Nokia & Mobily extend managed services partnership for 3 years

Mobily and Nokia have extended their managed services partnership by signing a three-year agreement, under which Nokia will manage and maintain the radio and transport networks in Riyadh and other regions.
Nokia has been a managed services partner of Mobily for the past 10 years. The comprehensive managed services partnership will see Nokia supporting a range of operating capabilities that will enable Mobily to offer a superior user experience through improved service and network performance. It will also increase the overall efficiency of the network operation.
Mobily will also leverage Nokia’s Global Delivery Centers (GDC), which will bring uniquely-skilled staff, tools and world-class operational capabilities throughout the managed services scope.
“Nokia’s service delivery excellence will further allow Mobily to focus on expansion and bring new services to the Saudi market,” a statement said.
Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily, said: “Operational transformation is needed to manage a mix of technologies. Nokia’s global experience in network operations and best practices helps us to be the forerunner in this transformation. Partnership with Nokia marks a new chapter in our collaboration and complements our business objectives. We look forward to further enhancing the end-user experience through continuous improvement of our network quality and service agility.”
Tareq Khalaf, head of the customer team at Nokia, said: “This deal showcases our continued commitment to supporting Mobily’s network at superior quality levels. We are driven to deliver streamlined operations that help our customers respond quickly to fast-changing user demands.”