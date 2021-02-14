You are here

STC has highest mobile download speed in KSA: CITC

STC has highest mobile download speed in KSA: CITC
STC has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 MB/s, according to the 2020 Q4 Meqyas report.
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced that Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 MB/s. This was revealed in the 2020 Q4 Meqyas report on the average download speeds for 5G networks.
Meqyas, an initiative of the CITC, compares the speeds of service providers in the Kingdom for download, upload and 5G, ranking the best performing operators in each region and covering the most commonly used applications and video games.
STC has deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities across the Kingdom in a plan to strengthen its leadership in reliable mobile coverage and deploy the largest advanced 5G network in the Middle East. According to the telecom operator, the next phase will see the expansion of the 5G network in Saudi Arabia, increasing its reach to more than 71 cities.
“STC will continue to pursue its market leadership in the field of new and advanced technologies to achieve a significant and comprehensive expansion of its 5G network, while also developing its advanced 4G network,” a statement said.

• STC has currently deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities across the Kingdom.

• The next phase will see the expansion of the 5G network in Saudi Arabia, increasing its reach to more than 71 cities.

“The company is also working on further enriching its customer experience and on continuing the development of a reliable and advanced digital network and infrastructure that represent the backbone of various sectors and industries. This will be done in parallel with the company’s DARE strategy, which is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
STC recently received the Ookla Speedtest award for the best mobile network in the Kingdom for Q3 and Q4 of 2020. It also ranked first in terms of average mobile data download speeds for the same period, according to the CITC’s
Meqyas report. The Opensignal Global Report ranked STC among the top global companies with the most improved downloading speed experiences.
Moreover, STC has surpassed its counterparts in the region to become the most valuable brand in the Middle East’s telecommunications sector, and the third most valuable brand in all sectors behind Aramco and ADNOC, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 report released last month.
The telecom giant is the region’s fastest-growing brand, its brand value up an impressive 14 percent to $9.2 billion and simultaneously jumping 51 positions to 189th, making STC the second fastest-growing brand among the 20 largest global telecommunications companies, and earning the company an AAA-brand ranking.

Sadara welcomes fresh batch of student interns

Sadara welcomes fresh batch of student interns
The program creates a potential pool of national talent that has been trained, supervised and evaluated within the Sadara work environment.
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Sadara Chemical Company recently received the first batch of students as part of its internship program for 2021. Twenty student interns joined the company, 11 of them diploma holders and 9 with bachelor’s degrees. Students were brought onboard from three different educational institutions, namely: Jubail Technical Institute, Jubail University College and King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals.
Sadara’s vice president of industrial relations Farhan Al-Qahtani said: “Our team works diligently to achieve the company’s objectives for our social responsibility and human resources strategy and focuses on developing and qualifying national manpower to fulfil the Saudi market’s requirements as well as the company’s continuing demand for new employees, whether on a technical or administrative level, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
He added: “Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sadara has successfully exceeded its Saudization target of 71 percent by reaching 71.8 percent in 2020, and the company aims to continue such rates while maintaining a diverse selection of qualified professionals and empowering more women in the workplace.”

The student interns have been selected from Jubail Technical Institute, Jubail University College and King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals.

The internship program is one of the company’s primary non-employee training programs, supporting Sadara’s business lines in terms of fulfilling their manpower needs. The program includes highly competent trainees selected from local educational institutions and creates a potential pool of national talent that has been trained, supervised and evaluated for a sufficient period within the Sadara work environment.
Sadara is a joint venture developed by Saudi Aramco and the Dow Chemical Company. It is a multibillion-dollar world-scale chemical complex in Jubail Industrial City II in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Comprising 26 world-scale manufacturing units, the Sadara chemical complex is the world’s largest to be built in a single phase and is the only chemical company in the Middle East to use refinery liquids, such as naphtha and natural gasoline, as feedstock.

