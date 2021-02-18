You are here

Johnson charting path to reopen UK economy

Johnson charting path to reopen UK economy
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination center at Cwmbran Stadium in South Wales on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Reuters

  British PM will set out the path out of lockdown on Feb. 22
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is plotting a staged exit from lockdown that would see the UK’s battered economy returning to work over the next five months after leaping ahead of most of the world on vaccinating its people.

After moving faster than all other Western countries to vaccinate its population, the UK’s $3 trillion economy is aiming to be among the first major Western economies to return to some semblance of normality — though still far behind the furnaces of global growth in China.

Johnson, who will set out the path out of lockdown on Feb. 22, said the staged exit plan would be cautious but irreversible, although schools are likely to return on March 8 along with a mass-testing program to monitor the outbreak.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that while office workers will be told to continue working from home for some time, parts of the economy such as holiday lets and larger hotels will reopen in April.

Outdoor leisure such as theme parks and zoos as well as golf, open-air gyms and tennis could also resume in April, though restaurants would have to wait until May.

“Leisure businesses may not return to ‘broadly normal’ until July under a roadmap out of lockdown,” the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had yet to be made by Johnson.

“Office staff are expected to be told to keep working from home when the prime minister unveils his roadmap,” the Mail said. “The ‘work from home if you can’ message will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Texas power failures show limitations of renewables in extreme weather, says US energy leader

Frank Kane

  The energy industry needed to accelerate technology for direct carbon capture
DUBAI: Power blackouts in Texas and other parts of the US in the face of a record winter freeze showed the limitations of some renewable energy systems in extreme climate conditions, according to the head of one of the country’s leading energy companies.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, told policymakers at the virtual International Energy Forum in Riyadh that the outages were the result of winter conditions “unprecedented” for a century.

“Parts of the grid were just not prepared for it, they had not been weathered in properly. Texas has tried to be progressive regarding renewables, but this has shown that it is not just about putting renewable energy sources in place but being able to operate them when we do,” she said.

Earlier in the forum, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, offered sympathy and support to states, including Texas, that have suffered several days of subzero temperatures.

“Our hearts and minds are with you, and as always Saudi Arabia does stand ready to extend any support we can send or render to our friends and family members,” he said.

The extreme weather has knocked out 40 percent of the Texas grid capacity, Hollub said.

Frozen oil and gas pipelines also have cut 2 million barrels of crude from US production, adding to the problems faced by US shale producers badly hit by the collapse in demand and oil prices during the pandemic.

“The pandemic had a major impact and showed the vulnerability of shale development when capital is not reinvested,” she said, adding that US oil output could not recover to its pre-pandemic level of 13 million barrels per day.

The US shale industry needs greater scale to match growth with the cost of infrastructure and new drilling operations, she said.

Occidental, the dominant operator in the US Permian shale fields, was focused on paying down the debt from its big acquisition of Anardarko Petroleum in 2019. “No matter how high the oil price goes we have got to keep sustainable capital. The way we’ll create wealth for shareholders is to cut costs,” she said.

Hollub said that the new breakeven “floor” in shale production was around the $40 a barrel level, and that any new developments above that price were “not feasible.”

West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, is trading at just over $60 per barrel.

She said that the new administration of President Joe Biden was being “very thoughtful” about how it regulated the energy industry and had endorsed the use of carbon capture technologies that were “very much needed.”

The energy industry needed to accelerate technology for direct carbon capture. “This is something that has to happen in the US and around the world. We will not meet the Paris Agreement goals without it,” she added.

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  $246m cash relief sparks angry debate amid fears of looming social chaos
BEIRUT: Lebanese government hopes of accessing an emergency $246 million World Bank loan to help the country’s poor have been thrown into chaos as parliamentarians bicker over details of the relief package.

The World Bank cash assistance is aimed at setting up a stronger social safety net for 800,000 of Lebanon’s most vulnerable citizens amid an economic and health crisis that has left up to half the country’s population facing growing deprivation.

The spiralling collapse has led to three-digit inflation and fears that up to 20 percent of Lebanese could be plunged into extreme poverty.

With little hope of an end to the political stalemate and economic experts predicting the central bank will cut subsidies of essential goods in coming weeks, the caretaker government has been desperate to access the $246 million World Bank loan to stave off widening social chaos in the country.

The deteriorating economic situation was highlighted on Wednesday when the dollar reached 9,000 Lebanese pounds on the black market.

However, hopes the World Bank emergency cash could be used quickly were dented on Tuesday when a draft law to sign the loan treaty became the subject of a heated parliamentary debate.

While some MPs said the loan details are “ambiguous and the mechanism of distribution unclear,” others claimed that the package should be linked with a halt to smuggling across the border with Syria.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said that the government was seeking to approve projects without scrutiny due to the economic crisis and people’s pressing needs.

“This also affects Lebanon’s sovereignty,” he said.

MPs also disagreed over whether the loan should be donated to needy families at an exchange rate of 6,240 Lebanese pounds to the dollar or in US dollars.

Other MPs expressed fears the loan funds could be exploited for political purposes.

The World Bank has estimated that 1.7 million Lebanese are likely to fall into poverty, with up to 841,000 people facing food shortages.

Michel Abboud, president of Caritas-Lebanon, said that the charity has tens of thousands of struggling families on its lists.

“We have been in the social field for 50 years, and we are seeing more poor people joining the lists as a result of the loss of family income due to the exceptional situation in the country,” he said.

Following talks between the Lebanese government and the World Bank about the loan, an expert told Arab News: “Initially, the loan was worth $600 million, but during negotiations between 2011 and 2020, the amount decreased to $246 million. The World Bank had comments related to monitoring due to mismanagement, noting that Lebanon does not have clear surveys that show the poverty rate.”

