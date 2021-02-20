You are here

UK retail sales tumble, debt soars on pandemic fallout

Retail sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December. (AFP/File)
Retail sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020
LONDON: Retail sales in Britain tumbled and government borrowing soared in January after the country re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.
Retail sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
“All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales ... except for non-store retailers and food stores,” the ONS added.
Separate ONS figures showed government net borrowing hit £8.8 billion ($12.2 billion, 10.1 billion euros) in January, a record for the month and the first January deficit for a decade.
Since April 2020, or soon after the UK’s first virus lockdown, public sector net borrowing has ballooned by £270.6 billion.
Overall public sector net debt stands at £2.1 trillion, or around 98 percent of Britain’s total annual economic output.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday reiterated the need for Britain to return to ‘a more sustainable footing,’ as he prepares for his annual budget next month.
UK debt has rocketed over the past year, largely as the government pays the bulk of wages for millions of private sector workers.
Sunak said in a statement that investing more than £280 billion to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods under its furlough scheme “is the fiscally responsible thing to do.”
He added however that “it’s right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I’ll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this.”
Britain’s economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year but a rapid vaccines rollout has boosted the outlook.
Activity was hampered also by Brexit turmoil ahead of Britain’s final exit from the European Union.
Much of the UK re-entered lockdown in early January to curb a variant Covid-19 strain that was deemed more transmissible.
Sunak is expected to extend a costly wage subsidy program, at least for the hardest-hit sectors, but he said the time for a reckoning would come.
“It’s right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I’ll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this,” he said.
Some economists expect higher taxes sooner rather than later.
“Big tax rises eventually will have to be announced, with 2022 likely to be the worst year, so that they will be far from voters’ minds by the time of the next general election in May 2024,” Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.
Public debt rose to 2.115 trillion pounds, or 97.9 percent of gross domestic product — a percentage not seen since the early 1960s.
The PMI survey and a separate measure of manufacturing from the Confederation of British Industry, showing factory orders suffering the smallest hit in a year, gave Sunak some cause for optimism.
IHS Markit’s chief business economist, Chris Williamson, said the improvement in business expectations suggested the economy was “poised for recovery.”
However the PMI survey showed factory output in February grew at its slowest rate in nine months. Many firms reported extra costs and disruption to supply chains from new post-Brexit barriers to trade with the European Union since Jan. 1.
Separately, dozens of young people lined up recently during heavy rains outside a cramped community hub in London to collect rice, vegetables and other food essentials.
In the line were foreign students who came to Britain to
pursue their dreams of higher education, but have found themselves plunged into pandemic-driven poverty.

Topics: United Kingdom UK

LONDON: Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed, the UK Supreme Court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens the company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.
The ruling paves the way for Uber drivers to get benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.
The Supreme Court’s seven judges unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against an employment tribunal ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers” under British law.
Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar, the two drivers, cheered the outcome.
“This ruling will fundamentally re-order the gig economy and bring an end to rife exploitation of workers by means of algorithmic and contract trickery,” Farrar said by email. The pair took Uber to the tribunal in 2016, which ruled in their favor. The decision was upheld in two rounds of appeals before it arrived at the Supreme Court.
Uber, which has 65,000 active drivers in the UK, had argued that Aslam and Farrar were independent contractors. The company said it respected the court’s decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.
“Since then we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement. “T

FASTFACTS

● The ruling paves the way for Uber drivers to get benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

● The Supreme Court rejected Uber’s appeal against an employment tribunal ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were ‘workers’ under British law.

