Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors unveils new BMW 1 Series

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) Company, the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia, has launched the new BMW 1 Series in Saudi Arabia.

The third generation of the successful premium compact model draws back the curtain on the new BMW front-wheel-drive architecture, which fuses BMW’s signature driving pleasure and dynamic excellence with a significant increase in interior space.

Mark Notkin, BMW group managing director at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The all-new BMW 1 Series has a sporty and self-confident appearance that will fit perfectly into our market. This model takes an all new approach to the traditional hatchback as the switch to front-wheel-drive brings greater interior space and class-leading dynamics. The fresh design paired with the latest in connectivity and technology makes the new BMW 1 Series a leader in the compact segment. We are truly excited to welcome this model to our fleet and we are confident our customers will appreciate the addition.”

The vehicle boasts cutting-edge chassis systems and innovative technologies, plus the integration of all key driving dynamics components and control systems, which imbue the BMW 1 Series with an increase in agility that drivers of cars with the new front-wheel-drive configuration will recognize.

The exterior is defined by eye-catching accents such as the signature BMW kidney grille’s increase in size for far greater presence. For the first time in this model range, the two kidneys now merge in the middle which replaces the grille’s classical bars with a prominent three-dimensional mesh design inspired by racing cars.

With a redefined athletic appearance, the flanks of the new BMW 1 Series stand out, clearly defining the BMW shark nose, which is underlined by the crisp and precise lines that boldly sculpt the surface of the model. Additionally, the headlights are now angled in design lending to a fresh and youthful feel.

The interior of the new BMW 1 Series is much roomier than its predecessor, especially in the rear compartment.

The flagship model (BMW120i M Sport Package) is equipped with a four-cylinder petrol unit powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, generating an output of 140 kW/190 hp.

It is connected to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which allows the model to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7 seconds, with a top speed of 230 kmph.