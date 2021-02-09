Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose 6 percent to 5.1 million tons in January 2021, compared to 4.8 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 12 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Arabian Cement Co. with a 50 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Najran Cement and Tabuk Cement with (+25% YoY each).

On the other hand, five other companies reported lower sales, led by Yamama Cement that saw a 21 percent YoY drop in sales.

Six companies exported 127,000 tons of cement in January. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 61,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co. with 32,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 19,000 tons.

Six companies exported clinker in January, led by Arabian Cement with nearly 257,000 tons. It was followed by Saudi Cement and Yanbu Cement with 179,000 tons, and 174,000 tons, respectively.

Clinker production increased by 5.7 percent to 4.5 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.2 million tons in January 2020.

Clinker inventories reached 35.7 million tons by the end of January, down 14.8 percent from 41.9 million tons in January 2020.