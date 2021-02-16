Sharjah embraces digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions

Sharjah, whose development goals have always been human-centric and environmentally responsible, is a leading example of a smart, digital city in the making.

Following a decree from Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, crown prince and deputy ruler of Sharjah, in 2017 to form the emirate’s first Higher Digital Transformation Committee, the emirate has been focused on exploring, developing, and implementing leading digital solutions to streamline services to citizens, residents and visitors across Sharjah.

Founded in 2018 by the Sharjah Asset Management Holding, Sahab Smart Solutions is the trusted technology partner of the government of Sharjah and is today spearheading the digital transformation journey of the emirate as part of the UAE’s wider national economic development and diversification efforts.

Sahab Smart Solutions partners with Sharjah government entities to help shape the emirate’s digitally powered future and execute projects to accelerate the development of its smart city solutions.

This digital transformation of Sharjah is coming not a moment too soon. Even before the COVID-19 crisis hit, businesses worldwide were realizing that traditional business models were becoming unviable, given the rate of digital disruption. The pandemic just put this scenario on fast-forward mode.

“Companies that were able to digitize and pivot are the ones leading the way out of this crisis, grabbing market share, and setting the pace for others. But simply rushing into it is not the answer,” said Amin Al-Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions: “It is only by investing in the tech, data, processes and people, will companies rise up to speed. They need to take the right decisions and be agile in applying course corrections based on what they learn.”

An on-going project which Sahab was recently entrusted with by the Sharjah government, entails the conception and development of a world-class digital platform for the Sharjah government, which will bring a wide range of business and public services offered by the emirate on a unified, easily navigable and user-friendly application.

Sahab is also in the process of developing of the emirate’s first e-commerce platform for Souq Al-Jubail, one of the emirate’s largest fresh produce market, which will bring together the largest B2B and B2C suppliers of food products to present the widest choices from a variety, scale, cost, and volume perspective, for residents as well as bulk buyers in the emirate.