Ziad Abdel Samad, executive director of the Arab NGO Network for Development, said: “The World Bank refused to hand over any money to the Lebanese authorities due to lack of trust and reforms.”

However, he said that amid the “Lebanon’s harsh reality,” the bank offered the loan to help people “survive in the face of suffocating crises.”

Samad added that “politicians defending sovereignty is an attempt for parties to further control the management of the program funds.”

International groups should be overseeing the loan distribution, he claimed.

“This aid will vanish in the crisis,” Samad said.

$12.6 trillion needs to be invested in the oil sector by 2045, says OPEC

OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, said he was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year. (Screenshot/IEF)
OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, said he was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year. (Screenshot/IEF)
Cornelia Meyer

  OPEC's head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, saw oil demand recovering over the next few years from the historic 10 percent drop last April
BERN: The first session of Wednesday’s International Energy Forum symposium compared the energy outlooks of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, delineating their assumptions of primary energy demand and supply over the next 24 years.

There were commonalities in terms of oil and gas still being an important part of primary energy demand, but where the two presentations differed was the magnitude of change and how fast the energy transition would impact all aspects of life across the globe.

OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, saw oil demand recovering over the next few years from the historic 10 percent drop last April. Demand would grow the fastest in countries such as India and China, whose gross domestic products were expected to grow by 7.5 percent and 7.4 percent, resulting in a global growth in oil demand of 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021. 

He was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year.

Al-Qahtani reiterated that all forms of energy would be needed over the next 25 years, with the share of renewables growing by 6 percent a year and the demand for natural gas growing by 21 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2045.

READ MORE: Oil producers must remain ‘extremely cautious’: Saudi energy minister

The starkest number mentioned by OPEC was the need for $12.6 trillion worth of investment into the oil sector required between 2019 and 2045, equating to an annual investment demand of $380 million per year.

The IEA was a lot more aggressive in terms of the scope and pace of energy transition between now and 2045. Its three scenarios pointed to a world of pre-pandemic recovery, a delayed recovery scenario and a sustainable development scenario and, in all of them, the absolute demand for coal and oil would decline and the share of renewables would grow commensurately.

The IEA’s director of the office for energy markets and security, Keisuke Sadamori, said the demand for electricity would grow by 4000 TW over the next 10 years to keep up with the electrification needs posed by energy transition. 

He added that energy transition would require contributions from governments in terms of policies and investments, citizens in terms of behavior, as well as requiring a step change from finance in terms of boosting clean energy.

BP’s chief economist Spencer Dale said his scenarios all had the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix declining and the share of renewable sources of energy dramatically increasing.

He reiterated the role of electricity in energy transition and the investments required in all sources of energy in order to supply sufficient energy to a growing world population.

New SME bank to help fill Kingdom's financing gaps

Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Deema A-Khudair

  The new lender will be called the Bank of Small and Medium Enterprise
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom.

The new lender will be called the Bank of Small and Medium Enterprises and was approved by Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The SMEs Bank brings together all financing solutions under one umbrella to enable the small and medium enterprises sector to access appropriate financing and achieve stability and growth,” the Ministry of Commerce tweeted.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, deputy chairman of the National Development Fund, said the new bank would contribute to the local economy by filling funding gaps, Argaam reported.

Wassim Basrawi, who is CEO at Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurial arm Wa'ed, said the news confirmed the Kingdom’s ongoing support for the SME ecosystem and recognizing how critical these businesses were to growing and diversifying the economy.

“This is a welcome addition to the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and we’re confident this new initiative will accelerate SME growth, which has been our focus for almost a decade,” he told Arab News. “Wa’ed remains committed to supporting new ideas, solutions and products that fill critical gaps in the Kingdom’s economy.”

According to a new industry survey, Saudi Arabia reported a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology start-up sector in 2020. 

A study by data research platform Magnitt found that, last year, the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals across the Middle East and North Africa.

Figures released by the Saudi Central Bank in late January showed that, in the third quarter of 2020, the total amount of credit awarded to SMEs was SR176.2 billion ($46.99 billion), up from SR115 billion in Q3 2019 and SR106.7 billion in Q3 2018.

Saudi Arabia closes February $840m sukuk program

Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Deema Al Khudair

  The latest announcement highlights the Kingdom's growing leadership within the Islamic finance sector
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Debt Management Center said on Wednesday that it has closed the February 2021 issuance under the government’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The issuance size was fixed at SR3.16 billion ($840 million), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Sukuk issuances were divided into two tranches, with the first of SR1.930 billion set to mature in 2028. The second tranche of SR1.230 billion is scheduled to mature in 2033.

The latest announcement highlights the Kingdom’s growing leadership within the Islamic finance sector, which is set to continue in 2021, an expert told Arab News in January.

“The region, and specifically Saudi Arabia, is leading the Islamic finance market globally,” Fitch Ratings’ Global Head of Islamic Finance, Bashar Al-Natoor, said.

“The Kingdom has previously carried out the largest-ever sukuk offering internationally — we expect this trend to continue,” he said.

In September, the credit ratings agency Moody’s said Islamic financing in Saudi Arabia will account for 80 percent of the Kingdom’s loans in the next 12-18 months, compared with 70 percent in 2013.

Moody’s anticipates a shift to more shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products.

“A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations has spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk, Islamic products are now listed on the main market, and an Islamic mortgage refinancing businesshas been established,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-senior analyst at Moody’s.

Global Islamic finance assets are forecast to reach $3.69 trillion by 2024, according to a report released in December by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

The bank said that global Islamic finance assets increased in value by 14 percent year-on-year to $2.88 trillion in 2019, the highest recorded growth for the industry since the global financial crisis.

According to the report, the top five developed countries in Islamic finance are Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

