You are here

  • Home
  • Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street as losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. (AP)
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street as losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hzx7

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
  • London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Asian and European stocks mostly fell Thursday on profit-taking and growing inflation worries, which overshadowed optimism about the expected strong economic recovery, the easing coronavirus crisis and US stimulus hopes.

Oil however barrelled upwards to 13-month highs as the severe cold snap in the US hammers production, trumping news that Saudi Arabia is planning to hike output in light of rising prices.

London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower.

Bitcoin meanwhile declined to $51,784, having soared on feverish investor demand late Wednesday to hit a record $52,631.92.

“The quiet atmosphere in European markets has continued,” noted analyst Chris Beauchamp at trading firm IG.

“The generally quieter tone to the week, both on the corporate and earnings front, has generally left investors without much in the way of a catalyst.”

Global equities have enjoyed bumper gains in recent months on mounting confidence that the world economy will rebound from last year’s collapse as COVID-19 vaccination programs allow people to slowly get back to a semblance of normality.

Underpinning that has been vast amounts of government spending as well as ultra-loose central bank monetary policies and pledges of continued support until the recovery is well underway.

At the same time, that has stoked fears over a surge in inflation and produced a spike in US Treasury yields to around one-year highs.

“Strong US economic data dampened the argument that the economy still needs massive stimulus and ... rising inflation expectations start to weigh on valuations,” said OANDA strategist Edward Moya.

In foreign exchange activity on Thursday, the euro sank close to a one-year low against the British pound, which has been boosted by a successful vaccination drive.

The euro slid to 86.65 pence, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

Asian markets struggled after a mixed showing on Wall Street. Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok all fell, with Hong Kong more than one percent off after a seven-day run-up.

Shanghai rose as it reopened after a week-long holiday, while Taipei and Jakarta also rose and Sydney was barely moved.

Topics: world markets Stock Market

Related

Most Asian markets extend rally as virus, stimulus optimism grows
Business & Economy
Most Asian markets extend rally as virus, stimulus optimism grows
GLOBAL MARKETS: Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market
Business & Economy
GLOBAL MARKETS: Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market

Online fashion site Namshi sees 50% surge in Saudi revenues

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Online fashion site Namshi sees 50% surge in Saudi revenues

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
  • Founded in 2011, Namshi – which means, moving forward – offers online fashion and beauty products
Updated 19 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year and is set to expand into a new warehouse facility in Riyadh.

While parent company Emaar Malls recently reported a 24.8 percent fall in revenues for 2020 to AED3.51 billion ($960 million), Namshi saw sales increase 28 percent to AED1.316 billion over the same period, with the Kingdom its biggest market.

“Saudi Arabia typically contributes to over 70 percent of the total Namshi revenue,” a spokesperson said, adding that Saudi sales rose 50 percent last year.

Founded in 2011, Namshi – which means, moving forward – offers online fashion and beauty products. It sells more than 800 brands and has customers throughout the GCC in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai Emaar Properties, bought a 51 percent stake in Namshi in May 2017, for a reported $151 million. In February 2019 it purchased the remaining 49 percent from Germany’s Rocket Internet.

In a bid to benefit from its success in Saudi Arabia, the e-commerce site is expanding its physical presence in the Kingdom.

“We have been present with a local warehouse in Riyadh for over a year, and we are now moving into a dedicated, state-of-the-art warehouse in Riyadh. We are extremely bullish on Saudi Arabia and are making the investments necessary,” the spokesperson said.

Hadi Badri, chairman of Namshi, told Arab News: “Namshi’s business strategy is Saudi-first. The Kingdom is our key market, and we have a strong and improving market share and customer loyalty. The Saudi e-commerce market is attractive and local consumers are trend setters.

“Namshi is committed to continue on its growth path in Saudi by offering online shoppers the most in-demand global and local brands in fashion, beauty, and gifts, and delivering a best-in-class customer experience,” he said.

Speaking at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit 2020 in Riyadh in February last year, Cyrille Fabre, partner at Bain and Co., said the e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa had grown 29 percent from approximately $8.5 billion in 2017 to $14.3 billion in 2019.

“Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce and is the No. 1 market in the region in terms of growth and size,” he added.

Saudi trade minister, Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said: “E-commerce in the Kingdom has grown significantly. We have more than SR80 billion in services and products and 45,000 shops and e-commerce platforms.”

Namshi has also announced it is expanding into Qatar and has already begun accepting pre-orders.