● Uber said it respected the court’s decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.

hese include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury.”
Heywood said the company would consult with its UK drivers to understand the changes they want.
The ruling clarified that drivers are considered to be on the job when they are logged in to the Uber app in their territory and ready and willing to accept rides, which could be used to calculate minimum wage and holiday pay. Uber had argued that drivers were only working when they were making a journey with a paying passenger.
The case is now expected to return to the employment tribunal for decisions on compensation for drivers over lost pay. Drivers could be entitled to an average of 12,000 pounds ($16,800), estimated law firm Leigh Day, which is representing drivers.
Uber drive Conrad Delphine looked forward to getting paid time off after years of working without holiday or sick pay.
“I am very pleased. It means I can go on holiday without having to worry about how to pay for it,” Delphine said. “Things have been worse because of coronavirus. If we catch the virus we should be entitled to sick pay. It’s about time we had some decent pay and conditions.”
Last year, Uber and other app-based ride-hailing services avoided a similar attempt in California to classify drivers as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The companies bankrolled Proposition 22, a ballot measure exempting them from the state’s gig-economy laws by keeping drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours. Voters approved it in November.
The British judges on Friday cited a number of factors in their decision: Uber sets fares and contract terms and limits drivers’ choice in whether to reject or cancel rides. It also uses passenger ratings to control drivers and minimizes communications between drivers and passengers, which results in the service being “very tightly defined and controlled by Uber.”

Topics: Uber UK

LONDON: Massive refining outages in the US state of Texas due to freezing weather has led to a flurry of fuel tanker bookings from Europe, while several carriers were diverting away from the US Gulf Coast, traders and analysts said.
The cold snap has halted about one-fifth of the United States’ refining capacity and nearly all oil and natural gas production in west Texas.
Traders were looking to fill the gap in refinery supplies with bookings from elsewhere.
US Atlantic coast imports of diesel and gasoil from other countries was seen at 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, at the same level of a multi-year high reached in November, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa.
The rise is led largely by higher intake from northwest Europe, with 140,000 bpd of imports, a multi-year high, Vortexa said.
Imports on the route are also on track to remain firm in March, with around 2.5 million barrels currently forecast to arrive, Vortexa said.
Gasoline exports from Europe to North America have also spiked.
Loadings of gasoline and blending components along the route were pegged at 417,000 bpd Feb. 1-18, according to Vortexa, the highest level since July 2020, and 27 percent higher than average for the prior three months.
At the same time, clean products exports from the US Gulf Coast have fallen sharply.
Loadings are holding at 1.3 million bpd on a 10-day moving average basis, nearing levels last seen in May 2020, when coronavirus lockdowns greatly hampered demand, according to Reid l’Anson, senior commodity economist at Kpler. That compares with 2.5 million bpd last year, he added.
The disruptions are having a big impact on prices.
The US crack spread, a key measure of refining margins, settled at $15.43 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since April 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
“The cargoes are going to follow the margins and with prices improving here in the US that would signal more cargoes to the US” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

LONDON: Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking week after electric carmaker Tesla and Wall Street finance giants sparked a goldrush for the world’s most popular virtual currency, but bubble fears persist.
Investors and mega-corporations alike have been wooed by dizzying growth and the opportunity for profit and asset diversification.
The unit blasted past $50,000 on Tuesday following a week in which Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and vowed customers could use it to buy vehicles and both New York bank BNY Mellon and credit card titan MasterCard announced plans to support bitcoin.
The cryptocurrency then vaulted higher, topping $52,000 on Wednesday after investment fund giant BlackRock also confirmed a push into the booming sector.
Yet this week’s astonishing ascendancy of bitcoin has sparked renewed fears of a big bubble which the market had last experienced four years ago.
US software firm MicroStrategy meanwhile announced plans on Wednesday to sell convertible bonds in order to buy more bitcoin, raising eyebrows in some quarters.
“Suddenly it feels like 2017 again when everyone wanted (to) ... ride the crypto wave,” warned OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
“If companies’ fundamentals are going to become closely tied to movements in bitcoin because they have suddenly become speculators on the side, we are going to be in bubble territory before you know it.”
The unit had previously hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.
The virtual bubble then burst with bitcoin’s value then fluctuating wildly before sinking below $5,000 by October 2018.
“Bitcoin is an asset that is incredibly volatile and is very risky,” said professor Matthieu Bouvard at the Toulouse School of Economics.
“At the same time, we have been saying for ten years that bitcoin will collapse — but it’s still there,” he told AFP, adding that the unit’s volatility would decline as its popularity broadens.
One bitcoin is currently worth five times more than a year earlier, while the combined value of all units in global circulation is almost $1.0 trillion.
Industry professionals maintain however that bitcoin is a new and ground-breaking financial unit of the future.
Eric Demuth, chief executive of cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda, describes bitcoin as the “new digital gold” that is prized by investors who seek to diversify assets and guard against inflation.
“Bitcoin will soon be added to the balance sheet of central banks,” Demuth told AFP.
A number of central banks have indeed announced plans for bank-backed digital units, but are highly skeptical over bitcoin because of its shadowy nature — and the fact that it remains unregulated.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declared this month that bitcoin was “not a currency” and was a “highly speculative” asset requiring global regulation.
At the same time, Europe represents just ten percent of bitcoin purchases from investment funds, according to cryptocurrency data provider ByteTree.
US companies have meanwhile been quicker than their European counterparts to embrace the unit.
“The difference between the US and Europe in that regard is the same with pretty much any kind of adapting to new technology. It always takes just a bit longer. In the US, they started two years ago,” noted Demuth.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency digital currency

