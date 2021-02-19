You are here

  Japan finds new COVID-19 strain

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain
Japan has reported 151 cases of coronavirus variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. (Reuters)
  • New variant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and in two cases at airports
TOKYO: Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.
The new variant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and in two cases at airports, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Friday. The government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines, which Japan started to distribute this week.
“It may be more contagious than conventional strains, and if it continues to spread domestically, it could lead to a rapid rise in cases,” Kato said.
The new strain appears to have originated overseas but is different from other types that have been found sporadically in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. It has the E484K mutation on the spike protein of the virus that has been found in other variants, which may undermine the effectiveness of vaccines.
Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 with 7,194 fatalities.
Meanwhile, 5 staff and 39 foreign detainees at a Tokyo immigration facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 130 detainees at the facility have been tested for the virus, according to a spokesperson for the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau. None of the cases is serious, and all infected detainees remain quarantined from others.
The representative declined to comment on the nationality of the infected detainees, citing privacy concerns.
Japan’s detention system for immigration law violators and asylum seekers has been widely criticized for its medical standards, monitoring of detainees and response to emergencies.
“Many detainees are locked in a small, closed spaces,” said Motoko Yamagishi, the head of a migrants-rights group. “It is regrettable that such an outbreak happened in the center.”

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

  • Number of asylum-seekers coming in initially will be very limited, beginning Friday at a border crossing in San Diego
SAN DIEGO: After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are being allowed into the country starting Friday as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration’s signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end.
The number of asylum-seekers coming in initially will be very limited, beginning Friday at a border crossing in San Diego and expanding to Brownsville, Texas, on Monday and El Paso, Texas, next Friday. US officials are warning people not to come to the US-Mexico border, saying an estimated 25,000 people with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico” program and several hundred who are appealing decisions should register on a website that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is launching early next week.
The International Organization for Migration, the UN migration agency, plans to test asylum-seekers for COVID-19 and will quarantine anyone who tests positive for 10 days before they enter the United States.
Friday marks a key milestone in unraveling one of former President Donald Trump’s cornerstone policies to deter people from seeking protection from persecution and returns the US asylum system to the way it worked for decades. But there are unanswered questions, including how Central Americans who returned home will get back to the US-Mexico border.
It’s also unclear how long it will take to work through more than 25,000 active Remain in Mexico cases, with the oldest going first. US officials say two of the border crossings can each handle up to 300 people a day and a smaller crossing can take fewer, but they will start well below those numbers. The officials didn’t specify the crossings.
Biden is quickly making good on a campaign promise to end the policy known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” which Trump said was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked in 2019. The program exposed people to violence in Mexican border cities and made it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases.
About 70,000 asylum-seekers were part of the program since it started in January 2019. Asylum-seekers whose cases were dismissed or denied are not eligible to return to the country, but US officials have not ruled out some form of relief later.
The Biden administration, which stopped enrolling new arrivals on its first day, said last week that asylum-seekers with active cases would be released in the United States with notices to appear in immigration courts closest to their final destinations. It brought huge relief to those who are eligible, while US and UN officials urged against a rush to the border.
Nearly 100 people waited for hours Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico, at a border crossing with San Diego before a Mexican immigration official took questions about the policy change.
Nongovernmental organizations, including Jewish Family Service of San Diego and Global Response Management working in Matamoros and Brownsville, will play crucial roles in arranging temporary shelter and transportation once asylum-seekers enter the US
“This problem was years in the making, and they’re trying to find solutions, but they are dealing with things coming up in real time,” said Andrea Leiner, spokeswoman for Global Response Management, which has been providing medical care at the camp in Matamoros. “I do think we need to give a little patience and leeway to sort this out as the actors involved get the plans in place to start doing this in a safe and effective manner.”

  • The reported death toll rose by 508 to 67,206
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,113 to 2,369,719 , data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 508 to 67,206, the tally showed.
Topics: Coronavirus

Francoise Grandclaude arrives to the Algerian Dar Al-Baida tribunal in the capital Algiers on February 18, 2021, for the trial of men accused of murdering her husband Herve Gourdel. (AFP)
  • All six face up to five years in prison if they are found guilty. Gourdel’s murder sparked outrage in both France and Algeria
ALGIERS: The trial opened before an Algiers court on Thursday in the 2014 kidnapping and beheading of a French mountaineer claimed by a radical faction affiliated to Daesh.
Just one of the alleged kidnappers of 55-year-old mountain guide instructor Herve Gourdel was in court for the trial — the other seven are being tried in absentia.
Members of Gourdel’s family, including his partner Francoise Grandclaude, were in the public gallery.
The main defendant Abdelmalek Hamzaoui was brought to court by ambulance in a wheelchair accompanied by a medical team and watched over by police special forces.
At the request of defense lawyers, the trial opening had been delayed for two weeks because of his ill health.
Hamzaoui could face the death penalty if convicted. Six other defendants in court are accused of failing to inform authorities promptly of Gourdel’s abduction.
Five were Gourdel’s climbing companions and spent 14 hours in captivity along with him.
The sixth is accused of failing to promptly report the theft of his car by the kidnappers to transport the captive Frenchman.
All six face up to five years in prison if they are found guilty. Gourdel’s murder sparked outrage in both France and Algeria.
The adventure enthusiast had traveled to Algeria at the invitation of his climbing companions to try out a new climb.
His kidnappers from the Jund Al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group demanded an end to airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria by a US-led coalition that included France.
Three days after abducting him, they released grisly video footage of his beheading.
Gourdel’s body was not recovered until January the following year after an operation involving some 3,000 Algerian troops.

