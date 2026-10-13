RIYADH: Saudi racing drivers Mamoun Amr Al-Kabbani and Faisal Soufyan Al-Kabbani will renew their season-long rivalry when the Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack holds its third and final round on Oct. 15-16 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The final round will feature competition across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup.

Mamoun won the opening round with a record time of 1 minute, 12.279 seconds. Faisal responded in the second round, lowering the mark to 1 minute, 11.377 seconds and edging Mamoun by just nine-thousandths of a second.

Mustafa Nabeel Al-Atari finished third overall in the second round, which drew 67 male and female competitors. Reem Al-Aboud, meanwhile, won the Ladies Cup, followed by Yasmine Al-Sayed and Enas Abtini.

Unlike wheel-to-wheel racing, time attack competition ranks drivers by their fastest recorded lap on a designated circuit layout. The format emphasizes driving skill and precise car control rather than overtaking or starting position.

The final round begins on Thursday, Oct. 15, with administrative checks and vehicle inspections at 2 p.m., followed by a drivers’ briefing at 5 p.m. and free practice at 6 p.m. Competitive sessions on Friday, Oct. 16, are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., before the round and season conclude with the prize-giving ceremony at 11 p.m.

Marshals played a role in the second round, where 54 were deployed across different points of the circuit to support the implementation of safety procedures on the ground.

As the championship reaches its third and final round, marshals will continue to play a key role in managing the competition through direct coordination with race officials, monitoring the event and supporting the smooth running of the program, helping provide an organized and safe environment for drivers until the end of the season.

The championship is owned and overseen by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, its official partner. It is part of the federation’s efforts to develop domestic motorsport, broaden participation and support Saudi driving talent.

The Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack is part of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s efforts to develop the local championship ecosystem and provide an organized competitive environment that enables drivers to showcase their abilities and refine their skills.

It also contributes to discovering and supporting national talent, encouraging drivers to continue their motorsport journeys, expanding participation and strengthening the presence of motorsport in the Kingdom.