Topics: business fashion Saudi Arabia

Related

E-tailer Namshi’s Ramadan edit is for the savvy shopper
Lifestyle
E-tailer Namshi’s Ramadan edit is for the savvy shopper
Mariah Idrissi walks tall for UAE online retailer Namshi
Fashion
Mariah Idrissi walks tall for UAE online retailer Namshi

Saudi traffic monitoring startup gets funding boost

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Updated 18 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi traffic monitoring startup gets funding boost

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
  • Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement
Updated 18 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, on Thursday announced it had boosted its investment in an award-winning startup offering smart traffic-monitoring services.

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. The startup is aiming to use the latest funding to bid for new business around the world.

“This second round of financing from Wa’ed will enable Hazen.ai to bring its life-saving technology to more regions around the world,” Sohaib Khan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Hazen.ai said.

Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed, said: “Companies like Hazen.ai are great ambassadors to showcase the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial energy and talents to the world.

“We are thrilled to support game-changing Saudi startups such as Hazen.ai, whose innovative technology can help save lives around the planet.”

The Makkah-based company won the intelligent traffic systems category of the 2020 IRF Global Road Achievement Awards for utilizing AI solutions to address traffic management challenges.

Three of four co-founders of Hazen.ai, a Saudi maker of intelligent traffic systems. From left: Dr Saleh Basalamah, Dr Anas Basalamah and Muhammad Khurram Amin. Not pictured: Sohaib Khan, CEO and Co-Founder. (Supplied)

Hazen.ai’s video-analysis software goes beyond conventional traffic-monitoring speed cameras to identify, for example, drivers who make sudden lane changes, are driving without a seatbelt, or while operating a smartphone.

The company’s software is being used to improve the effectiveness of traffic systems in the UK, the US, Oman, Egypt, Spain, and Peru, and the firm is also bidding on projects in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Hazen.ai was established in Makkah in 2017 by Saudi-based entrepreneurs Khan, Dr. Saleh Basalamah, Dr. Anas Basalamah, and Muhammad Amin.

With reportedly more than 1.35 million people killed in car accidents worldwide each year and around 13,000 of those in the GCC, Saudi Arabia has embraced modern technology in a bid to address this issue.

Speaking at the recent Uber Ignite Middle East and North Africa virtual webinar, Naif bin Hwail, general manager of safety and service monitoring at the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom had already seen the benefits of such advances.

“We look at safety as a very essential component within all modes of transportation. We admire technology because technology has proven to be a contribution to safety,” he added.

Hwail pointed out that collaboration with the private sector and developments in education and technology had already resulted in the number of car accidents in the Kingdom falling by 20 percent.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia startups saudi startups

Related

11,000 vehicles seized over Jeddah traffic violations
Saudi Arabia
11,000 vehicles seized over Jeddah traffic violations
GCC unifies traffic monitoring system
Saudi Arabia
GCC unifies traffic monitoring system

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic
Updated 18 February 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic
  • The desire by firms to work in the Kingdom had accelerated in line with the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment
  • Last year, AstroLabs assisted 44 companies wishing to do business in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 February 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Scores of international companies were lining up to enter the Saudi market despite the ongoing global economic fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a government-accredited incubator.
The desire by firms to work in the Kingdom had accelerated in line with the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan, said AstroLabs founder Muhammed Mekki.
“The interesting thing to note is that despite the pandemic and the uncertain global economic conditions, there’s been an accelerating interest in companies expanding into the Kingdom from around the world,” he told Arab News.
Last year, as many economies took a hit from the global health crisis, AstroLabs – the first international incubator accredited in the Kingdom – assisted 44 companies wishing to do business in Saudi Arabia, a 54 percent increase on 2019.
AstroLabs, which has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Jeddah has helped more than 100 companies set up in the Kingdom since 2018, the year it was given a foreign investment license by the Saudi government.
And Mekki expected another 110 firms to establish business operations in the country this year, “surpassing the total number we supported in the previous three years combined.”
He added: “We currently have hundreds of companies in our pipeline from all over the world.”
He attributed the trend to pent-up demand, but said the uptick was mainly due to a new regulatory regime that allowed for more flexibility and independence for businesses, such as the removal of ownership limits for foreign strategic investors.
“Although it’s not typically a time for companies to be expanding, opening new offices, and exploring new geographies, the Saudi case is unique because of this confluence of pent-up demand and the latest changes that have happened that have put a real spotlight on the Saudi market.”
The UN Conference on Trade and Development recently published a report tracking the positive performance of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Saudi Arabia, which it also chalked up to the regulatory changes.
According to the study’s findings, FDI flows increased by 7 percent between 2018 and 2019, reaching $4.6 billion, and preliminary data showed inflows to Saudi Arabia in the first half of last year rose by 12 percent to $2.6 billion.
The Kingdom also moved up 30 places from the year before in the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Report. It ranked 62nd and was the most improved out of all 190 economies.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would stop contracting with international companies that did not have regional headquarters in Riyadh.
Mekki said: “Many of the international companies we are setting up in Saudi Arabia are establishing a local office to bid on the various government projects currently being tendered.”
He noted that AstroLabs’ clients were already aware that government tenders were being limited to Saudi-based companies.
“The future policy announcement requiring regional headquarters to be based in the Kingdom is an extension on the same trajectory,” he added.
Managed cloud kitchen platform Kitopi recently expanded into Saudi Arabia. Its chief executive officer and co-founder, Mohammed Ballout, said: “Our move into KSA after Dubai was an obvious one given that Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s largest economy.
“Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic today, the Vision 2030 strategy has cleverly allowed the Kingdom to mobilize very quickly, moving away from oil-dependency,” he added.
Ballout said the ease of regulations for foreign businesses “was key to attracting startups like ours,” and he noted the Kingdom’s support for technology-driven firms and entrepreneurs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COMPANIES AstroLabs Vision 2030

