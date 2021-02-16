You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks
The goal is to enhance transparency and fair competition in the construction sector. (File/Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks

Saudi Arabia to launch construction standard agreements within weeks
  • All standard agreements will be fully automated within the Saudi Contractors Authority’s main platform “muqawil”
RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) is expected to officially launch the “standard agreements” and “advisory services” initiatives in the coming weeks to stimulate the sector and make an attractive investment environment in line with the requirements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to Al Arabiya.

All standard agreements will be fully automated through a platform created by the SCA specifically for agreements within its main platform “muqawil” and linked with the Saudi National Digital Identity Management platform, to verify the parties to the agreement.

The goal is to enhance transparency and fair competition in the construction sector and to reduce the percentage of stalled projects, as well as to adopt a mechanism for settling disputes to avoid resorting to the courts as much as possible, Al Arabiya reported, citing Al-Eqtisadiah paper.

It also enables the owner to evaluate the contractor providing the service in the future, which helps to raise the quality of services and works provided by contracting facilities and enhance competitiveness among them, which is reflected in fast implementation of projects.

“This initiative targets small and medium enterprises in the construction sector that are experiencing administrative or operational technical challenges, which negatively affects their performance, the implementation of these projects and the quality of their outputs,” said the Saudi Contractors Authority.

Topics: construction Saudi Arabia Real Eastate

Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-based Deyaar Development posts $59m net losses in 2020

Dubai-based Deyaar Development posts $59m net losses in 2020
  • Company says losses are due to allocation charges as well as revaluation of its assets
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai developer Deyaar made a net loss of AED 216.9 million ($59 million) for 2020, compared to 2019’s net profit of AED 71.5 million and revenues of AED 603.7 million, according to Al Arabiya.

On Monday, the company announced in a statement on DFM that it had made losses due to allocation charges as well as a revaluation of its assets.

Deyaar net operating profit dropped by 47.2 percent to reach AED 24.5 million at the end of last year, compared to AED 46.4 million at the end of 2019. Revenues dropped by 31.6 percent, recording AED 412.8 million.

“The biggest challenge we faced was in the hospitality sector; however, we trust that the hospitality business will return to grow again, especially with the efforts made by the government in taking all the precautionary measures while making great progress in the vaccination program,” said Saeed Al-Qatami, CEO.

Topics: real estate Dubai UAE

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
  • Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent in morning trading to 30,466.77
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago

TOKYO: Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
US markets were closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday, a national holiday. Shanghai and Hong Kong markets are still closed for the Lunar New Year.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent in morning trading to 30,466.77, after closing the day before above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. South Korea’s Kospi gained nearly 0.4 percent to 3,158.78, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 percent to 6,901.80.
Despite data that show regional economies have been hit hard by the pandemic, investors are still sending indexes ever higher. Analysts think Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains on the US and European markets.
Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING.
“Gains will still likely be capped as investors remain wary of newer strains of the variant, which may be more resilient to existing vaccines,” he added.
A vaccine rollout is starting in Japan this week, a nation that’s lagged behind the US and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June.
Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy had rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It’s unclear whether the world’s third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections.
Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom.
Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the US government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm.
“Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including US fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
US benchmarks ended last week at record highs.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil added 69 cents to $60.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.23 to $59.47 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 15 cents to $63.45 per barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.50 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2149 from $1.2131.

Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

Oil hits 13-month high as market rebalances

Oil hits 13-month high as market rebalances
  • Vaccines promise to revive demand; producers keep supply reined in
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months on Monday as vaccine rollouts promised to revive demand and producers kept supply reined in.

Brent crude was up 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $63.36 a barrel after hitting a session peak of $63.76, its highest since Jan. 22 last year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $60.33 after touching $60.95, its highest since Jan. 8 last year.

Oil prices gained about 5 percent last week.

Prices have rallied over recent weeks on tightening supplies largely owing to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the wider OPEC+ group of producers.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 a barrel.

“We’ve seen low volatility in the past few months. This means the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation,” Novak was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials on Friday for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

“The long-awaited $1.9 trillion package has not been passed. As the latest US job data hints at a struggling labor market the relief package cannot come soon enough for some,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The stimulus will likely be approved in some shape or form,” he added.

In a move that could tighten supply further, workers are likely to strike this week at Norway’s largest oil loading terminal. A strike could disrupt production at fields responsible for a third of the country’s crude output.

Topics: Oil oil markets oil prices

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020
  • The figure is the highest in the last five years
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 2,000 new companies have signed up for a license at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) free zone in 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19.
The figure is the highest in the last five years. 
The free zone said 2,025 companies have joined, benefiting from a series of new incentives rolled out after the start of the pandemic.  
“We surpassed 18,000 member companies, broke company registration records while launching new initiatives and progressing on time with flagship projects,” DMCC chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem said.
“Building on this momentum, we will maximize the progress made to reach new heights in 2021.”
The year 2020 also saw a 20 percent increase in Chinese companies joining the DMCC.
The first move was an agreement with Israel Diamond Exchange. DMCC also opened a representative office in Tel Aviv after the UAE and Israel established relations last year. The new office is supporting Israeli businesses, from all industries and sectors, to set up an office in DMCC. 
The DMCC also hosted 19 virtual roadshow webinars to engage with key international markets including China, Israel, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Angola, South America, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Topics: Dubai

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
Updated 16 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
  • Saudi Aramco is exerting efforts to develop the information security infrastructure to prevent any breach
Updated 16 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched the first domestically produced information security technology, known as “data diode,” which protects networks against cyber breaches and outperforms traditional protection techniques.

This comes as a continuation of the vital role Saudi Aramco plays in maintaining the balance of the world’s energy supply.

Saudi Aramco is exerting efforts to develop the information security infrastructure to prevent any breach that could result in severe economic or social impacts globally.

It also working to reach higher levels of cybersecurity after a succession of hacks that threaten cybersecurity globally and target devices, IOT and cloud technologies.

This technology is the result of a joint project between Saudi Aramco and Advanced Electronics Company (AEC).

Topics: Saudi Aramco

