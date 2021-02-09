You are here

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.7 percent higher. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2021
AP

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
  • In Washington, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan
Updated 09 February 2021
AP

BEIJING: Asian stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after Wall St. rose to a new record.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul rose while Hong Kong declined.
Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.7 percent higher. Investors were encouraged by company earnings, news that a surge in coronavirus cases is easing, progress in distributing vaccines and the possibility of government stimulus.
Despite concern prices might be rising too fast, investor optimism means “the momentum behind this reflation trade remains a force to reckon with,” said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,558.63 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.4 percent to 29,497.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was off under 0.1% at 29,312.65.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.6% to 3,110.81 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.5% to 6,846.00. New Zealand retreated while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 28.76 points to 3,915.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% to 31,385.76. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1 percent to 13,987.64.
In Washington, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. That includes a rise in the federally required minimum wage and cash aid to households.
“Market participants doubled down on fiscal stimulus bets” after US Federal Reserve officials downplayed concerns the spending might fuel inflation, said Mizuho Bank in a report.
Tesla rose 1.3 percent after the company said it purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for their electric vehicles with the digital currency. Bitcoin was up 13.2 percent to $43,252, according to digital currency brokerage Coinbase.
In another sign of optimism, Treasury yields continued to push mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.17 percent from 1.15 percent late Friday, more than double where it was six months ago. While there have been near-zero signs of inflation in recent months, investors believe improving economic fortunes and trillions of dollars in stimulus could make stocks more attractive, and therefore make bond yields rise as their prices fall.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 50 cents to $58.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.12 on Monday to $57.97. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 56 cents to $61.12 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.22 the previous session to $60.56.
The dollar fell to 104.92 yen from Monday’s 105.22. The euro rose to $1.2083 from $1.2055.

Topics: Asia shares Finance

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Argaam

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose 6 percent to 5.1 million tons in January 2021, compared to 4.8 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 12 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Arabian Cement Co. with a 50 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Najran Cement and Tabuk Cement with (+25% YoY each).  

On the other hand, five other companies reported lower sales, led by Yamama Cement that saw a 21 percent YoY drop in sales.

Six companies exported 127,000 tons of cement in January. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 61,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co. with 32,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 19,000 tons. 

Six companies exported clinker in January, led by Arabian Cement with nearly 257,000 tons. It was followed by Saudi Cement and Yanbu Cement with 179,000 tons, and 174,000 tons, respectively.

Clinker production increased by 5.7 percent to 4.5 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.2 million tons in January 2020. 

Clinker inventories reached 35.7 million tons by the end of January, down 14.8 percent from 41.9 million tons in January 2020.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement

