GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 

Gulf International Bank (GIB) is the main sponsor of the ongoing Saudi International 2021 golf tournament powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers for the third year in a row.
The tournament is underway at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 4 to 7. The world’s leading stars of golf such as US golfers Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, and the defending champion GraemeMcDowell from Northern Ireland, are participating in the event.
GIB Group CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Helaissi said: “GIB’s partnership with the Saudi International is part of the bank’s efforts to support sports and community activities that have an international dimension and cultural impact in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”
The Saudi International is the third professional golf tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia, which reflects an effort to further establish this international game in the Saudi sports environment. The two other tournaments were the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Ladies Team International.
