You are here

  • Home
  • Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING. (FIle/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/976ae

Updated 5 sec ago

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
  • Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent in morning trading to 30,466.77
Updated 5 sec ago

TOKYO: Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
US markets were closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday, a national holiday. Shanghai and Hong Kong markets are still closed for the Lunar New Year.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent in morning trading to 30,466.77, after closing the day before above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. South Korea’s Kospi gained nearly 0.4 percent to 3,158.78, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 percent to 6,901.80.
Despite data that show regional economies have been hit hard by the pandemic, investors are still sending indexes ever higher. Analysts think Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains on the US and European markets.
Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING.
“Gains will still likely be capped as investors remain wary of newer strains of the variant, which may be more resilient to existing vaccines,” he added.
A vaccine rollout is starting in Japan this week, a nation that’s lagged behind the US and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June.
Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy had rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It’s unclear whether the world’s third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections.
Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom.
Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the US government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm.
“Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including US fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
US benchmarks ended last week at record highs.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil added 69 cents to $60.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.23 to $59.47 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 15 cents to $63.45 per barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.50 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2149 from $1.2131.

Topics: economy Finance Asia

Related

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Business & Economy
Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives

Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago

Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives

Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
SINGAPORE: The US dollar fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, sterling hit an almost three-year high and commodity currencies rose as vaccination progress added to investors’ recovery hopes.
The buoyant mood, and a sell-off in US Treasuries, also dragged on the safe-haven Japanese yen, which fell through its 200-day moving average against the dollar and struck multi-year lows against the euro, Aussie and Swiss franc.
The yen last traded 0.2% weaker at 105.53 per dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of majors, fell 0.1% to 90.240, its lowest since Jan. 27 and the euro hit its highest since that date.
The dollar traded near milestone lows against other currencies.
The Chinese yuan was on the brink of rising past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since mid-2018. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a one-month high of $0.7802 and the kiwi made a five-week peak of $0.7257.
“It’s a risk-on, weaker-dollar mood taking over,” said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim, as investors focus on a global bounce back in growth, inflation and spending.
He said investors were weighing up whether the recovery would be US-led, which could support the dollar, or much broader, and thus negative for the greenback as global trade picks up.
“Things right now reflect greater comfort with the story of a synchronized global recovery, which is why we are seeing a weaker dollar,” he said.
Sterling, which has led the charge, extended gains to hit $1.3946, its highest level since April 2018 as Britain leads the world in per-capita vaccination speed. The currency has gained almost 3% from early-February lows.
The euro crept 0.2% higher to $1.2150 to re-test recent resistance at that level. Rising oil prices lifted the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown to multi-week highs.
Soaring bitcoin hovered just short of $50,000, as profit-taking arrested a steep rally which has driven the cryptocurrency over 60% higher so far in 2021.

YIELDS AND YEN
Besides the dollar, the Japanese yen has been the other casualty of the broad rally in financial markets and it hit a one-week low on Tuesday.
Recent equity gains — global stocks have climbed for a dozen days straight — have been matched by growing expectations for higher inflation, especially as central banks keep promising to keep rates low for a long time.
Those expectations were further boosted by a jump in oil prices this week, as a cold snap shuts Texan wells, and have driven US Treasury yields to their highest since March.
That can affect the yen because Japanese investors are acutely sensitive to any rise in nominal US yields, especially as they extend above anchored Japanese returns.
Benchmark ten-year US yields are now 33 basis points higher for the year so far and the yen about 2% lower.
The yen also hit its lowest since late 2018 against the euro and the Australian dollar and hit a five-year low of 118.80 yen per Swiss franc.
“The yen has been the worst performing currency of 2021, with its negative correlation to US Treasury yields proving to be the biggest dampening factor,” said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at Dutch bank ING in a note to clients.
“When adding weak safe-haven demand as the global recovery gathers pace, some additional trimming of yen net long positions may be on the cards.”
Ahead on Tuesday, investors are looking to euro zone growth estimates, a German sentiment survey and US manufacturing data to gauge the relative pace of the world’s pandemic recovery.

Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes

Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes

Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes
  • US President Joe Biden plans to invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9-trillion COVID-19 aid package is passed
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Platinum prices soared to their highest in nearly 6-1/2 years on Tuesday, fueled by expectations that a rebound in the global economy would stoke demand for the metal used in autocatalysts.

Platinum, used in catalytic converters for vehicles, was up 2.3 percent at $1,333.02 an ounce by 0335 GMT, but off the high of $1,336.50, its best level since September 2014.

“Green energy encouragement... all this infrastructure reflation kind of mood and the weaker dollar narrative” were among the factors driving prices, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

US President Joe Biden plans to invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9-trillion COVID-19 aid package is passed. Supply disruptions in top producer South Africa, a recovery in auto sales and stricter emission regulations are also boosting prices, analysts said.

“With China implementing Phase 6 standard for both gasoline and diesel vehicles from January 2021, PGM loadings will be strong,” said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist with ANZ. “Higher loadings will translate into a stronger demand growth for auto catalysts than auto sales.

However, she said, “a swift recovery in mine supply and restart of Anglo’s smelter to refine the stockpile of unprocessed platinum could pause this rally...”

If supplies take longer to return to normal levels, prices could soon hit $1,400, she added.

Palladium climbed 0.6 percent to $2,401.70, having earlier hit a one-month peak of $2,421.68. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,824.02 per ounce as the dollar eased against rivals.

US gold futures added 0.1 percent to $1,824.10, while silver gained 0.9 percent to $27.84. Limiting bullion’s gains, benchmark US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March.

