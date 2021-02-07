You are here

  • Home
  • GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 

GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 

GIB Capital CEO Osamah Mohammed Shaker
GIB Capital CEO Osamah Mohammed Shaker
Short Url

https://arab.news/6c52e

Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 

GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Gulf International Bank (GIB) is the main sponsor of the ongoing Saudi International 2021 golf tournament powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers for the third year in a row.
The tournament is underway at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 4 to 7. The world’s leading stars of golf such as US golfers Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, and the defending champion GraemeMcDowell from Northern Ireland, are participating in the event.
GIB Group CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Helaissi said: “GIB’s partnership with the Saudi International is part of the bank’s efforts to support sports and community activities that have an international dimension and cultural impact in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”
The Saudi International is the third professional golf tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia, which reflects an effort to further establish this international game in the Saudi sports environment. The two other tournaments were the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Ladies Team International.

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure from under the sea with the opening of the Seven Restaurant. The venue has a weekly seafood night every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering a scrumptious buffet style dining experience, starting from SR170 ($45) per person.

Head chef Sofyan Alasmi has curated a menu that will have guests indulging to their hearts’ content. With more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry across the GCC under his apron, all his culinary creations are bursting with extraordinary flavors. “From signature dishes such as the mouth-watering Thermidor to Seven’s special catch of the week, palates are set to enjoy the freshest and most succulent seafood in the city,” a statement said.

HIGHLIGHT

The restaurant features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

A feast for the eyes and mouth, the restaurant also features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish, including shrimp, Sultan Ibrahim, calamari and Deans’ Fish, and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

The venue’s striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show. Those seated on the outdoor terrace can enjoy sweeping views of the Riyadh city skyline.

The restaurant’s name has a symbolic significance. “Seven is the number of completion and perfection, and is highly symbolic across cultures, the seven wonders of the world, the seven continents and the seven days of the week,” the hotel’s website said.

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers a pleasant getaway for business and leisure travelers to Riyadh, with seamless service, easy access to the city’s top tourist attractions, and exciting dining experiences to choose from. The hotel features a restaurant, fitness center, a shared lounge and garden. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the venue.

Latest updates

Bank Albilad 2020 net profit up 8% to $346.6m
Bank Albilad 2020 net profit up 8% to $346.6m
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
UN special envoy Martin Griffiths visits Tehran for talks on Yemen
UN special envoy Martin Griffiths visits Tehran for talks on Yemen
6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines
6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.