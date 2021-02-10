Oil declines ahead of US inventories data

Oil prices eased slightly on Wednesday ahead of official data on US crude stockpiles, and as industry report showed a decline in inventories.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading down 0.1 percent at $61.03 per barrel, at 7 am Riyadh time.

WTI crude fell 0.2 percent to $58.23 a barrel.

US crude inventories decline by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5 to about 474.1 million barrels, Reuters reported, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data on US stockpiles is due later today.