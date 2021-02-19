You are here

  • Home
  • Improved global rankings reflect strides being made by Saudi universities

Improved global rankings reflect strides being made by Saudi universities

Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6rrf

Updated 12 sec ago
Caline Malek

Improved global rankings reflect strides being made by Saudi universities

Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Authorities want the Kingdom’s brightest school leavers to choose local universities over the foreign competition
  • Experts say higher education investment will benefit Saudi economy while boosting opportunities for women
Updated 12 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is making rapid strides in boosting its higher-education standards, with Riyadh’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU), one of the Kingdom’s most reputable institutions, recently leaping several spots up the world rankings.

The improvement by 59 points over its previous Universitas Indonesia (UI) GreenMetric World University Ranking makes the PNU the second best in the Kingdom, fourth in the Middle East and 79th globally for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The annual ranking assesses 912 universities in 94 countries on their sustainability and eco-friendly practices, relying on six main indicators: infrastructure, energy, waste, water, transportation and the level of education.




Riyadh’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU), one of the Kingdom’s most reputable institutions. (Supplied)

According to the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission, using 2019 data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), students at the PNU and other academic institutions in the Kingdom are scoring progressively better grades.

“It is quite clear that there is a real determination on the part of the Saudi authorities to engage in more high-level academic research because this increases the rating of a university considerably,” Judith Finnemore, an education consultant in the UAE, told Arab News.

“The Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University has always been at the forefront of tertiary education, so I am really pleased to see this recognized. Because there is a great deal of checking by the awarding body, there is every reason to believe the figures are accurate.”

The PNU is the largest university for women in the world, with 39,000 students and more than 2,000 faculty members. Named after the sister of the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdul Aziz, it was established in 1970 as the first College of Education for women in Saudi Arabia.




The PNU is the largest university for women in the world, with 39,000 students and more than 2,000 faculty members. (AFP/File Photo)

Improving the quality of higher education has become a top priority for Saudi authorities to counteract the “brain drain” effect of the loss of the Kingdom’s most talented students to top foreign universities.

“The caliber of university study was fairly suspect and academic rigor not exactly in the league of foreign universities,” Finnemore said. “Universities like the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) led the way and the bar rose considerably.”

Raising standards means the best school leavers will pick local universities, confident they will receive a first-rate degree. Consequently, academics of a higher caliber will find teaching at Saudi universities more fulfilling in a process that is bound to enrich the Kingdom’s knowledge economy.

“Graduates who qualify in Saudi Arabia are more likely to be attracted to high-level jobs and this improves the economy,” Finnemore said. “Since the country has such a high percentage of its population under 30, this is especially important.”

Improvements in local higher education could benefit women in particular. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy envisages a big increase in the female workforce, by as much as 30 percent over the next decade.

THENUMBER

4th

* UI GreenMetric’s Middle East ranking for Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Recent figures show that the Kingdom is well on the way to reaching that target, with women accounting for at least 23.5 percent of the private-sector workforce.

“There are already some very talented Saudi businesswomen and academics,” said Finnemore. “I would hope they are able to form the bulk of faculty at their own universities and set the model for school leavers.”

Her view is backed by Natasha Ridge, executive director at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, who thinks the planned improvements will benefit women and check the brain-drain phenomenon.

“These moves speak to the continued improvement of the performance of women in higher education and the need to continue to support not only their tertiary education but also their integration into the labor market,” she told Arab News.

“The sector has improved tremendously and has many high-quality universities today that did not exist in the past. The Kingdom has been investing in bringing top talent from around the world to work in its higher-education sector and we are now seeing the fruits of this.

“Whereas in the past, Saudis had to study abroad to receive a high-quality education, they now have several excellent options inside the Kingdom.”




Foreign student Shayma, attending the French International Lycée in Riyadh, studies at home on March 23, 2020 as schools in Saudi Arabia are closed amidst the corona virus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP/File Photo)

For Stephen King, a media lecturer at Middlesex University Dubai, the rapid rise of the PNU in the world rankings represents a sea change in the culture around higher education.

“The ‘traditional’ global university rankings (GURs), which continue to guide education strategy, have a number of well-known weaknesses, one being the importance placed on research submitted to English-language journals,” King told Arab News.

“Profit-led academic institutions have been criticized within academic literature for placing too great a value in being placed within these GUR tables, as this assists in the marketing of their programs.

“Pursuit of research unsurprisingly then becomes a priority over the other valuable contributions that academia can provide, such as in helping to build a community that can address the challenges of sustainable development.”




A man and woman walk at the campus of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in Saudi Arabia's western Red Sea town of Thuwal. (AFP/File Photo)

By contrast, the UI GreenMetric Ranking aims to motivate universities to think about sustainability in their research, teaching and how they manage their campuses.

As a member of Middlesex University Dubai’s Institute of Sustainable Development, a Teach SDGs Ambassador, a Climate Reality Volunteer Leader and a member of the Board of Advisors at AIESEC UAE, King believes this metric better reflects institutions’ commitment to the issues that matter.

“It provides recognition for universities who move beyond a purely research-for-profit motivation, and who walk the talk,” he said.

