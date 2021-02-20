You are here

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
SAMA earlier said the new system would contribute to the country’s economic development. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
  • The move was part of a wider campaign to make Saudi Arabia a leading center for innovation in the financial technology sector
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced it will launch the instant payments system on Sunday, Feb. 21, after a successful trial phase with several Saudi participating banks.

The 24/7 electronic payment system allows financial institutions, companies, and individuals to transfer money instantly.

The move was part of a wider campaign to make Saudi Arabia a leading center for innovation in the financial technology sector, Al Arabiya has reported.

SAMA earlier said the new system would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions in the corporate and retail sectors.

The system would also improve transparency of payments between companies and individuals, as well as other banking-related benefits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi central bank

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani 'oil city' ready by year-end

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end
Updated 20 February 2021

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end

Plans for $10bn Aramco refinery in Pakistani ‘oil city’ ready by year-end
  • Officials: Investment in province “could increase per capita income to $15,000 by 2025”
  • The $10 billion Aramco Oil Refinery is expected to take five to six years from inception to commissioning
Updated 20 February 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

GWADAR: A masterplan for Pakistan’s largest oil city, including a $10 billion Aramco oil refinery project, is underway and expected to be ready before the end of the year, Pakistani officials said this week.
The proposed mega oil city will be developed on 88,000 acres of land in the Gwadar district of the southwestern Balochistan province to refine and process petroleum products mainly imported from the Gulf region, for local and regional consumption.
“The planning for the mega oil city which will host an Aramco refinery and petrochemical complex is in progress, and we will take six to seven months to complete the masterplan,” Shahzeb Khan Kakar, director general of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), told Arab News.
During a 2019 visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed seven investment deals worth $21 billion. The deals covered mineral, energy, petrochemical and food and agriculture projects, and involved players such as Aramco, Acwa Power and the Saudi Fund for Pakistan.
The $10 billion Aramco Oil Refinery — with a 250,000-300,000 barrel per day capacity — is expected to be commissioned in about five to six years.
The project will have a $1 billion petrochemical complex that will lay the foundations for Pakistan’s petrochemical industry by producing polyethylene and polypropylene.
“Though the federal government is directly dealing with the Saudis, we will invite them after the planning is completed,” Kakar said, adding: “The oil city is equally big as Gwadar. We have made the masterplan of Gwadar as a smart city with an area of 88,000 acres, keeping in view requirements up to 2050.”
Apart from the oil city, Gwadar authorities are also developing an industrial zone expected to be completed by 2023 that will also attract significant investment in the area.
“Industrialization is expected to start from 2023 with the provision of basic utilities, including electricity,” Attaullah Jogezai, managing director of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority, told Arab News.
Gwadar has been touted as the “crown jewel” of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Through the development projects backed by Saudi and Chinese investment, the GDA chief forecast that the per capita income of Gwadar will surge to $15,000 by 2050.
“Fisheries, an oil refinery, petrochemical complexes, a shipyard, the tourism industry, and most importantly the operations of Gwadar port, will all generate huge incomes and increase per capita income,” Kakar said.
“This can be achieved by providing electricity, protection and a sound management system.”
Authorities developing a 300 MW coal-fired power plant and a 5 million gallon per day desalination plant say both projects will be functional by January 2023.
“Regulations have been framed to allocate lands in the industrial zone,” Manzoor Hussain, additional secretary of industries for Balochistan, told Arab News, adding: “Now land will be allotted only to those industrialists who will set them up within the given time frame.
“Our mission is to create employment in the province.”

Topics: Pakistan Aramco Gwadar

Updated 20 February 2021
Faisal Faeq

Weekly energy recap: February 19, 2021

Weekly energy recap: February 19, 2021
  • Oil prices are still at a 13-month high, exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Updated 20 February 2021
Faisal Faeq

Oil extended its weekly gain, with Brent crude closing the week higher at $62.91 per barrel. The WTI crude oil price closed the week slightly lower at $59.24 per barrel after surging above $61 a day before close. Nevertheless, oil prices are still at a 13-month high, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
The impact of the Texas winter freeze on the US market may be easing, but the restart of operations could take much longer than expected. Even as electricity returns to most of the state and oil producers prepare to begin restoring lost output, the ongoing situation may contribute to an imminent global oil supply shortfall because of earlier underinvestment.
The week witnessed a recovery in China and Asia pacific crude oil demand amid cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere. Hence, global oil inventories continue to draw down. The US Energy Information Administration reported a massive 7.3 million barrel crude oil draw that hugely exceeded expectations.
The impact of the severe winter weather in Texas will also impact demand for petroleum refined products in the US, as the affected areas represent a major portion of the total US refining capacity.
Shortly before the Texas energy crisis and the US production slump amid the Permian Basin freeze storm, US crude oil exports spiked, and that was thought to be offset by a rebound in domestic production, incentivized by higher oil prices. At the same time as issues occur with the restart of Permian Basin shale oil production, weather conditions will have a short-term impact on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which will impact oil demand recovery.
The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Feb. 16 show that crude futures long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange total 693,547 contracts, a decrease of -1,663 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

