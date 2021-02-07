 McLaren Riyadh inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service center 

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure from under the sea with the opening of the Seven Restaurant. The venue has a weekly seafood night every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering a scrumptious buffet style dining experience, starting from SR170 ($45) per person.

Head chef Sofyan Alasmi has curated a menu that will have guests indulging to their hearts’ content. With more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry across the GCC under his apron, all his culinary creations are bursting with extraordinary flavors. “From signature dishes such as the mouth-watering Thermidor to Seven’s special catch of the week, palates are set to enjoy the freshest and most succulent seafood in the city,” a statement said.

A feast for the eyes and mouth, the restaurant also features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish, including shrimp, Sultan Ibrahim, calamari and Deans’ Fish, and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

The venue’s striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show. Those seated on the outdoor terrace can enjoy sweeping views of the Riyadh city skyline.

The restaurant’s name has a symbolic significance. “Seven is the number of completion and perfection, and is highly symbolic across cultures, the seven wonders of the world, the seven continents and the seven days of the week,” the hotel’s website said.

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers a pleasant getaway for business and leisure travelers to Riyadh, with seamless service, easy access to the city’s top tourist attractions, and exciting dining experiences to choose from. The hotel features a restaurant, fitness center, a shared lounge and garden. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the venue.