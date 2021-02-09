You are here

SDAIA partners with Royal Philips to promote AI in healthcare

date 2021-02-09
  'This agreement is part of our efforts to promote advanced technologies in the health field, support expertise exchange, and develop national capabilities,' says Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of SDAIA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) on Monday announced it has partnered with Dutch technology company Royal Philips to support the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

The Philips-SDAIA agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint to diversify the economy and improve public service sectors, including healthcare, through the use of modern technology.

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of SDAIA, said: “We, at SDAIA, through the National Strategy for Data and AI, seek to fully utilize the potential of data and AI and support their applications in all relevant sectors. Today, this agreement is part of our efforts to promote advanced technologies in the health field, support expertise exchange, and develop national capabilities, which will enhance the quality of health services, create new job opportunities, and elevate our national economy to become a data and AI-driven economy.”

AI-based health technology solutions have great potential to improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of care delivery, according to Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “Such solutions can, for example, free up valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus more on the patients. Getting every aspect of an AI-enabled solution right requires extensive collaboration between clinicians, data scientists and other experts. That is why we are pleased to partner with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to enable AI across all healthcare facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030.”

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Royal Philips artificial intelligence (AI)

LONDON: For Cleanne Brito Machado, like millions of people in developing countries around the world, shopping for staple foods such as rice, beans, oil or potatoes now means making hard choices.

“The shopping cart is getting much smaller and we’re paying much more,” said the 41-year old, who works as a maid in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. “We’ve had to give up on little trips, visiting family at the weekend, and we haven’t been able to save any money for emergencies or to have in the bank.”

A mix of currency depreciation, rising commodity prices and coronavirus disruptions saw food inflation soar 14 percent last year in Latin America’s largest economy — the biggest increase in nearly two decades. The headline figure masks hikes in staples, such as a 76 percent jump in rice or a doubling of soy oil prices.

Other developing countries from Turkey to Nigeria also recorded double-digit jumps in food inflation. Major wheat and corn exporters such as Russia or Argentina have introduced curbs or taxes to preserve domestic stockpiles, exacerbating pressures elsewhere.

UN data showed food prices hit six-year highs in January after rising for eight consecutive months.

The unwelcome return of food price pressures has put policymakers and investors on high alert, worried what it means for inflation more broadly while economies are still reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

“Central banks will be watching the level of food prices quite carefully over the next few months because they will have to make a decision on whether to respond to this or not,” said Manik Narain, head of emerging market
strategy at UBS. Food is the single largest element of inflation baskets in many emerging markets, accounting for around half in countries like India or Pakistan compared to less than 10 percent in the US.

Rising food prices have contributed to social unrest in the past. Climate change effects are expected to exacerbate price swings and rising energy prices add to the pressure.

For those like Machado, higher food bills leaves less to spend on other goods, squeezing demand for items from travel to eating out.

Many countries have already seen hard currency revenues from sectors such as tourism crater and they lack the capacity of their richer peers to pump in stimulus.

For central banks, the temptation may be to let inflation rise and keep monetary conditions loose to support growth, say analysts.

“It is a very difficult balance — governments in emerging markets are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

“As a policymaker — do you choose to support your population or choose keeping the markets happy?“

Developed economies generally see food inflation as transitory. But in developing nations, persistent food price rises in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis lifted core inflation, prompting years of interest rate hikes.

In Istanbul, food market vendor Seref Geyik says he has seen the effect of opening hours cut short by the pandemic and rising wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables.

“Consumers are leaning toward cheaper stalls, they are not looking for good quality produce,” the 53-year old said.

Relying heavily on imported unprocessed foods, Turkey saw food price rises accelerate from August, when the lira chalked up monthly losses of 5 percent or more against the dollar.

With nearly all its energy also imported, rising energy prices from early November have added to the pressure. Dry weather has meanwhile hampered production of some local crops, from hazelnuts and chestnuts to apricots and olives.

Turkey’s experience of chronically high inflation two decades ago is a cautionary tale of how price pressures can derail economic growth and shatter household and investor confidence.

Topics: foodstuff shopping food prices

