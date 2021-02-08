You are here

  • Home
  • Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
A woman walks along a narrow street in Ouled Moussa district, on the outskirts of Rabat, Morocco April 24, 2018. Picture taken April 24, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnwzn

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

RABAT: A flood killed at least 24 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 10 people had been rescued.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been in the building at the time, but authorities said rescue operations were continuing and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had been launched.
Morocco's informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers are often prey to unsafe working conditions.

Topics: Morocco

Related

Special Syria flooding destroys schools, refugee camps
Middle-East
Syria flooding destroys schools, refugee camps
Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood
Middle-East
Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria

Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria

Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
  • Seven of the 26 killed were Syrian troops, while the remaining casualties were mostly Syrian militia fighters
  • The desert area in Deir Ezzor province provides a ‘safe haven’ for extremists planning attacks on regime forces
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The Daesh group Monday ambushed a regime convoy in eastern Syria, killing at least 26 fighters, including seven Syrian troops, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the early morning ambush in the province of Deir Ezzor came as the convoy combed the area for militants, after a string of recent attacks.

“Violent clashes between the two sides led to large human losses,” it said, calling the toll from fighting the “largest since the start of the year.”

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said at least seven of the 26 killed were Syrian troops, while the remaining casualties were mostly Syrian militia fighters.

At least 11 Daesh militants were also killed, the Observatory added.

The extremist group overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.

The group lost its last scrap of territory in Syria in March 2019, but in recent months it has ramped up attacks against regime forces, especially in the east of the country bordering Iraq.

Last week, Daesh militants killed 19 Syrian regime fighters and allied militia forces in central Syria.

And in December, nearly 40 Syrian troops were killed when Daesh ambushed a bus carrying soldiers traveling home for the holidays.

The desert area in Deir Ezzor province provides a “safe haven” for extremists planning attacks on regime forces and other rivals, the United Nations said in a report published this month.

Daesh retains some 10,000 active fighters in Iraq and Syria, although the majority are reported to be in Iraq, the UN has said.

The war in Syria has killed more than 387,000 people since it started in 2011, the Observatory says.

Topics: Syria Deir Ezzor Daesh

Related

Daesh attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria
Middle-East
Daesh attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria Daesh enclave
Middle-East
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria Daesh enclave

Latest updates

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
‘Against the Loveless World’ traces the shifting identities of a Palestinian woman
‘Against the Loveless World’ traces the shifting identities of a Palestinian woman

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.