discerning customers with the most professional, efficient and convenient service in the market.” 
The inauguration of the new service center marked an important step in the brand’s expansion across the Middle East and Africa subregion, which comprises eight retail locations.

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure from under the sea with the opening of the Seven Restaurant. The venue has a weekly seafood night every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering a scrumptious buffet style dining experience, starting from SR170 ($45) per person.

Head chef Sofyan Alasmi has curated a menu that will have guests indulging to their hearts’ content. With more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry across the GCC under his apron, all his culinary creations are bursting with extraordinary flavors. “From signature dishes such as the mouth-watering Thermidor to Seven’s special catch of the week, palates are set to enjoy the freshest and most succulent seafood in the city,” a statement said.

HIGHLIGHT

The restaurant features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

A feast for the eyes and mouth, the restaurant also features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish, including shrimp, Sultan Ibrahim, calamari and Deans’ Fish, and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

The venue’s striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show. Those seated on the outdoor terrace can enjoy sweeping views of the Riyadh city skyline.

The restaurant’s name has a symbolic significance. “Seven is the number of completion and perfection, and is highly symbolic across cultures, the seven wonders of the world, the seven continents and the seven days of the week,” the hotel’s website said.

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers a pleasant getaway for business and leisure travelers to Riyadh, with seamless service, easy access to the city’s top tourist attractions, and exciting dining experiences to choose from. The hotel features a restaurant, fitness center, a shared lounge and garden. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the venue.