“The impact of the PNU’s growth in the rankings offers evidence that the students, faculty and management are contributing to current social and environmental concerns, or are being equipped to address future challenges, and that this is a deliberate and sincere policy decision rather than an attempt at improving the campus’ image through short-term philanthropic acts.”




Saudi Arabia has worked hard to close the gap between its universities’ output in different fields and the changing requirements of the job market. As part of its Vision 2030, the Kingdom helps its students navigate their chosen career paths. (AFP/File Photo)

Looking forward, Finnemore believes changing the culture around education in Saudi Arabia needs to start before students reach university age. The propensity for learning by rote in many schools “seriously” limits the capacity of universities to become beacons of innovation rivalling the likes of MIT, she says.

“The country is in the throes of much economic innovation, so there does need to be feed-through from schools,” she said.

For her part, Ridge expects the Kingdom’s higher-education sector to go from strength to strength. Nevertheless, she believes the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region faces some common challenges in developing the humanities, science, technology, engineering and mathematics streams.

“To overcome this, continuous investment will be crucial, as will be continuous support of the arts and induction of high-quality faculty into all disciplines,” she added.




Education consultant Judith Finnemore believes changing the culture around education in Saudi Arabia needs to start before students reach university age. (AFP/File Photo)

Saudi Arabia has worked hard to close the gap between its universities’ output in different fields and the changing requirements of the job market. As part of its Vision 2030, the Kingdom helps its students navigate their chosen career paths.

By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to have at least five of its universities among the top 200 universities in international rankings. To this end, it is preparing a modern curriculum focused on rigorous standards in literacy, numeracy, skills and character development, while tracking students’ progress and working closely with the private sector to ensure higher-education outcomes are in line with employers’ demands.

The Kingdom is also investing in strategic partnerships with apprenticeship providers, new skills councils and big private concerns, while building a centralized student database tracking their performance from early childhood through to K-12 and beyond.

The benefits are expected to be felt in everything from educational planning and monitoring to evaluation and outcomes.

----------------

Twitter: @CalineMalek

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia university Saudi universities Education Editor’s Choice

Related

Pandemic puts spotlight on special needs education in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Pandemic puts spotlight on special needs education in Saudi Arabia
Saudi graduates from UK universities honored in virtual awards ceremony
Saudi Arabia
Saudi graduates from UK universities honored in virtual awards ceremony

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti. (Supplied)
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
  • Culture Ministry launches initiatives and programs to support ‘street artists’ with specific city locations
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi artists are turning blank, empty walls across the country into beautiful and creative murals, using graffiti and street art to complete their vision.

Graffiti is writing or drawings made on a wall or other surface, usually without permission and within public view. In many Western cultures, it is considered illegal as famous graffiti artists such as Banksy remain elusive. But in the Kingdom, graffiti is an accepted art form.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched initiatives and programs to support “street artists,” with specific city locations chosen so they can express themselves by using spray paint, paint by brush, markers, stenciling, and more.
“Graffiti is a great art form that has become one of the modern ways of beautifying public spaces,” Zainab Al-Mahoozi, a Saudi graffiti artist, told Arab News.
Graffiti has existed since ancient times, with examples dating back to ancient Egypt, ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. But in Saudi Arabia, the art form started 20 years ago. At first, most graffiti in the Kingdom was presented in a distorted way.
The art form started to evolve in 2009 when a group of young men and women in Jeddah called the “Dad Family” sought to put an Arab touch on what was viewed back then as Western art.

I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.

Zainab Al-Mahoozi, Saudi graffiti artist

Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti.
The art form later spread to Qatif, Al-Ahsa and Riyadh as the number of street artists in the country continued to grow.
Al-Mahoozi noted that each artist is unique and has their own style, while dreary or blank walls alongside cafes, gyms, or garages can be brought back to life with graffiti.
“What distinguishes this art is the strong messages it carries for people as if it were an open and free exhibition,” said Al-Mahoozi, who started doing graffiti in the Kingdom more than 10 years ago.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Graffiti has existed since ancient times, with examples dating back to ancient Egypt, ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. But in Saudi Arabia, the art form started 20 years ago. At first, most graffiti in the Kingdom was presented in a distorted way.

• The art form started to evolve in 2009 when a group of young men and women in Jeddah called the ‘Dad Family’ sought to put an Arab touch on what was viewed back then as Western art.

“Children have also shown a great interest in this art on social media, where murals have become the perfect background for their photos.”
Locations chosen for graffiti are usually near a traffic light or within a public place, to maximize the potential viewing of the art form.
“I intentionally seek to find uncommon places, so that I can enhance and bring them back to life,” said street artist Houssam Al-Hassan, who prefers to use spray paint for his graffiti.


“I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.”
Al-Hassan said there are about 50 graffiti artists in Saudi Arabia because the art form is not easy to create. Artists have to deal with different kinds of walls that might not be smooth, have holes, or exist in places poorly equipped for drawing. So the art form is not for everyone.
“Graffiti combines the local culture of the society with the modern visions and different international schools,” Al-Hassan said. “Artists rely on simple drawings and styles that can reach everyone.”
With support from the Saudi culture ministry, the future is bright for street artists in the Kingdom.
“Graffiti is a natural development of culture and progression,” Riyadh street artist Walid Al-Subaihi told Arab News. “It is used for advertising, to deliver messages, express opinions and ideas.”

