 McLaren Riyadh inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service center 

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance sports cars and supercars, continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, with the official inauguration of a new service center, located on King Abdul Aziz Road in Riyadh.
The service center, operated by Nahwasharq, was conceived in response to a growing number of vehicles in the crucial Middle Eastern market. This state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located in the center of Riyadh and offers more than 1,500 square meters of space including seven vehicle lifts, as well as the latest vehicle diagnostics equipment. The facility will be operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers offering a high level of professional service combined with technical understanding, to provide local customers with a complete peace of mind throughout all stages of McLaren ownership. Customers based outside Riyadh will also be able to benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based in as far as Jeddah or Dammam.
FASTFACT
Customers based outside Riyadh will also be able to benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based in as far as Jeddah or Dammam.
Brett Soso, managing director — Europe, Middle East and Africa, McLaren Automotive, said: “We are proud to inaugurate the new service center of McLaren Riyadh, in advance of the long-anticipated reveal of our all-new McLaren Artura. I am confident that this new facility will allow us to exceed customer expectations and cater for the growing demand for McLaren supercars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I would also like to thank our retail partner, McLaren Riyadh, for their continued support, passion and commitment to the McLaren brand.”
Mohammed Al-Kraidees from McLaren Riyadh, Nahwasharq, said: “The McLaren brand has always been synonymous with both breathtaking products, as well as class-leading ownership experience. Our new service center allows us to enhance this experience even further and provide our discerning customers with the most professional, efficient and convenient service in the market.”
The inauguration of the new service center marked an important step in the brand’s expansion across the Middle East and Africa subregion, which comprises eight retail locations.