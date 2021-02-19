Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

You are here

View of the BTC-USD trading pair candlestick chart on Coinbase Pro after cryptocurrency Bitcoin rallied to $50,000 in this screenshot taken in CET time February 16, 2021. (Coinbase via REUTERS)
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking week after electric carmaker Tesla and Wall Street finance giants sparked a goldrush for the world’s most popular virtual currency, but bubble fears persist.
Investors and mega-corporations alike have been wooed by dizzying growth and the opportunity for profit and asset diversification.
The unit blasted past $50,000 on Tuesday following a week in which Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and vowed customers could use it to buy vehicles and both New York bank BNY Mellon and credit card titan MasterCard announced plans to support bitcoin.
The cryptocurrency then vaulted higher, topping $52,000 on Wednesday after investment fund giant BlackRock also confirmed a push into the booming sector.
Yet this week’s astonishing ascendancy of bitcoin has sparked renewed fears of a big bubble which the market had last experienced four years ago.
US software firm MicroStrategy meanwhile announced plans on Wednesday to sell convertible bonds in order to buy more bitcoin, raising eyebrows in some quarters.
“Suddenly it feels like 2017 again when everyone wanted (to) ... ride the crypto wave,” warned OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
“If companies’ fundamentals are going to become closely tied to movements in bitcoin because they have suddenly become speculators on the side, we are going to be in bubble territory before you know it.”
The unit had previously hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.
The virtual bubble then burst with bitcoin’s value then fluctuating wildly before sinking below $5,000 by October 2018.
“Bitcoin is an asset that is incredibly volatile and is very risky,” said professor Matthieu Bouvard at the Toulouse School of Economics.
“At the same time, we have been saying for ten years that bitcoin will collapse — but it’s still there,” he told AFP, adding that the unit’s volatility would decline as its popularity broadens.
One bitcoin is currently worth five times more than a year earlier, while the combined value of all units in global circulation is almost $1.0 trillion.
Industry professionals maintain however that bitcoin is a new and ground-breaking financial unit of the future.
Eric Demuth, chief executive of cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda, describes bitcoin as the “new digital gold” that is prized by investors who seek to diversify assets and guard against inflation.
“Bitcoin will soon be added to the balance sheet of central banks,” Demuth told AFP.
A number of central banks have indeed announced plans for bank-backed digital units, but are highly skeptical over bitcoin because of its shadowy nature — and the fact that it remains unregulated.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declared this month that bitcoin was “not a currency” and was a “highly speculative” asset requiring global regulation.
At the same time, Europe represents just ten percent of bitcoin purchases from investment funds, according to cryptocurrency data provider ByteTree.
US companies have meanwhile been quicker than their European counterparts to embrace the unit.
“The difference between the US and Europe in that regard is the same with pretty much any kind of adapting to new technology. It always takes just a bit longer. In the US, they started two years ago,” noted Demuth.

flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet

flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet
The UAE announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years. (AP)
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

  • Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai is one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based carrier flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashes.
Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said the country gave clearance to the planes “as a result of intensive efforts by the authority’s technical committees,” according to the state-run WAM news agency.
The government ensured all safety conditions had been met after the US Federal Aviation Administration ended the grounding last fall, Al-Suwaidi added, without specifying when flights would resume. It could take some time for airlines to ensure their pilots receive necessary training to fly the planes and to carry out maintenance and all other changes.
The planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following the crashes of a Lion Air flight near Jakarta on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019, which killed a total of 346 people. Investigators have attributed the crashes to a range of problems, including a faulty computer system that pushed the planes’ noses downward in flight until the jets plummeted. The crashes and subsequent revelations about the plane’s failings tainted the company’s reputation and cost it billions of dollars in damages and unfilled orders.

FASTFACT

The UAE’s approval included ‘corrective measures’ applied by airlines operating the planes, particularly ‘modernization’ of software known as MCAS, the flight control system, which was designed to push the plane’s nose down in certain circumstances.

Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai is one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max and stopped flying its Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9s over a government order following the crashes. The Boeing 737 is a workhorse for the airline, which along with long-haul carrier Emirates is owned by the government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.
The airline later reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Boeing Co. for certain compensation for the grounding of the planes. Boeing lists flydubai as still having 237 unfilled orders for Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The airline’s total fleet is over 50 aircraft.
Al-Suwaidi said the UAE’s approval included “corrective measures” applied by airlines operating the planes, particularly “modernization” of software known as MCAS, the flight control system, which was designed to push the plane’s nose down in certain circumstances. The UAE also will mandate an upgrade of pilot training procedures and readiness tests for all aircraft being returned to service.
The 737 Max returned to American skies last December, after the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to the automated flight control system. Aviation authorities in Europe, Brazil and Canada have also allowed the aircraft to resume flights in recent weeks.

Saudi food delivery market valued at $511m

Saudi food delivery market valued at $511m
Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services, is expected to drive the delivery market in the next five years. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
Shane McGinley

  • Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, announced it is launching a restaurant delivery service
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s online food ordering and delivery market was valued at $511.21 million last year and is forecast to grow 10.05 percent per annum until 2026, according to a new report.

“Even after the challenge of pandemic in the 2020, the market showed a consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market in the next five years,” according to a new study released by the Reportlinker global research company.
The growth of the sector was emphasised this month with the announcement of the entry of two new operators into the increasingly competitive market.

HIGHLIGHT

Sector if set to grow by 10.05 percent per annum over the next five years, according to new research.

Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, announced it is launching a restaurant delivery service.
The platform plans to start on-boarding restaurants from February, with a full rollout of services due to start in March in the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year.
The Noon announcement came hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair.
Kitch will open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2021 and will be opening an additional 15 kitchens across the GCC throughout the year.

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please

Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

  • London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower
LONDON: Asian and European stocks mostly fell Thursday on profit-taking and growing inflation worries, which overshadowed optimism about the expected strong economic recovery, the easing coronavirus crisis and US stimulus hopes.

Oil however barrelled upwards to 13-month highs as the severe cold snap in the US hammers production, trumping news that Saudi Arabia is planning to hike output in light of rising prices.

London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower.

Bitcoin meanwhile declined to $51,784, having soared on feverish investor demand late Wednesday to hit a record $52,631.92.

“The quiet atmosphere in European markets has continued,” noted analyst Chris Beauchamp at trading firm IG.

“The generally quieter tone to the week, both on the corporate and earnings front, has generally left investors without much in the way of a catalyst.”

Global equities have enjoyed bumper gains in recent months on mounting confidence that the world economy will rebound from last year’s collapse as COVID-19 vaccination programs allow people to slowly get back to a semblance of normality.

Underpinning that has been vast amounts of government spending as well as ultra-loose central bank monetary policies and pledges of continued support until the recovery is well underway.

At the same time, that has stoked fears over a surge in inflation and produced a spike in US Treasury yields to around one-year highs.

“Strong US economic data dampened the argument that the economy still needs massive stimulus and ... rising inflation expectations start to weigh on valuations,” said OANDA strategist Edward Moya.

In foreign exchange activity on Thursday, the euro sank close to a one-year low against the British pound, which has been boosted by a successful vaccination drive.

The euro slid to 86.65 pence, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

Asian markets struggled after a mixed showing on Wall Street. Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok all fell, with Hong Kong more than one percent off after a seven-day run-up.

Shanghai rose as it reopened after a week-long holiday, while Taipei and Jakarta also rose and Sydney was barely moved.

Online fashion site Namshi sees 50% surge in Saudi revenues

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Founded in 2011, Namshi – which means, moving forward – offers online fashion and beauty products
JEDDAH: Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year and is set to expand into a new warehouse facility in Riyadh.

While parent company Emaar Malls recently reported a 24.8 percent fall in revenues for 2020 to AED3.51 billion ($960 million), Namshi saw sales increase 28 percent to AED1.316 billion over the same period, with the Kingdom its biggest market.

“Saudi Arabia typically contributes to over 70 percent of the total Namshi revenue,” a spokesperson said, adding that Saudi sales rose 50 percent last year.