Topics: Wall graffiti artists

Related

Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit

Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects

Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects
A reduction of carbohydrate intake and increase in fats place the body in a metabolic state called ketosis. (Supplied)
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects

Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects
  • “The keto diet can also affect your performance during certain exercises, and you won’t be able to work out as intensely or as often as before”
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The ketogenic diet has become one of the fastest-growing dietary trends, but experts have warned that many of its advocates are unaware of the dangerous side effects the diet can cause.

According to Healthline.com, the ketogenic diet, commonly known as keto, is a low-carb, high-fat diet that shares similarities with low carb and Atkins diets. A reduction of carbohydrate intake and increase in fats place the body in a metabolic state called ketosis.
However, the diet has led to severe side effects for some people.
“The keto diet should only be done under clinical supervision, and only for brief periods of time,” Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist, CEO and owner of Hayati Ghethaei, a catering company, told Arab News.
She added that the keto diet should only be considered in “extreme cases,” because it can do “more harm than good.”
Idrees said: “It can cause damage to the heart, since the heart is also a muscle.”
Consulting a doctor, completing necessary tests and discussing goals with a clinical dietitian should all be considered before starting a keto diet, she added.
Idrees said there are many misconceptions surrounding the keto diet and exercise, adding that exercise can still reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity and other health conditions.
People need to be careful about the types of exercises they practice, she said. “The keto diet can also affect your performance during certain exercises, and you won’t be able to work out as intensely or as often as before.”
Fouz Ghannamil, a fitness trainer, told Arab News that the diet appeared to work for many people. “It is good, but my own opinion is that the human body needs more nutrition than just fat and a really small dose of carbohydrates.”
She added: “It has a high portion of proteins which is good, but the fat sources, no matter how good they are, are a bit too much. It is better in my opinion that the portion of fat and carbs is balanced.”
Ghannamil suggested a better alternative for people looking to shed pounds this year — sticking to a diet of “80 percent healthy food and 20 percent junk food.
“Because naturally, your mind will desire junk food that is not natural, however, it has loads of fat in and your body can use it as an energy source.”
She warned people considering a new diet to stick to a balanced nutrition pyramid that contains everything they need: Protein, carbohydrates and fat.
She added that people should avoid diets based solely on numbers rather than personal experience.
Idrees, on the other hand, proposed the Mediterranean diet as a simpler alternative to the keto diet, saying that it has a good balance of seafood and other sources of proteins, moderate portions of dairy and a limited intake of red meat.

Topics: Keto diet

Related

Saudi vegan bodybuilder slams diet myths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi vegan bodybuilder slams diet myths
China’s crash diet warning raises fears of a looming food crisis
Business & Economy
China’s crash diet warning raises fears of a looming food crisis

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Norway crown prince

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Norway crown prince
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Norway crown prince

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Norway crown prince
  • Al-Moallimi became the Kingdom’s second female ambassador in October 2020
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s second female ambassador presented her credentials to Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon on Thursday.
“Today I had the honor to present my credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Kingdom of Norway to the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haakon on behalf of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway,” Amal Yahya Al-Moallimi tweeted.
Al-Moallimi was appointed ambassador to Norway in October 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway Amal Al-Moallimi

Related

Update Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 
US committed to helping Kingdom defend borders, defense secretary tells Saudi Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia
US committed to helping Kingdom defend borders, defense secretary tells Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 365,363
  • A total of 6,454 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 337 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 163 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, seven in Madinah, seven in Asir, five in Najran, four in Hail, and three in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 365,363 after 346 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,454 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 
US committed to helping Kingdom defend borders, defense secretary tells Saudi Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia
US committed to helping Kingdom defend borders, defense secretary tells Saudi Crown Prince

Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday evening at the King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Janadriyah.

The world’s most valuable horses will participate in the most expensive horse race in the world, with prizes amounting to $30.5 million, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A total of 77 horses from 13 countries will participate in the meeting, with the winner of the Saudi Cup race awarded with a $20 million prize.  

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian High Commission, thanked the crown prince for patronizing the world’s richest race that will take place in the Kingdom for the second time. 

“The Saudi Cup has become the focus of attention and equestrian fans from all over the world are following it. We notice this through the volume of participation in the second edition which witnesses the presence of the most prominent horses, trainers and cavalrymen in the world,” Prince Bandar said. 

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Related

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Sport
Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Prince of Arran in Riyadh ahead of the Saudi Cup. (Supplied/Charlie Fellowes Racing)
Sport
Charlie Fellowes primes Prince of Arran for turf glory at Saudi Cup

Latest updates

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Families of Beirut blast victims protest judge’s removal from investigation
Families of Beirut blast victims protest judge’s removal from investigation
Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects
Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects
Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader
More than 100 public figures signed an open letter to the BBC criticizing a “disappointing and strikingly hostile” interview with the first female secretary-general of the MCB. (File/MCB)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.