By using best-in-class technologies to crack refinery liquid feedstock, Sadara aims to enable many industries that either currently do not exist in Saudi Arabia or only exist through imports of raw materials.

Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily.
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Mobily and Nokia have extended their managed services partnership by signing a three-year agreement, under which Nokia will manage and maintain the radio and transport networks in Riyadh and other regions.
Nokia has been a managed services partner of Mobily for the past 10 years. The comprehensive managed services partnership will see Nokia supporting a range of operating capabilities that will enable Mobily to offer a superior user experience through improved service and network performance. It will also increase the overall efficiency of the network operation.
Mobily will also leverage Nokia’s Global Delivery Centers (GDC), which will bring uniquely-skilled staff, tools and world-class operational capabilities throughout the managed services scope.
“Nokia’s service delivery excellence will further allow Mobily to focus on expansion and bring new services to the Saudi market,” a statement said.
Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily, said: “Operational transformation is needed to manage a mix of technologies. Nokia’s global experience in network operations and best practices helps us to be the forerunner in this transformation. Partnership with Nokia marks a new chapter in our collaboration and complements our business objectives. We look forward to further enhancing the end-user experience through continuous improvement of our network quality and service agility.”
Tareq Khalaf, head of the customer team at Nokia, said: “This deal showcases our continued commitment to supporting Mobily’s network at superior quality levels. We are driven to deliver streamlined operations that help our customers respond quickly to fast-changing user demands.”

 

Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

The UAE-based retailer LuLu Group has opened its first store led by an all-women staff in the Kingdom, in a pioneering move designed at reaffirming the group’s commitment to the economic empowerment of Saudi women in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The soft opening of the new LuLu Express, located in Jeddah’s Al-Jamiah district, further strengthens the retailer’s presence in the western region of Saudi Arabia, thereby increasing its total store count to 201 globally. 

“Apart from introducing innovative shopping platforms, we are proud to announce that this is our very first store led by our female team, from the general manager to the cashiers, which signifies our effort to empower more Saudi women in the workforce,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia

He added: “At present, we employ 3,000 Saudi nationals including 800 women in all the hypermarkets across the country in various positions and our aim is to encourage more women in our organization, thereby ensuring Saudi women’s economic participation.”

Maha Mohammed Alqarni, general manager of the newly launched store, said: “I am extremely happy to be part of LuLu Group’s first ever store that is fully managed by women. This is such a great honor for me to represent the growing community of Saudi women who are supporting the progress of the country’s economic activities and aiming to share their skills, making a greater contribution to the public.” 

Located near King Abdul Aziz University, in a retail space of 37,000 square feet, the express store — which is the 20th in Saudi Arabia — is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products, such as grocery essentials, fresh food, health and beauty, household and much more. 

“The LuLu brand has always been known for catering to shoppers based not only in city centers, but also in the outskirts and suburbs, where people do not need to drive long distances. We are committed to providing world-class shopping and we shall continue meeting the lifestyle needs of our clientele base,” said Mohammed. 

In view of the COVID-19 crisis and public movement restrictions, an inaugural function was not held. To support the government’s mandate, LuLu only permits entry to shoppers who have downloaded the Tawakkalna app as a safety precaution. 

In the midst of the pandemic, LuLu has played a crucial role in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products, while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees. Enhanced sanitization programs and social distancing norms are being adhered to as per industry protocols.

Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

Kitopi, a managed cloud kitchen platform headquartered in Dubai, is opening its doors to F&B outlets and restaurants in Jeddah, starting this week. The tech company, which currently operates in the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), Kuwait (Kuwait City), and Saudi Arabia, recently marked its three-year anniversary, and already has successful operations in Riyadh, working with more than 40 restaurant partners. 

The company partners with restaurants and cooks on their behalf, handling the end-to-end operations including sourcing of ingredients, customer experience and, working with third-party delivery apps to deliver the food fast and safely.

Now, Kitopi aims to make alliances with F&B partners and restaurants across the Red Sea hub, giving them the option to expand beyond borders in less than 14 days, with minimal capital expenditure and operational costs. 

