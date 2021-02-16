Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks

RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) is expected to officially launch the “standard agreements” and “advisory services” initiatives in the coming weeks to stimulate the sector and make an attractive investment environment in line with the requirements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to Al Arabiya.

All standard agreements will be fully automated through a platform created by the SCA specifically for agreements within its main platform “muqawil” and linked with the Saudi National Digital Identity Management platform, to verify the parties to the agreement.

The goal is to enhance transparency and fair competition in the construction sector and to reduce the percentage of stalled projects, as well as to adopt a mechanism for settling disputes to avoid resorting to the courts as much as possible, Al Arabiya reported, citing Al-Eqtisadiah paper.

It also enables the owner to evaluate the contractor providing the service in the future, which helps to raise the quality of services and works provided by contracting facilities and enhance competitiveness among them, which is reflected in fast implementation of projects.

“This initiative targets small and medium enterprises in the construction sector that are experiencing administrative or operational technical challenges, which negatively affects their performance, the implementation of these projects and the quality of their outputs,” said the Saudi Contractors Authority.