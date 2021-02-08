You are here

SoftBank CEO touts 'goose with golden eggs' as profit soars

SoftBank CEO touts ‘goose with golden eggs’ as profit soars
SoftBank has stakes in some of Silicon Valley’s hottest start-ups through its $100 billion Vision Fund. (File/AFP)
AFP

SoftBank CEO touts ‘goose with golden eggs’ as profit soars

SoftBank CEO touts ‘goose with golden eggs’ as profit soars
  • SoftBank reported a nearly $9 billion net loss in the previous full fiscal year
AFP

TOKYO: SoftBank Group said net profit rocketed to $11.1 billion in the third quarter, as CEO Masayoshi Son taunted critics and dubbed his Vision Fund a “goose that produces golden eggs.”
The telecoms firm turned tech investment behemoth said net profit for October-December hit 1,171.9 billion yen ($11 billion), more than 21 times higher than the 55 billion yen ($500 million) reported a year earlier.
Despite the results, it said it would not provide a forecast “due to numerous uncertainties affecting earnings.”
But the economic crisis that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic has worked largely in SoftBank’s favor, with rallies in tech stocks it owns and rising valuations for firms in its portfolio suited to the era, including food delivery.
SoftBank reported a nearly $9 billion net loss in the previous full fiscal year, but has quickly returned to the black.
Founder Son, who has battled critics of his commitment to sometimes-troubled start-ups, came out swinging at a presentation of the firm’s results.
“Just a year ago, a lot of mass media criticized the Vision Fund as a fund which is wrong and not functioning, only laying rotten eggs, but I believed in it,” he said at an earnings presentation.
“I want to say once again SoftBank is a producer. It’s a producer of golden eggs.”
“Since the Vision Fund began, the number of eggs has increased at an accelerated pace... And it is finally entering a harvest period.”


SoftBank has stakes in some of Silicon Valley’s hottest start-ups through its $100 billion Vision Fund.
In a statement, the firm said the fund soared thanks to “a rebound in the public equity markets” and rising values of portfolio companies.
“Businesses in sectors such as e-commerce, entertainment, health care, education, food delivery, and the future of work have benefited from the accelerated adoption of digital services” during the pandemic, the firm said.
“Conversely, companies in sectors such as travel and hospitality are recovering at a slower pace.”
Son has consistently backed the firm’s worth, insisting its stock has been undervalued and its fundamentals remain strong.
Masahiko Ishino, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said SoftBank had benefited from soaring stock markets buoyed by government stimulus to tackle the economic crisis.
The firm and its SoftBank Vision Fund “took full advantage of monetary easing,” he told AFP before the results were released.
The value of the Fund’s stake in US food delivery app DoorDash also rose massively following its initial public offering in December.
SoftBank has invested heavily in tech-based start-ups including ride-hailing platforms in recent years, from California-based Uber to Didi Chuxing in China, Singapore’s Grab and India’s Ola.
Last month, SoftBank Group announced the sale of $2 billion-worth of stocks in Uber following a surge in the US ride-hailing giant’s value, though it still remains the firm’s main shareholder.


SoftBank has launched an aggressive plan to sell up assets to finance a stock buy-back and reduce its debt, raised around 5.6 trillion yen so far.
In December it sold an 80 percent stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics to Hyundai in a deal that values the US company at $1.1 billion.
And in September, it announced an agreement to sell British chip designer Arm to US firm NVIDIA for up to $40 billion, potentially creating a new giant in the industry.
If approved, the deal will be one of the largest acquisitions in the world this year and propel NVIDIA to the forefront of the semiconductor sector.
But the sale faces challenges — including securing approval from regulators in Britain, Europe, the United States and China.
Paired with the recent recovery in tech stocks, SoftBank’s asset-sale strategy appears to be paying off, but analysts warned the firm may need more risk-management and to keep reviewing its portfolio.
“The impact of monetary easing is likely to be weaker” if another global equity rout strikes the market, Ishino warned.
“SoftBank Group needs to consider such scenarios by rebuilding its corporate structure, and we will pay attention to how it will transform itself in preparation for the future.”

Topics: SoftBank Japan

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
Updated 08 February 2021
Reuters

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
  • Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on hopes of faster economic revival
Updated 08 February 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday while oil surpassed $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

In a sign Europe and US markets would start strong, eurostoxx futures and Germany’s DAX rose 0.7 percent each, while London’s FTSE futures added 0.6 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.4 percent in early Asian trading.
The mood was upbeat in Asia with all major indexes clocking gains.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent to 721.11, not far from an all-time high of 730.16 touched late last month.
Japan’s Nikkei jumped about 2 percent while Australian shares ended 0.6 percent higher. Chinese shares advanced with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 1.3 percent.
Hopes of a quicker economic revival and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it crossed $60 a barrel.
Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on hopes of faster economic revival led by successful vaccine rollouts and expectations of a large US pandemic relief package.
On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on stronger-than-expected corporate results in the fourth quarter and as companies were on track to post earnings growth for the first quarter instead of a decline.
The rallies came even as US data painted a dour picture of the country’s labor market with payrolls rising by 49,000, half of what economists were expecting.
The weak report spurred the push for more stimulus, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted the United States would hit full employment next year if Congress can pass its support package.
“That’s a big call given full employment is 4.1 percent, but one that will sit well with the market at a time when the vaccination program is being rolled out efficiently in a number of countries,” said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based chief strategist at Pepperstone.
Expectations of a US economic recovery have not boosted the greenback though, “because this shift in prospects is seen by the market as part of a global recovery,” Westpac economists wrote in a note.
“Investors therefore favor risk taking, and so value the safety of the US dollar less.”
Indeed, the greenback came off a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be last at 105.50.
The euro was a tad weaker at $1.2036 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday to a one-week high.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased from a one-week high to $0.7675.
In commodities, Brent crude and US crude climbed 59 cents each to $59.93 and $0.57.44, respectively.
US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,815.4 an ounce.

Topics: Asia shares

