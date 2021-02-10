You are here

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) National Commercial Bank (NCB) reported net profit of SR 11.4 billion ($3.04 billion) for 2020, up 0.3 percent year-on-year (YoY).

2) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors recommended withholding cash dividend for 2020.

3) Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 4.5 million for the nine months period ended Dec. 31, 2020, a 56 percent YoY decline.

4) Ataa Educational Co. signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arabian Education and Training Group Co., to acquire 100% of the company's shares in exchange for cash and shares in Ataa Educational.

5)Riyad Bank announced the completion of the issuance of a domestic SAR-denominated Tier-2 sukuk, worth SR 3 billion, through private placement.

6) SAPTCO reported a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR 375.2 million in 2020, versus a net profit of SR 35.3 million a year earlier.

7) Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co.'s board of directors approved increasing the annual production capacity of pipe and tube factories in Jeddah and Dammam.

8) The process of receiving applications of institutional investors in Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.’s (AWPT) book-building process ended Feb. 9, 2021.

9) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 11 cents to reach $60.98 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 17 cents to reach $58.19/bbl.

CAIRO: Egyptian exports to the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during the first 10 months of 2020 rose 25.7 percent year-on-year to $4.4 billion.

According to data from Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the UAE was the top market for Egyptian exports over the time period, reaching $2.6 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia ($1.4 billion), Kuwait ($194.6 million), Oman ($137.6 million), Bahrain ($85.5 million), and Qatar ($655,000).

However, Egyptian imports from the GCC decreased 21.25 percent year-on-year to $6.3 billion over the period.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest GCC exporter to Egypt, with $3 billion, followed by Kuwait ($1.6 billion), the UAE ($1.1 billion), Oman ($310.9 million), Bahrain ($204.9 million), and Qatar ($19.5 million).

CAPMAS figures also revealed the total value of GCC investments in Egypt to be $3.4 billion during the fiscal year 2019/2020 compared to $2.8 billion in 2018/2019, an increase of 21.4 percent.

The UAE was the biggest investor with $1.6 billion, followed by Qatar ($679.4 million), Saudi Arabia ($448.6 million), Kuwait ($347.5 million), Bahrain ($324 million), and Oman ($10.7 million).

