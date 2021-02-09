You are here

Buying staple foods now means making hard choices

Buying staple foods now means making hard choices
The unwelcome return of food price pressures has put policymakers and investors on high alert as economies are still reeling from the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters/File)
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

Buying staple foods now means making hard choices

Buying staple foods now means making hard choices
  • UN data shows food prices hit six-year highs in January after rising for 8 months
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: For Cleanne Brito Machado, like millions of people in developing countries around the world, shopping for staple foods such as rice, beans, oil or potatoes now means making hard choices.

“The shopping cart is getting much smaller and we’re paying much more,” said the 41-year old, who works as a maid in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. “We’ve had to give up on little trips, visiting family at the weekend, and we haven’t been able to save any money for emergencies or to have in the bank.”

A mix of currency depreciation, rising commodity prices and coronavirus disruptions saw food inflation soar 14 percent last year in Latin America’s largest economy — the biggest increase in nearly two decades. The headline figure masks hikes in staples, such as a 76 percent jump in rice or a doubling of soy oil prices.

Other developing countries from Turkey to Nigeria also recorded double-digit jumps in food inflation. Major wheat and corn exporters such as Russia or Argentina have introduced curbs or taxes to preserve domestic stockpiles, exacerbating pressures elsewhere.

UN data showed food prices hit six-year highs in January after rising for eight consecutive months.

The unwelcome return of food price pressures has put policymakers and investors on high alert, worried what it means for inflation more broadly while economies are still reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

“Central banks will be watching the level of food prices quite carefully over the next few months because they will have to make a decision on whether to respond to this or not,” said Manik Narain, head of emerging market
strategy at UBS. Food is the single largest element of inflation baskets in many emerging markets, accounting for around half in countries like India or Pakistan compared to less than 10 percent in the US.

Rising food prices have contributed to social unrest in the past. Climate change effects are expected to exacerbate price swings and rising energy prices add to the pressure.

For those like Machado, higher food bills leaves less to spend on other goods, squeezing demand for items from travel to eating out.

Many countries have already seen hard currency revenues from sectors such as tourism crater and they lack the capacity of their richer peers to pump in stimulus.

For central banks, the temptation may be to let inflation rise and keep monetary conditions loose to support growth, say analysts.

“It is a very difficult balance — governments in emerging markets are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

“As a policymaker — do you choose to support your population or choose keeping the markets happy?“

Developed economies generally see food inflation as transitory. But in developing nations, persistent food price rises in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis lifted core inflation, prompting years of interest rate hikes.

In Istanbul, food market vendor Seref Geyik says he has seen the effect of opening hours cut short by the pandemic and rising wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables.

“Consumers are leaning toward cheaper stalls, they are not looking for good quality produce,” the 53-year old said.

Relying heavily on imported unprocessed foods, Turkey saw food price rises accelerate from August, when the lira chalked up monthly losses of 5 percent or more against the dollar.

With nearly all its energy also imported, rising energy prices from early November have added to the pressure. Dry weather has meanwhile hampered production of some local crops, from hazelnuts and chestnuts to apricots and olives.

Turkey’s experience of chronically high inflation two decades ago is a cautionary tale of how price pressures can derail economic growth and shatter household and investor confidence.

Topics: foodstuff shopping food prices

Saudi Arabia to introduce faster interbank instant money transfers this month

Saudi Arabia to introduce faster interbank instant money transfers this month
Updated 09 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi Arabia to introduce faster interbank instant money transfers this month

Saudi Arabia to introduce faster interbank instant money transfers this month
  • New system will allow payments to be processed 24 hours a day and within seconds
Updated 09 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia this month will introduce a new inter-bank money transfer system, which will allow payments to be processed faster between local banks, helping to foster growth in the Kingdom’s rapidly developing e-commerce industry.

The system will allow money to be transferred between local banks 24 hours a day and at more advantageous rates.

According to Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and board member of the Saudi Financial Association, instant electronic payments are defined by the Euro Retail Payments Board as electronic retail payment solutions that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, with the payments processing between accounts in a matter of seconds.

Hafiz pointed out that the processing of local payments was previously confined to bank business hours and could not take place outside these hours or during weekends and holidays. The new system, when introduced later this month, will mean these restrictions will no longer exist.

The new scheme comes as it was reported last month that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Point of sale (PoS) refers to a place where customers can execute payments for goods or services. This can be a credit card in a clothes store or a digital payment through a food delivery app.

The total number of PoS operations in 2020 amounted to about 2.8 billion, an increase of 75 percent, while the value of the transactions amounted to about SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), an increase of nearly 24.1 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the number of PoS devices operating in the Kingdom rose sharply by the end of 2020 to more than 700,000, an increase of about 70 percent since the beginning of the year.

Hafiz told Arab News that the new scheme coming this month would help support the growth of digital payments and the surge in e-commerce. “Such payment solutions will not only speed up the movement of money between clients’ bank accounts but also help e-commerce to grow, since it ensures making speedy payments of goods and services to the merchants, which, in turn, makes shopping much easier and enjoyable,” he said.

Evidence of the growth of the e-commerce sector was seen during the Black Friday sales late last year. A survey carried out by advertising platform Criteo of 900 Saudi online consumers found that around 40 percent of respondents said they planned to buy more products online, with household products, groceries, and beauty and hygiene items proving most popular.

Alistair Burton, country manager, Middle East and Africa, at Criteo, said: “The events of 2020 made it an extraordinary year for e-commerce. Our research shows that this year consumers will swap door-buster deals for online discounts that start sooner and last longer.”

Overall, the research found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents were more comfortable shopping online in 2020 than in-store.

Topics: Money transfer Saudi Arabia

