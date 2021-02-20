Brazil’s Bolsonaro to oust Petrobras CEO after fuel pricing spat

You are here

Roberto Castello Branco, the CEO of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras.
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro moved to replace the head of state-run oil company Petrobras, naming a retired army general with no oil and gas experience as CEO after weeks of clashes with the current chief executive over fuel price hikes.
In a late Friday statement from the Mines and Energy Ministry, first shared on Bolsonaro’s Facebook page, the government said it had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna to run Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as the firm is known formally.
Current CEO Roberto Castello Branco, backed by investors for his efforts to sell underperforming assets and cut debt, would be the second Petrobras leader in three years to fall over the political fallout from fuel pricing. In 2018, then-CEO Pedro Parente resigned when the government forced fuel prices lower in a concession to striking truckers.
Parente vowed to set domestic prices in line with global markets, breaking with a policy that made Petrobras sell fuel below international parity, triggering some $40 billion in losses from 2011 to 2014.
Similarly, Bolsonaro tangled with Castello Branco over his insistence on raising prices for diesel and other fuel as Brazil’s currency weakened and global crude prices surged. Petrobras ADRs traded in New York slumped 8.9% in after-hours trading on Friday, adding to the day’s drop of nearly 7% in its Brazil-listed preferred shares.
Petrobras has been raising fuel prices since a Feb. 5 Reuters report disclosed details of the company’s price policy, which led analysts to downgrade its shares on concerns of possible political interference.
Castello Branco’s ouster could force a broader shakeup at Petrobras, which has steered toward more market-friendly and less politically driven policies in recent years.
The company’s senior management is considering resigning en masse to protest the CEO’s replacement, three people close to the executives told Reuters on Friday evening.
Petrobras said in a statement that it had received notice from the Mines and Energy Ministry about the proposed CEO change, adding that the ministry had requested an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.
The company’s board of directors is to meet on Tuesday in a regularly scheduled session.
Most of the board has so far proven loyal to Castello Branco, although the majority are government appointed, which could create a messy transition.
Castello Branco, whose current mandate officially expires on March 20, was appointed to lead Petrobras when Bolsonaro took office at the start of 2019.
A University of Chicago-trained economist and ally of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, he is a strong advocate of free-market policies and has previously rebuffed the president’s complaints about prices.
But investors have been jittery about possible political interference since the oil producer confirmed it was selling fuel in Brazil below international prices for longer periods than previously disclosed, confirming a Reuters report.
The possible shakeup of senior management also puts in doubt one of the CEO’s main goals: ending Petrobras’ near monopoly in refining in Brazil, three source close to bidders said.
Silva e Luna, who has won frequent praise from Bolsonaro for his management of Brazil’s massive Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Paraguay and Argentina since 2019, is little known to investors.
He would be the third military figure to occupy a key energy post: the president of Petrobras’ board and the nation’s Mines and Energy minister are both admirals.
In April 2019, just months after Bolsonaro took office, the president demanded explanations for Petrobras’ price hike, which was swiftly reversed. After company shares tumbled, Petrobras and the government assured investors that there would be no political interference in fuel pricing.
Tensions eased last year as crude prices tumbled, but truckers have renewed their complaints in recent months.
During a late Thursday announcement about lower fuel taxes, Bolsonaro made clear his dissatisfaction with Castello Branco, saying there would be changes at Petrobras “in coming days.”
Analysts and investors were jarred by the quick succession of events on Thursday and Friday.
“It’s a delicate situation, and it happened in such a disorganized way,” said Edmar de Almeida, a professor specializing in energy at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
Petrobras will complete 67 years in 2021 and will have its 39th CEO — or about one head every 18 months, said UBS analyst Luiz Carvalho.
The company’s issues will persist as long as its controlling shareholder — the government — does not understand that the problem is not with the company’s executives, but with the lack of a coherent strategy from above, he said.
“While the world is moving toward an energy transition with a cleaner energy mix, in Brazil we are discussing subsidies for diesel consumers,” Carvalho said.

