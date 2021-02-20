Virus kills 239 in one day in Philippines

You are here

A health worker participates in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Reuters
AFP

  • President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity
Reuters AFP

MANILA, WELLINGTON: The Philippines’ Health Ministry on Saturday reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sept. 14.
The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.
President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.
Meanwhile, New Zealand launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on Saturday but warned the initial rollout was only a small step in the long battle against the pandemic.
The vaccine drive begins just days after authorities lifted a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland which confined most of the city’s residents to their homes for three days.

Family mourns Myanmar’s first victim of anti-coup protests

Family mourns Myanmar’s first victim of anti-coup protests
Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing was shot in the head during mass demonstrations on Feb. 9, two days before turning 20. (AP)
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Family mourns Myanmar’s first victim of anti-coup protests

Family mourns Myanmar’s first victim of anti-coup protests
  • Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing was shot in the head during mass demonstrations on Feb. 9, two days before turning 20
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Mya Thwet Thwet Khaing would have turned 20 on Feb. 11, two days before she was shot in the head during anti-military protests in Myanmar’s administrative capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

Khaing died on Friday after her family decided to remove the life support system which she had been kept on for more than a week, making her the “first victim of the military junta’s rule” in Myanmar.

“She should have been with friends and family members celebrating her birthday on Feb.11. Instead, she was fighting for her life in hospital,” Mya Thatoe Nwe, Khaing’s 31-year-old sister, told Arab News.

They had brought her flowers and birthday cakes, hoping all the while for her to recover, Nwe added.

However, everyone knew that the chances of Khaing’s survival were slim after doctors informed them about the damage done to her brain.

“Doctors say the bullet penetrated her brain, causing nearly complete damage to it. So, her brain was dead since she got shot, and the chance (of recovery) was very slim. She was breathing just because of a ventilator,” Nwe said.

Myanmar has been in a state of unrest since Feb. 1, when military leaders seized power after overthrowing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup followed a landslide win by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in the general elections in November last year.

However, the army rejected the results, citing poll irregularities and fraud.

During the takeover, the military detained key government leaders — including Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several prominent activists — and declared a state of emergency, along with the announcement that the country would be under military rule for at least a year.

Myanmar has witnessed widespread protests ever since.

Recalling the events that led to her sister’s injury on Feb. 9, Nwe said: “We were about to leave the scene when she got shot. At first, I didn’t realize what had happened to her. I knew she had been shot only when her helmet (motorcycle helmet) was taken off and saw blood pumping from her head.”

Nwe added that the attack was unprovoked.

“We didn’t cross the police line, nor did we do anything violent during the protests, despite some protesters throwing water bottles and stones at the police,” she said.

However, military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said Khaing was “one of the rioters who threw stones and projectiles to the police on that day.”

The military has yet to clarify whether rubber bullets or live rounds of ammunition were used during the crackdown in which Khaing was injured.

Meanwhile, a photo of a police officer aiming a submachine gun at protesters has gone viral on social media, while a report by Radio Free Asia’s Burmese Service, citing unnamed doctors and images, said Khaing’s X-ray photos “clearly showed that a metal piece or metal bullet was in her head.”

It also alleged that the junta had pressurized the doctors “to transfer her to a military hospital,” but that the doctors had refused to do so, citing the patient’s critical condition.

“Khaing was waiting for the schools to reopen after the coronavirus disease pandemic and was working at a grocery store to support the family,” Nwe said.

Two weeks after the incident, she added that her family of three was still struggling to find closure.

“We don’t want to see or experience such violence. People are protesting peacefully; why can’t the police respond in line with laws? My sister was the first victim but would not be the last one if the international community doesn’t pressure the junta enough.”

Two people were killed in Myanmar’s second city Mandalay on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said.
“Twenty people were injured and two are dead,” said Ko Aung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency in the city.
Opponents of the coup took to the streets in several Myanmar cities and towns with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.
Some protesters fired catapults at police in Mandalay who responded with tear gas and gun fire, though it was initially not clear if they were using live ammunition or rubber bullets.
One man died from a head wound, media workers including Lin Khaing, an assistant editor with the Voice of Myanmar media outlet in the city, and a Mandalay emergency service said.
A volunteer doctor confirmed there had been two deaths: “One shot in the head died at the spot. Another one died later with a bullet wound to the chest.”
Police were not available for comment.
The protests against the coup that overthrew the government of veteran democracy campaigner Suu Kyi have shown no sign of dying down. Demonstrators are skeptical of the army’s promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.
A young woman protester died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first death among anti-coup demonstrators.
The army says one policeman died of injuries sustained in a protest.
On Saturday, young people in the main city of Yangon carried a wreath and laid flowers at a memorial ceremony for the woman, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, while a similar ceremony took place in Naypyitaw.
“The sadness from her death is one thing, but we’ve also got courage to continue for her sake,” said student protester Khin Maw Maw Oo in Naypyitaw.
The demonstrators are demanding the restoration of the elected government, the release of Suu Kyi and others and the scrapping of a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision, that gives the army a major role in politics.
The army seized back power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8 elections that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy swept, detaining her and others. The electoral commission had dismissed the fraud complaints.
Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Her next court appearance is on March 1.

Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: Asylum seekers have said they were “treated like animals” while housed at a decommissioned army facility in the UK that the government had previously been warned was unsafe.
Former residents of Napier Barracks in Kent claimed that their conditions were “inhumane,” and that some even attempted suicide.
There have been repeated calls for the site to be closed after a fire broke out on Jan. 29 amid disturbances, after at least 120 people caught COVID-19 at the barracks while being forced to live in cramped conditions that prevented social distancing.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, it emerged that the government had previously been warned by Public Health England that the barracks was “not suitable” for housing people during a pandemic.
“It was really shocking for me,” an Iranian asylum seeker called Majid, who spent over four months there, told Sky News. “Twenty-eight people were in each block with just two toilets and two showers in a block. Everyone slept close to each other, sharing the same air. There were no supplies to clean or take care of our health.”
He added: “I saw several people attempt suicide and others were self-harming. They were desperate, afraid. We’ve been treated like criminals.”
Another asylum seeker called Mohamed said: “The security officers treated us very badly. They didn’t want to hear from us, and we weren’t allowed to speak to anyone in authority.”
He suggested that the conditions in which he and his fellow residents were kept were what led to the disturbances in January. “We were so shocked at the state of the barracks, and it was this frustration that boiled over,” he said.
Majid said: “I was in my room, and I heard my friend say one of the blocks is on fire. I felt really unsafe and it really traumatized me, seeing the fire, seeing the fear in everyone’s eyes.”
The number of residents at the barracks, which was subject to an inspection earlier this month, has since been reduced from over 400 to 63.
Immigration Compliance Minister Chris Philp said in a statement: “Napier has previously accommodated army personnel, and it is wrong to say it is not adequate for asylum seekers. The department takes the welfare of those in our care extremely seriously.”

Reuters

Reuters

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a judge to set him free on Saturday as he appealed against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.
As proceedings got underway, a relaxed-looking Navalny said he had heard about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) telling Russia to free him, a request that Moscow on Wednesday dismissed as unlawful.
“It would be better if you released me,” Navalny, wearing green trousers and a patterned shirt, told the presiding judge from a glass courtroom cage.
“I heard there had been such a ruling (from the ECHR).”
The opposition politician, who returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve toxin in Siberia, said he was not guilty of parole violations as a previous court had found.
He had been unable to report to the Moscow prison service last year because he had been convalescing in Germany at the time, he said.
“I don’t want to show off a lot, but the whole world knew where I was,” Navalny told the judge. “Once I’d recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home.”
Navalny said he had no regrets about returning to Russia, that his belief in God helped sustain him, and that “strength was in truth.”
“Our country is built on injustice,” said Navalny. “But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they’ll get it.”
Navalny is due later on Saturday to appear in court again for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him.
In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.
Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. But he has said his comments were not specifically directed against the veteran, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation.
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.
Navalny’s arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused serious demonstrations until the spring. ($1 = 73.9500 roubles)

Reuters

Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Saturday after a four-day censure debate, with protests calling for his ouster set to resume.
“The vote shows that there is confidence,” said Chuan Leekpai, president of the National Assembly, announcing the result, which had been widely expected.
Opposition lawmakers have taken aim at what they say is a slow government rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and at its economic policies, vowing to continue investigating.
“We’ve opened a wound and now will pour salt on it,” Pita Limjaroenrat, head of the Move Forward Party told reporters after the vote.
The government’s victory comes as pro-democracy protests returned after a lull brought on by a second outbreak of COVID-19.
Protesters gathered at parliament on Friday in anticipation of the vote with more demonstrations planned for Saturday. Earlier this month, protesters demanding the release of activists scuffled with police.
Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in office after a 2019 election that his rivals said was badly flawed, had been expected to survive Saturday’s vote due to his coalition government’s majority in the lower house.
Youth-led protests last year reached hundreds of thousands, occupying major commercial intersections in Bangkok and spreading to university campuses across the country.