Kitopi has seven kitchens in Riyadh and will look to open more than five kitchens in Jeddah before the end of Q3. 

“We are excited to expand our reach in Saudi Arabia, a key market for us. We look forward to partnering with restaurants in Jeddah, enabling them to scale beyond borders and giving customers a chance to experience exceptional food on their terms, quickly and safely,” said Mohamad Ballout, CEO and co-founder of Kitopi. 

The company works with more than 200 brands globally, operating over 60 kitchens and employing a staff of 1,200 “Kitopians.” Kitopi’s competitive advantage lies in its smart kitchen operating technology (SKOS), which powers all of its 60+ state-of-the-art kitchens regionally. SKOS is a cloud kitchen operating system that manages the end-to-end order experience with the aim of improving customer experience and operational efficiency. Thanks to SKOS, an order takes less than 35 minutes to be delivered, from the time an order is placed to when the customer receives it. Kitopi’s technology is supported by its tech hubs in Poland and the UAE, as well as a global customer support center, which operates in Dubai. 

Part of Kitopi’s expansion strategy in the Kingdom will be aimed at hiring more Saudis across its operations, with a focus on hiring more women. This investment in people will support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 while opening up new professions for Saudis to embark on.

Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has launched a new motor insurance solution that gives clients the flexibility to select their own bespoke motor protection from a range of options, while taking control of their costs.

The Motor Flex package, a first of its kind product in the Saudi insurance market, reflects Tawuniya’s commitment to innovation and its focus on providing clients with insurance products that cover their needs and suit their pockets. It follows the successful launch of Tawuniya’s Vitality Program in 2020, which was a major new initiative in the area of health insurance.

The Motor Flex option provides mandatory third-party liability insurance with a maximum limit of up to SR10 million ($2.6 million). It offers a choice of up to seven additional covers including fire, theft, intentional accident, flood, roadside assistance, glass replacement and towing, which can be selected as required. Clients can add all or some by paying SR100 per cover.

Tawuniya’s senior vice president of marketing and sales Adel Abdullah Al-Hamoudi said: “This new flexible product will enhance different touch points along the customer journey; it will improve the customer experience by giving them the flexibility to select their own motor protection at competitive rates, from a range of options tailored to their specific needs. It is the latest in a series of new insurance products we have launched covering the health and motor insurance sectors.”

Mansour Falah Abuthnein Tawuniya’s vice president of vehicle insurance, said that motor insurance in Saudi Arabia is a diversified and growing market. “We recently discovered that there is a large number of uninsured vehicles in the Kingdom and many vehicles only have third-party liability insurance and this is as an opportunity for Tawuniya to grow and introduce products that satisfy client needs for flexibility and offer value for money, which are the foundations of our business strategy,” he said.

“Tawuniya is committed to remaining a leader in the sector by staying abreast of the latest developments and continually developing innovative products. Our new flexible approach to motor insurance is the latest ‘first’ for the company. We have previously introduced a roadside assistance service, an online claims system, our Al-Shamel program which provides insurance for leased vehicles, the issuance of electronic insurance cards and a risk management service for non-individual customers,” Abuthnein added.

Tawuniya offers four motor insurance products – Al-Shamel, Sanad Plus, Sanad (third-party liability insurance) and the new Motor Flex Program.

The company was named the best Saudi provider of innovative corporate insurance solutions in 2019 by the British Global Finance Magazine. It also topped the Saudi insurance market in the property insurance sector with a written premium of SR1.6 billion in 2019.

Tawuniya is the oldest professional insurance company in Saudi Arabia, founded more than 35 years ago. It offers a comprehensive list of diversified insurance programs including more than 60 classes of medical, motor and property insurance, as well as insurance for a wide range of economic sectors including marine, engineering, energy and aviation. It has a highly skilled workforce with Saudis accounting for more than 84 percent of its employees.

