Lebanese president blasts Hariri over ‘inaccuracies and incorrect information’

Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (AFP/File)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (AFP/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Government remains in caretaker capacity
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has blasted Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for a speech containing “inaccuracies and incorrect information.”

The two leaders have been at loggerheads for months, unable to agree on the formation of a government and each blaming the other for the lack of progress.

Hariri returned as prime minister-designate last October, almost a year after he stepped down under street pressure. Lebanon’s government had quit after the Aug. 4 port blast in Beirut and remains in a caretaker capacity.

Hariri on Sunday gave a televised speech marking the 16th anniversary of his father’s assassination.

He said he was not responsible for the political stalemate that was undermining the country’s ability to deal with the many troubles it was facing, including the coronavirus pandemic, an economy in crisis and the aftermath of the port explosion.

He also objected to allegations that he had infringed on the president’s prerogatives in forming the government or on Christians’ rights, but added that he “did not allow the president to choose the ministers he wanted, especially Christian ministers.”    

A 1943 unwritten agreement, the Lebanese National Pact, between then-President Bechara El-Khoury and Prime Minister Riad Al-Solh founded independent Lebanon as a multi-confessional state.

It was a power-sharing arrangement between Christians and Muslims, whereby the president was always required to be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament a Shiite.

Aoun hit back at Hariri in a statement.

“Hariri exploited the anniversary of his father’s martyrdom and included in his speech many inaccuracies and incorrect information. Hariri is trying to impose new norms that are contrary to principles, the constitution, and the Lebanese National Pact,” the president said.

Former minister Salim Jreissati said that Hariri’s speech was “marked by infinite temerity,” adding: “The rights of Christians, which Hariri said he defended, are guaranteed in the National Pact, the constitution, and the Taif Agreement, which stipulates parity, and no one has the right to say they have conferred a favor on Christians and guaranteed their rights.”

Hariri’s team said on Monday that it would wait for contributions from Aoun’s allies to solve the obstacles associated with the president in facilitating the formation of a new government.

The political bureau of Lebanon’s Shiite Amal Movement said progress in the government’s formation had revealed the “sterility of the debate” that put private interests before the supreme national interest.

Future Movement MP Mohammad Hajjar said the Free Patriotic Movement, which is led by Aoun’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil and is allied with Hezbollah, was trying to evade forming the government to focus on other issues.

“They have always aimed to transform the political debate into a sectarian one under the pretext of (protecting) the rights of Christians,” he told Arab News.

Hajjar said everyone needed to take responsibility for the political stalemate, especially Hezbollah, and that Hariri had given Aoun a government line-up that needed to be discussed.

Hariri would continue to wait until “God-knows-when” because he was convinced that his insistence on a government of non-partisan specialists was in the interests of Lebanon, would stop the country’s collapse, and would allow Lebanon to receive desperately needed aid from the international community, Hajjar added.

There were armed confrontations in several parts of Lebanon as political leaders fought over the formation of a new government.

One of these clashes was in the southern suburbs of Beirut between two pro-Hezbollah families.

It broke out on Sunday night, and machine-guns and missile weapons were used. It started again at dawn on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, and the Lebanese army intervened to end the fighting.

There was also an exchange of fire after an isolated incident in the old city of Sidon, wounding one person, with security forces working to contain it.

Protesters on Monday took to Beirut Port, the military court, the Palace of Justice, and Martyrs’ Square.

They demanded an end to arrests, and for those responsible for the port explosion to be held accountable.

Topics: Lebanon

Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The eldest daughter of late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein has said it is possible for her to play a role in Iraqi politics.

In a special program on Al Arabiya on Monday, Raghad Saddam Hussein spoke about her relationship with her father and her views on recent politics in Iraq.  

She was asked by journalist Sohaib Sharar if she intended to play a more direct role in Iraqi politics soon. 

“Everything is possible,” she replied.

Hussein slammed Iranian interference in the region, noting that “the Iranians have violated Iraq after the absence of a real power.”

Hussein was born in 1967 and is the late leader’s eldest daughter. She left Iraq for Jordan in 2003 following the US invasion.  

She helped organize her father’s legal defense during the trial that led to his execution.

Topics: Saddam hussein Raghad Saddam Hussein

Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia

Updated 15 February 2021
LONDON: Iran was behind a recent plot to attack the UAE embassy in Ethiopia, US and Israeli officials have revealed.
Iranian intelligence services activated a sleeper cell in Addis Ababa late last year to also gather intelligence on the US and Israel embassies, the officials told the New York Times.
The operation was part of a wider move to by Iran to seek out softer targets in Africa for revenge attacks after the killings of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the US and Iran’s main nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reportedly by Israel.
Ethiopia said earlier this month it had arrested 15 people and seized weapons and explosives as part of the plot against the UAE embassy.
“The group took the mission from a foreign terrorist group and was preparing to inflict significant damage on properties and human lives,” Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) reported.
A second group was planning to attack the UAE's mission in Sudan, EPA said.
A key link to Iran came with the arrest of the ringleader Ahmed Ismail in Sweden.
Rear Adm. Heidi K. Berg, director of intelligence at the Pentagon’s Africa command, told the New York Times that Iran was behind the plot.
“Ethiopia and Sweden collaborated on the disruption to the plot,” she said.
A senior US defense official said the arrests were linked to an Iranian plot to kill the US ambassador to South Africa reported in September.
Iran denied in the New York Times report that it was involved in the Addis Ababa plot.