  •  Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq
Topics: Texas winter crude oil oil prices

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change
Updated 20 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change

Saudi companies, consumers embrace concerns over climate change
  • Saudi dairy company Almarai has commissioned one of the largest private solar-energy facilities in the world
  • Nestle Middle East has achieved a 42% reduction in water withdrawal per ton of product since 2010
Updated 20 February 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Public understanding of the increasing challenges related to global warming is reassuringly high in the Kingdom, and the government, organizations and civil society continue to play their role in embracing environmental protection measures, a new report reveals.
The study by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that 55 percent of consumers in the Kingdom have reaffirmed their willingness to implement more sustainable acts into their everyday lives, and also that green infrastructure, financial incentives and a wider variety of affordable eco-friendly products and services will help drive progress.
The report, “Are Consumers in the Gulf States Ready to Go Green?,” found that 70 percent of consumers in the Kingdom are largely aware of climate change and how the world is negatively affected by the problem.
Forty-three percent of respondents also said they believed climate change had a direct impact on their personal lives, and about two-thirds expect that it will have an impact on future generations.
“Climate change concerns in the Kingdom have increased due to greater access to information and successful government and corporate-backed initiatives, most notably through the efforts such as the Saudi Efficiency Program and Vision 2030, which takes a holistic approach to tackling the challenges of becoming more sustainable” said Simon Birkebaek, partner at BCG.
“If public and private sectors were to do even more to facilitate awareness initiatives, green infrastructure investments, and offer a wider choice of affordable eco-friendly goods and services then more people will choose to pursue sustainable lifestyles.”
However, BCG also pointed out that the Kingdom only recycles, reuses and recovers about 15 percent of the waste currently produced, while electric vehicles are also relatively scarce. Despite this, it did highlight some advances made by brands in Saudi Arabia to embrace an eco-friendly and more sustainable approach.
For example, Saudi dairy company Almarai commissioned one of the largest private solar-energy facilities in the world. It has also converted lighting to LED at its facilities, pledges to remove from its goods 3,000 tons of plastic packaging and the majority of its dairy products now have recyclable packaging.
Nestle Middle East has achieved a 42 percent reduction in water withdrawal per ton of product since 2010 and a 34 percent decrease in energy consumption. It has also achieved a 28 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, despite production rising by 68 percent.
Packing company Tetra Pak has invested more than $1 million in a beverage carton recycling facility in Saudi Arabia. It has partnered with Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI), which owns a paper mill in Riyadh, to facilitate the collection and recycling of the milk and juice cartons Tetra Pak produces.
“Because demand for sustainable goods and services has increased, companies in KSA will experience potential growth opportunities if they adapt their go-to-market strategies to more effectively cater to customers’ changing demands, specifically better options, more accessible price points, and better promotion of the benefits of sustainability,” said Cristiano Rizzi, managing director and partner, BCG Middle East.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister told a panel of energy leaders at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh in January that Saudi Arabia was doing more than many Western countries to tackle climate change by the end of the decade.
“Whatever we will do in the Kingdom will support emissions reduction, and we are doing it willingly because the economic benefits (from new energy technologies) are clear,” he said.
“We will enjoy being looked at as a reasonable and responsible international citizen because we will be doing more than most European countries by 2030 (to combat climate change),” he said.
Saudi Arabia had “set the pace” in tackling the global energy crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Abdul Aziz said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate change

Swiss firm sets up Saudi division to target shipbuilding sector

Swiss firm sets up Saudi division to target shipbuilding sector
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