The UAE announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing's 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years. (AP)
  • Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai is one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based carrier flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashes.
Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said the country gave clearance to the planes “as a result of intensive efforts by the authority’s technical committees,” according to the state-run WAM news agency.
The government ensured all safety conditions had been met after the US Federal Aviation Administration ended the grounding last fall, Al-Suwaidi added, without specifying when flights would resume. It could take some time for airlines to ensure their pilots receive necessary training to fly the planes and to carry out maintenance and all other changes.
The planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following the crashes of a Lion Air flight near Jakarta on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019, which killed a total of 346 people. Investigators have attributed the crashes to a range of problems, including a faulty computer system that pushed the planes’ noses downward in flight until the jets plummeted. The crashes and subsequent revelations about the plane’s failings tainted the company’s reputation and cost it billions of dollars in damages and unfilled orders.

FASTFACT

The UAE’s approval included ‘corrective measures’ applied by airlines operating the planes, particularly ‘modernization’ of software known as MCAS, the flight control system, which was designed to push the plane’s nose down in certain circumstances.

Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai is one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max and stopped flying its Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9s over a government order following the crashes. The Boeing 737 is a workhorse for the airline, which along with long-haul carrier Emirates is owned by the government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.
The airline later reached an undisclosed financial settlement with Boeing Co. for certain compensation for the grounding of the planes. Boeing lists flydubai as still having 237 unfilled orders for Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The airline’s total fleet is over 50 aircraft.
Al-Suwaidi said the UAE’s approval included “corrective measures” applied by airlines operating the planes, particularly “modernization” of software known as MCAS, the flight control system, which was designed to push the plane’s nose down in certain circumstances. The UAE also will mandate an upgrade of pilot training procedures and readiness tests for all aircraft being returned to service.
The 737 Max returned to American skies last December, after the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to the automated flight control system. Aviation authorities in Europe, Brazil and Canada have also allowed the aircraft to resume flights in recent weeks.

Topics: Flydubai

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai's Emaar Malls, has recorded a 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year. (Supplied)
Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services, is expected to drive the delivery market in the next five years. (Supplied)
  • Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, announced it is launching a restaurant delivery service
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s online food ordering and delivery market was valued at $511.21 million last year and is forecast to grow 10.05 percent per annum until 2026, according to a new report.

“Even after the challenge of pandemic in the 2020, the market showed a consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market in the next five years,” according to a new study released by the Reportlinker global research company.
The growth of the sector was emphasised this month with the announcement of the entry of two new operators into the increasingly competitive market.

HIGHLIGHT

Sector if set to grow by 10.05 percent per annum over the next five years, according to new research.

Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, announced it is launching a restaurant delivery service.
The platform plans to start on-boarding restaurants from February, with a full rollout of services due to start in March in the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year.
The Noon announcement came hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair.
Kitch will open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2021 and will be opening an additional 15 kitchens across the GCC throughout the year.

Topics: Saudi food delivery

