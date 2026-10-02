GAZA CITY: Three Israeli strikes in Gaza City and central Gaza killed three people and wounded at least one other on Friday, according to health officials at Gaza’s hospitals.

Two strikes in Gaza City killed one person each, while another strike in central Gaza killed a third, officials said.

Israel’s military acknowledged carrying out the strikes, saying that it was hitting militants in those areas, without elaborating.

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced last October, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Overall, more than 74,000 people have been killed by Israel's offensive launched in Gaza three years ago in response to a Hamas attack.

On Wednesday, Gaza authorities said an Israeli airstrike killed five people, "including a number of children and women," when it hit a minibus.