Founded in 2011, Namshi – which means, moving forward – offers online fashion and beauty products. It sells more than 800 brands and has customers throughout the GCC in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai Emaar Properties, bought a 51 percent stake in Namshi in May 2017, for a reported $151 million. In February 2019 it purchased the remaining 49 percent from Germany’s Rocket Internet.

In a bid to benefit from its success in Saudi Arabia, the e-commerce site is expanding its physical presence in the Kingdom.

“We have been present with a local warehouse in Riyadh for over a year, and we are now moving into a dedicated, state-of-the-art warehouse in Riyadh. We are extremely bullish on Saudi Arabia and are making the investments necessary,” the spokesperson said.

Hadi Badri, chairman of Namshi, told Arab News: “Namshi’s business strategy is Saudi-first. The Kingdom is our key market, and we have a strong and improving market share and customer loyalty. The Saudi e-commerce market is attractive and local consumers are trend setters.

“Namshi is committed to continue on its growth path in Saudi by offering online shoppers the most in-demand global and local brands in fashion, beauty, and gifts, and delivering a best-in-class customer experience,” he said.

Speaking at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit 2020 in Riyadh in February last year, Cyrille Fabre, partner at Bain and Co., said the e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa had grown 29 percent from approximately $8.5 billion in 2017 to $14.3 billion in 2019.

“Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce and is the No. 1 market in the region in terms of growth and size,” he added.

Saudi trade minister, Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said: “E-commerce in the Kingdom has grown significantly. We have more than SR80 billion in services and products and 45,000 shops and e-commerce platforms.”

Namshi has also announced it is expanding into Qatar and has already begun accepting pre-orders.

Saudi traffic monitoring startup gets funding boost

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Updated 18 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

  • Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement
JEDDAH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, on Thursday announced it had boosted its investment in an award-winning startup offering smart traffic-monitoring services.

Hazen.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve road safety, by providing cutting-edge detection solutions for traffic enforcement. The startup is aiming to use the latest funding to bid for new business around the world.

“This second round of financing from Wa’ed will enable Hazen.ai to bring its life-saving technology to more regions around the world,” Sohaib Khan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Hazen.ai said.

Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed, said: “Companies like Hazen.ai are great ambassadors to showcase the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial energy and talents to the world.

“We are thrilled to support game-changing Saudi startups such as Hazen.ai, whose innovative technology can help save lives around the planet.”

The Makkah-based company won the intelligent traffic systems category of the 2020 IRF Global Road Achievement Awards for utilizing AI solutions to address traffic management challenges.

Three of four co-founders of Hazen.ai, a Saudi maker of intelligent traffic systems. From left: Dr Saleh Basalamah, Dr Anas Basalamah and Muhammad Khurram Amin. Not pictured: Sohaib Khan, CEO and Co-Founder. (Supplied)

Hazen.ai’s video-analysis software goes beyond conventional traffic-monitoring speed cameras to identify, for example, drivers who make sudden lane changes, are driving without a seatbelt, or while operating a smartphone.

The company’s software is being used to improve the effectiveness of traffic systems in the UK, the US, Oman, Egypt, Spain, and Peru, and the firm is also bidding on projects in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Hazen.ai was established in Makkah in 2017 by Saudi-based entrepreneurs Khan, Dr. Saleh Basalamah, Dr. Anas Basalamah, and Muhammad Amin.

With reportedly more than 1.35 million people killed in car accidents worldwide each year and around 13,000 of those in the GCC, Saudi Arabia has embraced modern technology in a bid to address this issue.

Speaking at the recent Uber Ignite Middle East and North Africa virtual webinar, Naif bin Hwail, general manager of safety and service monitoring at the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom had already seen the benefits of such advances.

“We look at safety as a very essential component within all modes of transportation. We admire technology because technology has proven to be a contribution to safety,” he added.

Hwail pointed out that collaboration with the private sector and developments in education and technology had already resulted in the number of car accidents in the Kingdom falling by 20 percent.

