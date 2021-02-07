You are here

  • Home
  • Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row
Chinese banks continued to dominate the rankings. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtjbe

Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row
  • The top-ranked banking brand in Saudi Arabia was Al-Rajhi Bank at 81st
  • The top UAE banking brand was Emirates NBD at 74th
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Tough economic conditions have seen the brand value of the world’s banks decrease for the second year in a row, according to the latest report by consultancy firm Brand Finance.

The annual report found that nearly two-thirds of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands have recorded brand value losses in the last 12 months.

The Brand Finance Banking 500 recorded an increase of 10 percent in the total value of all the brands analyzed in 2018.

The following year the value rose another 15 percent, but in the 2020 report it was down 2 percent.

In this year’s report, covering the period during the coronavirus pandemic, the total value was down 4 percent to $1.27 trillion.

“Banking institutions were the main culprit in the last financial crash; this time around they are a large part of helping people overcome the repercussions of COVID-19,” said Brand Finance CEO David Haigh.

“Brand Finance research shows that banks’ responses to the global pandemic have led to a year-on-year increase in overall reputation scores among customers, which no doubt could result in an uptick in brand values in the coming year.”

Chinese banks continued to dominate the rankings, accounting for one-third of total brand value and seven of the 10 top climbers by absolute brand value.

Despite a 10 percent drop in brand value to $72.8 billion, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China remains the world’s most valuable banking brand.

“This is undoubtedly an effect of China’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed its economy to continue functioning relatively unscathed, allowing space for banks to grow further,” said Haigh.

Bank of America was the biggest in the US, valued at $32.8 billion, despite a 7 percent drop. The other top US banks on the list were Citi (down 3 percent to $32.2 billion), Wells Fargo (down 22 percent to $31.8 billion), Chase (down 8 percent to $28.8 billion) and JP Morgan (up 3 percent to $23.6 billion).

The top-ranked banking brand in Saudi Arabia was Al-Rajhi Bank at 81st, down 1.7 percent to $3.4 billion, followed by National Commercial Bank (110th), Riyad Bank (185th), Samba Financial Group (212nd) and Saudi British Bank (237th).

The top UAE banking brand was Emirates NBD at 74th, down 9.7 percent to $3.7 billion.

The fastest-growing banking brand was the Union Bank of India, up 163 percent to $1.2 billion.

Topics: Banks

Related

Bank Albilad 2020 net profit up 8% to $346.6m
Business & Economy
Bank Albilad 2020 net profit up 8% to $346.6m
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Business & Economy
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
  • The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, the report said
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

Britain plans to tax retailers and tech companies whose profits have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday Times reported, citing leaked emails.
The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, while plans are also being drawn up for a one-off “excessive profits tax,” the newspaper reported.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes at the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the COVID-19 furlough programme and support for businesses, the report said.
They are instead likely to surface in the second half of the year.
Sunak faces pressure from some in his Conservative Party to show spending is under control when he presents a new budget, after what is on track to be the heaviest annual borrowing since World War Two.
He has promised to put public finances on a sustainable footing once the economy begins to recover. Data last month showed public borrowing since the start of the financial year in April reached a record 271 billion pounds ($370 billion).
The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Sunday Times report.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study
Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers
Middle-East
Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers

Latest updates

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow
Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow
Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.