  • Some investors worry that a continued rise in yields on Treasuries could dim the allure of comparatively riskier investments
NEW YORK: The US stock market has so far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one year high of 1.36 percent this week, fueled by expectations that progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth.
So far, stocks have responded with little more than a wobble. But some investors worry that a continued rise in yields on Treasuries — which are backed by the US government — could dim the allure of comparatively riskier investments such as equities and weigh on the S&P 500 that has risen about 75 percent since last March.
“When ... government bond yields rise, all asset prices should reprice lower — that’s the theory,” said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management, adding that he does not believe yields have yet risen far enough to provide an competitive alternative to stocks.
The rise in yields comes as the S&P 500 hovers near all-time highs at the end of a fourth-quarter earnings season that has seen companies overall report earnings 17.2 percent above expectations, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings will continue to be in focus next week along with data tracking the economic recovery and developments with President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Despite solid corporate results, worried investors can point to any number of signs — including blistering rallies in Bitcoin and Tesla shares and the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) — that ultra-easy monetary policy and fiscal stimulus have fueled an excessive appetite for risk that could be curbed if yields start to rise.
The latest fund manager survey by BofA Global Research showed a record in the net percentage of investors taking higher-than-normal risk, cash allocations at their lowest level since March 2013 and allocations to stocks and commodities at their highest point in around a decade.
Citi strategists said in a report this week that a 10 percent pullback “seems very plausible,” noting that “if rising bond yields drag down some mega-cap IT growth names... that will impact the broad index as a result of the over-representation of such stocks.”
Analysts at Nomura, meanwhile, said earlier this week that a move above 1.5 percent on the 10-year could spark an 8 percent drop in stocks.
Low yields and interest rates support equities in several ways, such as reducing debt and borrowing costs, making stocks look relatively attractive to bonds and helping increase the value of companies’ future cash flows.
At 22.2 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, the S&P 500’s valuation is well above its long-term average of 15.3, according to Refinitiv Datastream, though several investors said stocks still look relatively inexpensive compared to bonds.
Plenty of investors are sanguine about the move, noting that yields appear to be rising due to expectations of an improving economy.
J. Bryant Evans, a portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, recently added bank and mortgage company stocks to a high dividend portfolio this week to take advantage of the improving economic outlook and rising rate environment.
More broadly, he was targeting a 3 percent yield on the 10-year for when bonds might start competing more aggressively with stocks.
“For my clients, I would urge some balance and wait a little bit before moving to fixed income because I think interest rates are still extremely low historically speaking,” Evans said.
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, is watching whether rising yields eventually come with a “change in tone at the Fed” that suggest the central bank will start tapering its bond purchases as it reins in its stimulus, which could shake the market.
Still, he isn’t pulling back on his equity exposure for now because of the recent rise in yields, convinced a strengthening economy will continue buoying stocks, particularly those that should shine in a recovery such as financials and other value shares.
The steeper yield curve, Nolte said, is “the bond market’s way of telling everybody that the economy is recovering and getting healthy.”

  • Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies
  • Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62
SINGAPORE: Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalization cross $1 trillion a day earlier.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 percent. It has surged more than 92 percent this year.
Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc. and BNY Mellon.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62 , for a weekly gain of about 12 percent.
Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.
Ether futures contracts launched on derivatives exchange CME earlier this month.

  • German and British 10-year bond yields touch multi-month highs, spurred by bets of reflation in US
LONDON: Global shares edged up on Friday, reversing three days of losses, as investors clung to hopes of economic recovery ahead, while German and British 10-year bond yields touched multi-month highs, spurred by bets of reflation in the US.

The pan European index was up 0.2 percent but still set for its first weekly loss in February, as investors took solace in factory activity in February jumping to its highest in three years even as the data also showed continued pain for the bloc’s dominant service industry from measures to contain the coronavirus.

London’s FTSE index was 0.1 percent firmer. Data showed British retail sales tumbled in January.

Hermes shares jumped 5.7 percent as the Birkin bag maker said sales recovered sharply in the fourth quarter.

The MSCI world equity benchmark was 0.2 percent stronger. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was flat.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3 percent firmer.

Global shares have been fueled in recent months largely by easy monetary and fiscal policies around the world and initial rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s kind of odd to think that only a year ago investors were worried about depression and deflation and now they are worried about overheating and inflation,” said Shane Oliver, an economist for AMP.

“The big picture backdrop of still-low underlying inflation and spare capacity in jobs markets, combined with economic and profit recovery and low interest rates, is a positive one for growth assets, particularly shares,” he said.

Core bond yields have pushed higher globally, led by the so-called reflation trade, where investors wager on a pickup in growth and inflation. Growing momentum for coronavirus vaccine programs and hopes of massive fiscal spending under US President Joe Biden have spurred reflation trades.

Minutes of the European Central Bank’s January meeting, released on Thursday, showed policymakers expressed fresh concerns over the euro’s strength but appeared relaxed over the recent rise in government bond yields.

German benchmark 10-year bond yields were set for their worst week since June. They were up on Friday to -0.32 percent, hitting their highest since June. British 10-year yields traded close to a 11-month top of 0.66 percent and US Treasury yields were not far from one-year highs around 1.3 percent.

Rising bond yields hurt the appeal of gold, with spot prices dropping to a seven-month low to trade at $1,772.80 per ounce.

“The reflation-narrative-driven sell-off in bond yields really has now developed a life of its own,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “It is starting to move real yields higher, which is increasingly suggestive of a market which is testing central bank resolve.” Disappointing US jobless figures didn’t help investor sentiment.

An unexpected increase in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits weighed on the outlook. The Labor Department on Thursday reported initial unemployment claims rose by 13,000 to 861,000, injecting skepticism about how quickly the US economy could rebound from the global pandemic.

Further, US housing starts fell 6.0 percent in January, the first decline in five months.

In currencies, the poor US data helped the dollar slip further and the euro rebound. The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies, putting the dollar index at 90.309.

The British pound has been the standout performer in 2021, and on Friday it rose to $1.4009, a near three-year high amid Britain’s aggressive vaccination program.

Helped by a recent rally in commodity prices, the Aussie dollar rose 0.8 percent to $0.784, its highest since March 2018.

