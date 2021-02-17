Number of women in Saudi judicial sector reaches 1,814

RIYADH: The number of female employees working in different judicial sectors in Saudi Arabia has reached 1,814 during 2020, said Noura Al-Ghunaim.
The director of the Women’s Department at the Justice Ministry said the number of licensed female lawyers increased by 66 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. The number of female lawyers has increased to 1,029 from 618, Al-Ghunaim said.
She said the female employees in different judicial sectors work as legal and social researchers, administrative assistants, program developers and notaries and in these positions they served more than 30,500 people during 2020.
The surge in the number of female employees in the sector is a result of the establishment of a women’s department at the ministry.
The creation of the department is part of several initiatives the ministry is taking to empower women and encourage them to join the sector and contribute to the growth of the Kingdom.
The ministry said that the Justice Training Center recently offered training courses to lawyers to help them obtain a license. The courses were attended by 4,070 lawyers out of which 1,680 were women.
As part of the government’s Vision 2030 goal to raise women’s participation in the workforce, new job opportunities have become increasingly available to females.