Topics: Iran UAE Ethiopia

World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases

Updated 15 February 2021
BEIRUT: Coronavirus case numbers are stabilizing in parts of the Middle East but the situation remains critical, with more than a dozen countries reporting cases of new variants, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Ahmed Al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, said in a press briefing from Cairo that at least one of the three new coronavirus variants was reported in the 13 countries in the region. He did not name the countries.
All three of the new variants are more contagious, according to WHO.
Al-Mandhari said there are nearly 6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region and about 140,000 deaths. WHO urged people to continue taking precautionary measures against the virus.
The organization said 6.3 million vaccinations have been administered in 12 countries in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Vaccinations are a turning point in facing the virus but the vaccines alone are not enough,” Al-Mandhari said, adding that social distancing, wearing masks and keeping clean remain the main ways to fight the spread of the virus.
He said as many people as possible should be vaccinated before they come into contact with any of the new variants of the virus.
Al-Mandhari said 37,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the global COVAX initiative will arrive in the Palestinian territories and 94,000 should arrive in Tunisia in the coming weeks. The program seeks to provide vaccines to developing nations.
Al-Mandhari said overall the number of new coronavirus cases in the region has stabilized, despite increases in some Gulf nations and Lebanon.
Lebanon has been one of the hardest hit countries in the region in recent weeks with hospitals working at near maximum capacity amid a nationwide lockdown. Lebanon began a vaccination campaign Sunday.
A nation of 6 million people including a million Syrian refugees, Lebanon has confirmed nearly 340,000 cases.
Iran remains the eastern Mediterranean country with the highest number of confirmed cases at about 1.5 million.

Topics: Middle East Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown

Updated 15 February 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraq will re-impose partial lockdown measures until early March after detecting a new strain of the coronavirus, including among children, its health minister announced on Monday.
“Unfortunately, government labs showed genetic mutations in the Covid-19 strain, detecting the new fast-spreading strain in Iraq,” Hassan Al-Tamimi told reporters.
He referred to the strain as the one “which spread in the UK,” and said it had been detected in some Iraqi children, but did not give a total number of people who had been diagnosed with the new variant.
It emerged in southern England in December and is thought to be more contagious than earlier forms.
Iraq has been among the countries hardest-hit by coronavirus in the Middle East, with more than 640,000 reported cases and over 13,000 deaths.
After peaking in September at around 5,000 new cases per day, Iraq saw a remarkable drop with around 800 new cases a day in December but the numbers have been on the rise since then.
On Monday, Iraq announced more than 2,700 cases confirmed cases, a record since the start of the year.
The daily deaths have remained relatively low, with only six confirmed deaths on Monday — compared to a peak in September of around 70 deaths per day.
The rise in cases prompted authorities to re-impose a series of measures to tackle the virus until March 8.
Masks will be obligatory in public places, with a fine of 25,000 Iraqi dinar ($17) for any violators.
From Thursday an overnight curfew will be in place from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 am while Iraqis will be subjected to full lockdowns on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The measures will still be in place during Pope Francis’ historic visit from March 5-8, which will include trips to Baghdad, the city of Mosul in the north and a meeting with the country’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.
Iraqi officials told AFP on Monday they were still proceeding with the visit as planned.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq COVID-19 mutation lockdown

Palestinians push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay

Updated 15 February 2021
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority said Monday it had pushed back the rollout of its coronavirus vaccination campaign due to a delay in deliveries.
The PA had said it was anticipating a shipment by the middle of this month, enabling it to start vaccinations for the general public in the occupied West Bank while sharing stock with Hamas, the Islamists who control Gaza.
“There has been a delay in the arrival of the vaccine,” Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting, without providing further details.
He said the launch of vaccinations for the general public would be announced “at a later time,” when sufficient supplies arrive.
The Palestinian Authority is expecting some two million doses ordered from various manufacturers, in addition to vaccines from the UN-backed Covax program, set up to help less wealthy nations procure vaccines.
It began vaccinating frontline health care workers earlier this month with an initial procurement of 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as well as several thousand doses of the Moderna product via Israel.
The Jewish state, which is carrying out one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns per capita, has faced international calls to share its stocks with Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Israeli-blocked Gaza.
The PA has registered nearly 115,000 coronavirus cases in the West Bank, including nearly 1,400 deaths, while Hamas has recorded nearly 53,600 cases in Gaza, including 537 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians vaccine delay