Bitcoin, which some see as a hedge against inflation, hit a record high of $52,932, gaining more than 2.6 percent on the day.

Brent crude fell 1.6 percent to at $62.94 a barrel. US crude futures slipped 2.1 percent to $59.27 a barrel.

  • Sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020
LONDON: Retail sales in Britain tumbled and government borrowing soared in January after the country re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.
Retail sales slumped 8.2 percent last month compared with December, the sharpest fall since April 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
“All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales ... except for non-store retailers and food stores,” the ONS added.
Separate ONS figures showed government net borrowing hit £8.8 billion ($12.2 billion, 10.1 billion euros) in January, a record for the month and the first January deficit for a decade.
Since April 2020, or soon after the UK’s first virus lockdown, public sector net borrowing has ballooned by £270.6 billion.
Overall public sector net debt stands at £2.1 trillion, or around 98 percent of Britain’s total annual economic output.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday reiterated the need for Britain to return to ‘a more sustainable footing,’ as he prepares for his annual budget next month.
UK debt has rocketed over the past year, largely as the government pays the bulk of wages for millions of private sector workers.
Sunak said in a statement that investing more than £280 billion to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods under its furlough scheme “is the fiscally responsible thing to do.”
He added however that “it’s right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I’ll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this.”
Britain’s economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year but a rapid vaccines rollout has boosted the outlook.
Activity was hampered also by Brexit turmoil ahead of Britain’s final exit from the European Union.
Much of the UK re-entered lockdown in early January to curb a variant Covid-19 strain that was deemed more transmissible.
Sunak is expected to extend a costly wage subsidy program, at least for the hardest-hit sectors, but he said the time for a reckoning would come.
“It’s right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I’ll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this,” he said.
Some economists expect higher taxes sooner rather than later.
“Big tax rises eventually will have to be announced, with 2022 likely to be the worst year, so that they will be far from voters’ minds by the time of the next general election in May 2024,” Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.
Public debt rose to 2.115 trillion pounds, or 97.9 percent of gross domestic product — a percentage not seen since the early 1960s.
The PMI survey and a separate measure of manufacturing from the Confederation of British Industry, showing factory orders suffering the smallest hit in a year, gave Sunak some cause for optimism.
IHS Markit’s chief business economist, Chris Williamson, said the improvement in business expectations suggested the economy was “poised for recovery.”
However the PMI survey showed factory output in February grew at its slowest rate in nine months. Many firms reported extra costs and disruption to supply chains from new post-Brexit barriers to trade with the European Union since Jan. 1.
Separately, dozens of young people lined up recently during heavy rains outside a cramped community hub in London to collect rice, vegetables and other food essentials.
In the line were foreign students who came to Britain to
pursue their dreams of higher education, but have found themselves plunged into pandemic-driven poverty.

LONDON: Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed, the UK Supreme Court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens the company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.
The ruling paves the way for Uber drivers to get benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.
The Supreme Court’s seven judges unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against an employment tribunal ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers” under British law.
Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar, the two drivers, cheered the outcome.
“This ruling will fundamentally re-order the gig economy and bring an end to rife exploitation of workers by means of algorithmic and contract trickery,” Farrar said by email. The pair took Uber to the tribunal in 2016, which ruled in their favor. The decision was upheld in two rounds of appeals before it arrived at the Supreme Court.
Uber, which has 65,000 active drivers in the UK, had argued that Aslam and Farrar were independent contractors. The company said it respected the court’s decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.
“Since then we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement. “T

FASTFACTS

● The ruling paves the way for Uber drivers to get benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

● The Supreme Court rejected Uber’s appeal against an employment tribunal ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were ‘workers’ under British law.

● Uber said it respected the court’s decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.

hese include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury.”
Heywood said the company would consult with its UK drivers to understand the changes they want.
The ruling clarified that drivers are considered to be on the job when they are logged in to the Uber app in their territory and ready and willing to accept rides, which could be used to calculate minimum wage and holiday pay. Uber had argued that drivers were only working when they were making a journey with a paying passenger.
The case is now expected to return to the employment tribunal for decisions on compensation for drivers over lost pay. Drivers could be entitled to an average of 12,000 pounds ($16,800), estimated law firm Leigh Day, which is representing drivers.
Uber drive Conrad Delphine looked forward to getting paid time off after years of working without holiday or sick pay.
“I am very pleased. It means I can go on holiday without having to worry about how to pay for it,” Delphine said. “Things have been worse because of coronavirus. If we catch the virus we should be entitled to sick pay. It’s about time we had some decent pay and conditions.”
Last year, Uber and other app-based ride-hailing services avoided a similar attempt in California to classify drivers as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The companies bankrolled Proposition 22, a ballot measure exempting them from the state’s gig-economy laws by keeping drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours. Voters approved it in November.
The British judges on Friday cited a number of factors in their decision: Uber sets fares and contract terms and limits drivers’ choice in whether to reject or cancel rides. It also uses passenger ratings to control drivers and minimizes communications between drivers and passengers, which results in the service being “very tightly defined and controlled by Uber.”