Swiss firm sets up Saudi division to target shipbuilding sector

Swiss firm sets up Saudi division to target shipbuilding sector
  • The company also aims to help develop the local shipbuilding industry
  • Parent company ABB is a global technology company headquartered in Zurich
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Switzerland’s ABB Marine and Ports is setting up a local division in Saudi Arabia in a bid to expand its client base across the Kingdom’s shipping, ports and offshore sectors.
The company also aims to help develop the local shipbuilding industry, part of the Kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its economy away from a focus on the hydrocarbons sector under Saudi Vision 2030 and the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program.
“Through the IKTVA program and Saudi Vision 2030, the country seeks new opportunities — and one of the areas for focus is shipbuilding,” Justin John, ad interim local division manager for Saudi Arabia, said in a statement. “We are delighted to accompany Saudi Arabia on its journey toward a more diverse and environmentally conscious marine sector.”
Parent company ABB is a global technology company headquartered in Zurich, with around 105,000 employees in over 100 countries. As well as Saudi Arabia, the company announced this week it will expand its operations in Turkey.
The announcement comes as the Kingdom looks to develop its shipping and port sector. In December, Mawani, the Saudi Ports Authority, signed concession contracts with global port operator DP World and regional port operator the Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) to develop and operate container terminals and use Jeddah Islamic Port as a regional hub for transshipment.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in January also bought a 20 percent equity stake in Red Sea Gateway Terminal Limited, a privately owned independent terminal operator.
Meanwhile, Jeddah Islamic Port last month reported a 12 percent year-on-year increase in the number of transshipment containers processed in 2020, despite the global slowdown in trade due to the pandemic.
The port processed an extra 2.5 million standard containers last year, in line with the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global logistics center. More than 13 percent of the volume of international maritime trade passes through the port, which is considered a link between Asia, Europe and Africa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ABB Marine and Ports Switzerland

Saudi investors pump $144m into London's office market

Saudi investors pump $144m into London’s office market
Updated 20 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi investors pump $144m into London’s office market

Saudi investors pump $144m into London’s office market
  • Despite Brexit and the pandemic, the UK capital remained attractive in 2020
  • Investors from the UAE have been the most active since 2018, followed by investors from Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Arab investors have invested £1.2 billion ($1.68 billion) in London’s office real estate market since 2018, with Saudi Arabia accounting for £103 million, according to industry data.
Figures from global real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank found that over the last decade (2010-2020), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, excluding Oman, together invested £8 billion into London’s office market, £1.2 billion of that since 2018.
Investors from the UAE have been the most active since 2018, injecting £531 million into the UK capital, followed by investors from Qatar (£435 million), Kuwait (£120 million), Saudi Arabia (£103 million) and Bahrain (£8.8 million).
“Brexit has been less of an issue, given that most investors looking at the London office market invest because of London’s attractiveness as an investment destination — relatively more favorable returns compared to other asset classes and indeed many mainland-European cities, a proven track record of delivering strong returns, the transparency of law and governance, and its strong historic and cultural links,” Faisal Durrani, head of London commercial research at Knight Frank, told Arab News.
“That said, with weak oil prices prevailing, investors from the Middle East have been a little more domestically focused than in recent years,” he said.
“Despite the complications of Brexit and the pandemic, London was the world’s No. 1 recipient for cross-border investment in 2020,” he added.
“COVID-19 … has been a game changer, particularly the impact of global travel restrictions, which reduced investment turnover substantially during the UK’s first lockdown last spring. The opening of an air-travel corridor recently between the UK and UAE led to the creation of the world’s busiest passenger exchange route between Heathrow and Dubai, but flights have now been suspended. Still, while direct links help to foster greater investment flows, some investors, through the course of the pandemic, have begun to use on-the-ground advisers in London to facilitate deals.”
Durrani said investment by Arab investors will normalize, and the slowdown during the pandemic will see an increase in available supply.
“Our annual Global Capital Tracker Survey has identified £46 billion around the world, taking aim at London’s office investment market, with the Middle East accounting for £3.9 billion of the total,” he added.
“The deployment of this full amount will be hinged on the identification of suitable stock. However, with investment stock 58 percent higher than this time last year, we expect 2021 to be busier.”
One of the key projects in the UK that has seen interest from the region has been The London Resort, a $2.6-billion, high-profile theme park development backed by Kuwaiti money.
“Generally speaking, those whom we’ve spoken to have been of Middle Eastern origin,” James Hayward, investment director at London-based investment brokerage Farrbury Capital Partners, told Arab News in December.
“We market globally ... We still have healthy investment in the UK, although I’d also say those who invest from the UK have been predominantly of Middle Eastern descent. It’s very, very popular in this neck of the woods. So that’s predominantly where we’re seeing investment coming from.”
The London Resort was launched in October 2012 by the London Resort Co. Holdings, and is backed by the Kuwaiti European Holding Group.
The theme park will be the first major project of its kind in Europe since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.
Located on a 535-acre site on Kent’s Swanscombe peninsula, 17 minutes on the train from central London, it has struck content agreements with international media partners including the BBC, ITV Studios and Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures.
The deals will see the partners’ media brands transformed into theme park rides and attractions. The first phase of the project is due to open in 2024.

Topics: Saudi Arabia London