Topics: Totò Martello

NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

  • Will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples to be sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s
  • Landing comes week after UAE’s Hope probe entered Red Planet’s orbit
WASHINGTON DC: NASA said Thursday that the Perseverance rover has touched down on the surface of Mars after successfully overcoming a risky landing phase known as the “seven minutes of terror.”
“Touchdown confirmed,” said operations lead Swati Mohan at around 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time (2055 GMT) as mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory headquarters erupted in cheers.
The autonomously-guided procedure was completed more than 11 minutes earlier, which is how long it takes for radio signals to return to Earth.

READ MORE: How the UAE’s Mars mission can be the Arab world’s springboard to the future

“WOW!!” tweeted NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurburchen as he posted the Perseverance’s first black and white image from the Jezero Crater in Mars’ northern hemisphere.
The rover is only the fifth ever to set its wheels down on Mars. The feat was first accomplished in 1997 and all so far have been American.
About the size of an SUV, it weighs a ton, is equipped with a seven foot (two meter) long robotic arm, has 19 cameras, two microphones, and a suite of cutting-edge instruments to assist in its scientific goals.

READ MORE: UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe sends home first image of Mars

Perseverance now embarks on a multi-year mission to search for the biosignatures of microbes that might have existed there billions of years ago, when conditions were warmer and wetter than they are today.
Starting from summer, it will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes, to be eventually sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.
“The question of whether there’s life beyond Earth is one of the most fundamental and essential questions we can ask,” said NASA geologist Katie Stack Morgan.

READ MORE: Arab world basks in the glory of UAE Mars mission triumph

“Our ability to ask this question and develop the scientific investigations and technology to answer it is one of the things that make us as a species so unique.”
NASA also wants to run several eye-catching experiments — including attempting the first powered flight on another planet, with a helicopter drone called Ingenuity that will have to achieve lift in an atmosphere that’s one percent the density of Earth’s.

Topics: Mars space space travel

It is unclear when the Al Jazeera content will be removed. (AFP)
  • Al Jazeera claims gang linked to top officials colluded with country’s security forces
  • Sedition case filed against four people linked to the documentary
DHAKA: Bangladeshi officials have sought the removal from online platforms of a controversial investigative report by Al Jazeera after a high court ruling cleared legal grounds for the move.

The report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men,” broadcast by the Qatar-based TV channel on Feb. 1, alleged that Bangladeshi Army chief Gen. Aziz Ahmed had offered aid to his fugitive brothers, who are wanted for the murder of a rival politician, with the tacit approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The high court in Dhaka on Wednesday ordered the country’s telecom regulator to remove the content from several online platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

However, the court rejected a writ filed by a Supreme Court lawyer seeking to ban Al Jazeera transmission in the country.

Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh’s post and telecommunication minister, told Arab News on Thursday: “We have already contacted Facebook authorities and placed a request to remove the Al Jazeera report content immediately.”

However, he added that the ministry will not block websites that carry the report.

“Technically, we can’t block any particular content on a particular website in Bangladesh. We need to block the website in such a case. But we don’t block any website that contains news and information as it hampers people’s rights of expression,” Jabbar said, adding that he expected Facebook to act soon.

It is unclear when the Al Jazeera content will be removed.

Brig. Gen. Nasim Parvez, director-general of system and service at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said the organization has also been in touch with Facebook over the matter.

“They (Facebook) will work in their way. It’s not a time-defined matter,” he told Arab News.

Senior high court lawyer Monjil Morshed said that while the court can request the removal of any content that appears harmful or demeaning to the state, the BTRC has no control over what is streamed from abroad.

“In this case, BTRC will make requests to Facebook and other online platform authorities, and they will conduct their own investigation before making any move,” he said.

Leading Bangladeshi journalist Naimul Islam Khan said that the decision to remove the Al Jazeera report was not “much needed.”

“The report had many shortcomings and we were critical (of its) weaknesses. In many cases it seemed politically motivated,” he told Arab News.
However, he added: “Personally, I don’t like any kind of interference in the freedom of expression and journalism.”

Meanwhile, another case related to the Al Jazeera report was filed with a Dhaka court on Wednesday, accusing Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil, Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan, British journalist David Bergman and Al Jazeera Media Network Acting Director Mostefa Souag of sedition in connection with their involvement in the documentary’s production.

An order in the case is expected on Monday.

 

Topics: Al-Jazeera Bangladesh