“Provided the 10-year yields stay below 1.5 percent, markets are still willing to ride the inflation narrative and that is quite supportive for gold,” Innes said. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s end-January monetary policy meeting is due on Wednesday.

Topics: Platinum economy

Related

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Business & Economy
Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high
Business & Economy
Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high

Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund

Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund
Updated 32 min 12 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund

Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund
  • The Nuwa Ventures Fund I (NVFI) plans to invest significant amounts in leading technology startups from across MENA
Updated 32 min 12 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Nuwa Capital, a venture capital firm with offices in Riyadh and Dubai, has closed 75 percent of its new $100 million flagship fund, with the majority of investors coming from Saudi Arabia.

The Nuwa Ventures Fund I (NVFI) plans to invest significant amounts in leading technology startups from across rapidly growing markets in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as neighboring countries such as Turkey and Pakistan, and the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Khaled Talhouni, managing partner of Nuwa Capital, told Arab News that a large chunk of the funding would be coming from Saudi family businesses and groups.

“I can easily say a plurality of our investors are Saudi … our anchor investor is the Al-Faisaliah Group. A big part of this firm is deeply rooted in Saudi in multiple ways,” he said.

The Al-Faisaliah Group (AFG) is a private holding company headquartered in Riyadh. Founded in 1971, it operates in multiple sectors including dairy, electronics, healthcare, and food service.

Interest in investments in the technology sector has increased markedly in the Kingdom, particularly since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Last year, Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector and a 55 percent surge in tech startup funding.

“We were initially very surprised with the increased appetite for investing in technology, but as last year progressed, it did make a lot of sense because everybody turned to technology,” said Sarah Abu Risheh, partner at Nuwa Capital.

“The region started digitizing very fast. We were fundraising at that time, and we saw a lot of interest, and that was really positive for us,” she added.

Talhouni noted the importance of focusing on the technological aspect of the investment industry, as the rate of digitization, both globally and in the region, affected every other industry too.

“Technology really touches everything now, it’s no longer really a discreet sector. If there is one thing we have learned from COVID-19 it’s that companies and sectors need to digitize quickly, or risk becoming obsolete. I don’t think this dichotomy between what is or isn’t tech is still valid,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Nuwa Capital Riyadh Start-up

Related

New Lego store in Riyadh pays tribute to Saudi culture & heritage
Corporate News
New Lego store in Riyadh pays tribute to Saudi culture & heritage
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has set a target to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the capital over the next 10 years. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Private sector, contractors, marketeers will be ‘backbone’ of Riyadh Strategy 2030

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
  • Dubai property prices decline by over 30 percent due to real estate glut and the stagnant demand, exacerbated by pandemic
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

RIYAHD: Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate developers have had a mixed year as Emaar real estate announced a 58 percent decline in its profit, while DAMAC Properties suffered losses for the second year in a row, highlighting the problem of excess real estate units in Dubai, exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic, according to Asharq Business.

In Abu Dhabi, Aldar outperformed Emaar and DAMAC, sustaining the same profits as last year and benefiting from government contracts.

Emaar posted net profit of AED 2.62 billion ($71 million) in 2020, compared to AED 6.2 billion last year, and revenues of AED 19.71 billion, compared to AED 24.4 billion in 2019.

DAMAC has posted a loss of AED 1.04 billion, compared to a loss of AED 37 million last year, while revenues reached AED 4.67 billion, compared to AED 4.4 billion in 2019.

Aldar posted profits of AED 1.932 billion, compared to AED 1.925 billion last year, and its revenues amounted to AED 8.4 billion, compared to AED 7.1 billion in 2019.

Emaar’s shares are up 6.8 percent this year and Aldar’s have risen 18 percent, while DAMAC’s shares are down 4.6 percent.

Dubai property prices declined by more than 30 percent due to real estate glut and the stagnant demand which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the government launched a committee to manage supply and demand, while developers temporarily halted new projects, says Asharq.

Topics: Dubai real estate UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020
Business & Economy
Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020
Dubai-based Deyaar Development posts $59m net losses in 2020
Business & Economy
Dubai-based Deyaar Development posts $59m net losses in 2020

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks
  • All standard agreements will be fully automated within the Saudi Contractors Authority’s main platform “muqawil”
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) is expected to officially launch the “standard agreements” and “advisory services” initiatives in the coming weeks to stimulate the sector and make an attractive investment environment in line with the requirements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to Al Arabiya.

All standard agreements will be fully automated through a platform created by the SCA specifically for agreements within its main platform “muqawil” and linked with the Saudi National Digital Identity Management platform, to verify the parties to the agreement.

The goal is to enhance transparency and fair competition in the construction sector and to reduce the percentage of stalled projects, as well as to adopt a mechanism for settling disputes to avoid resorting to the courts as much as possible, Al Arabiya reported, citing Al-Eqtisadiah paper.

It also enables the owner to evaluate the contractor providing the service in the future, which helps to raise the quality of services and works provided by contracting facilities and enhance competitiveness among them, which is reflected in fast implementation of projects.

“This initiative targets small and medium enterprises in the construction sector that are experiencing administrative or operational technical challenges, which negatively affects their performance, the implementation of these projects and the quality of their outputs,” said the Saudi Contractors Authority.

Topics: construction Saudi Arabia Real Eastate

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives
Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology

Latest updates

Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives
Dollar in doldrums as recovery optimism thrives
Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes
Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes
India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund
Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital launches new $100m fund

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.