Related

Update Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm

Egypt signs 10 new gold exploration contracts

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs 10 new gold exploration contracts

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The agreement focuses on potential gold extraction in nine sectors in the Eastern Desert, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has signed ten gold exploration contracts with four companies, worth a combined value of $11.2 million.

The signing included four contracts with AKH Gold, a company affiliated with Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, with a total investment of about $4.1 million. The agreement focuses on potential gold extraction in nine sectors in the Eastern Desert, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

After the signing, Sawiris said that the new mining law and its executive regulations gave incentives for international and Egyptian mining companies.

Sawiris emphasized that Egypt possesses large mineral resources that will be important to support the national economy, and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in developing the mining sector.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world.

The minister said the success of the first auction in November was a strong indication of the continued development of the country’s mining sector.

The minister also signed three contracts with the Canadian company Red Sea Resources, to mine for gold in five areas, with a total investment of about $5.5 million.

The Mineral Resources Authority has also signed two contracts worth $1 million with the North Africa Mining and Petroleum Co., and a fourth contract worth $636,000 with the Obaid Al Abdi Contracting Co.

The authority had previously signed five contracts for gold research and exploration as part of the winning bids, with total investments estimated at $13 million. The contracts were with the Canadian Lotus Gold Co., the Egyptian company Mining and Manufacturing Co. (MEDAF), and the Egyptian Ebdaa for Gold Mining Co.

Topics: business economy Egypt Gold

Related

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Business & Economy
Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021
Updated 18 February 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021
  • Egypt’s hotel capacity currently stands at 205,000 rooms and is set to exceed 215,000 rooms by the end of 2021
  • The country allowed the resumption of international tourism at the beginning of July 2020 in 3 governorates
Updated 18 February 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has completed construction on 4,000 new hotel rooms, which will enter into service once global travel restrictions are lifted, according to a source at the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism.
Egypt’s hotel capacity currently stands at 205,000 rooms and is set to exceed 215,000 rooms by the end of 2021, an increase of 4.8 percent.
Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for the Control of Hotel and Tourist Establishments Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said that the average tourist occupancy in hotels at the beginning of 2021 until mid-February was about 50 percent, compared to about 80 percent during the same period last year before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Egypt allowed the resumption of international tourism at the beginning of July 2020 in three governorates — the Red Sea, South Sinai and Matrouh — after initially halting all operations in mid-March 2020.
As part of the country’s latest efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to allow hotels to operate at a maximum of 50 percent.
A source said that the number of hotels that had obtained permits to receive tourists had reached 725 fixed properties and 75 floating hotels in Luxor and Aswan.
The Ministry of Tourism has launched the “Shatty Fe Masr” initiative to encourage local Egyptians to visit archaeological sites in areas such as Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea and Alexandria. The source estimated the number of hotels that participated in the initiative at about 150, of which more than 50 percent of them had shares of floating hotels.
The source also said, “the occupancy in Hurghada is better than Sharm El Sheikh, in light of the high percentage of local tourism from Egyptians who prefer it to any other area.”
Reuters reported in January that Egypt’s tourism revenues in 2020 decreased 70 percent to $4 billion, as the number of travelers to the country fell from 13.1 million in 2019 to 3.5 million last year. Tourism accounts for about 15 percent of Egypt’s GDP.

Topics: Egypt hotels tourism

Related

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Business & Economy
Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses, 4 dead
Middle-East
Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses, 4 dead

Latest updates

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
French mountaineer’s killing: Algiers trial opens
French mountaineer’s killing: Algiers trial opens
Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
Yemeni minister accuses Houthis of using displaced people as human shields in Marib
Yemeni minister accuses Houthis of using displaced people as human shields in Marib

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.