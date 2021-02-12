You are here

  • Home
  • Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will resume through the Abu Samra border crossing on Feb. 14. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2ury

Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
  • Saudi customs operations at the Salwa border crossing resumed last month following AlUla agreement
  • Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will resume through the Abu Samra border crossing on Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs has announced.
In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.
Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar trade

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Qatar ready to help Lebanon when new government is formed
Middle-East
Qatar ready to help Lebanon when new government is formed

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
  • PIFSS Director General Mishaal Al-Othman: The institution recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31)
  • The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) has announced net profits of $18.9 billion on investments during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement on its website, the institution said this indicates it is prepared for any fluctuations in global markets, Asharq Business reported.

Mishaal Al-Othman, director general of PIFSS, said that the institution, which manages the country’s $132 billion pension fund, recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31). This represented a 44 percent increase on the previous quarter, and a 57.5 percent increase compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year.

The institution’s executive management team pursues a long-term conservative investment strategy capable of absorbing market volatility, said Raed Al-Nusif. deputy director general for investment and operations affairs.

He added that this strategy is applied with the assistance of large global consulting firms to reduce the amount of non-invested funds, which decreased from 37.2 percent of total assets at the end of March 2017 to 6.7 percent at the end of December 2020, in accordance with a five-year plan drawn up by investment firm Cambridge Associates in 2016.

That plan ends in March this year and will be replaced by a new five-year plan drawn up by Mercer that provides guidance on the geographical and qualitative distribution of investments. The strategy is reviewed periodically to reflect developments in global markets and to achieve the goal of reducing the level of non-invested funds to less than 4 percent.

Topics: Kuwait Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) Mishaal Al-Othman

Related

Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
Business & Economy
Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
Special A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households
Middle-East
A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households

Latest updates

UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead
Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident’s killing
Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street in November 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery
Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.