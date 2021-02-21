You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
With Swiss firms struggling through another lockdown, the federal government last week finally loosened its purse strings a bit. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago

ZURICH: Germany, which is known for strict budgets, has tapped debt markets to prop up its virus-hit economy, while neighboring Switzerland has consistently curbed borrowing despite calls to change course.
With Swiss firms struggling through another lockdown, the federal government last week finally loosened its purse strings a bit, doubling emergency aid to 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.2 billion, 9.3 billion euros) as part of a program to boost the economy.
But when he presented the package for companies worst hit by the latest Covid restrictions, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer again lamented that Switzerland had to borrow to boost the economy.
Some 10 billion francs in debt will have to be paid off within six years according to a constitutional debt brake rule, Maurer warned.
He promised to present various options to do so as soon as the economic outlook cleared a bit.
Despite mounting criticism that the wealthy Alpine nation isn’t doing enough to support companies, Maurer has repeated time and again that the Swiss government has “no money.”
The government is already borrowing “150 million francs a day, or six million per hour, or 100,000 a minute,” he notes.
In 2020, Switzerland’s federal government spent 15 billion francs ($16.7 billion, 13.8 billion euros) to support the economy, and preliminary data shows it ended the year with a deficit of 15.8 billion ($17.6 billion, 14.5 billion euros).


Some have called for Switzerland to put balanced budget dogma aside during the crisis, to protect against potential long-term economic damage.
“Switzerland could be much more generous,” said Michael Graff, an economics professor at ETH Zurich, a public research university.
He believes the country could borrow what it needed to boost business activity without a problem.
A study published by Graff in January argued the nation’s post-crisis finances would remain healthy even if borrowing rose, primarily because the country entered the pandemic with one of the world’s lowest debt ratios.
National debt stood at 25.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2019.
That was less than half the European Union’s widely breached target of 60 percent.
According to Graff, if the Swiss debt ratio rose by 10 percentage points, or even 20, and “if things take a turn much worse than expected” the country would still be at a level that is “extremely low, compared to other nations, once the crisis is overcome.”
If Switzerland is in some ways a very liberal nation, Graff pointed to a “public debt phobia” which he said was a cultural trait.
After debt soared at the end of the 1990s owing to a crushing real-estate crisis, Switzerland became a champion of fiscal rectitude, introducing a debt brake into its constitution in 2003.


“This fear of going into debt is something irrational,” argued Cedric Tille, an economics professor at Geneva’s Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies.
This is especially so, he said, because Switzerland currently benefits from negative interest rates, which means investors are willing to lose money to own Swiss 10-year bonds.
Former Swiss central bank vice president Jean-Pierre Danthine believes the country’s debt brake rule should be suspended when the economy is facing a crisis.
With negative rates, Switzerland can borrow “all it needs for its economy,” he said in a recent interview with Leman Bleu television.
The country did not suffer as badly as some European neighbors during the first wave of the pandemic moreover, and its economy has fared better.
It was able to ease restrictions faster and count on strong pharmaceutical exports.
The Swiss government rapidly implemented economic support measures and allocated 70 billion francs ($78 billion, 64 billion euros) to finance partial unemployment benefits for workers and short-term business loans.
After falling by 8.6 percent in the first half of the year, Swiss GDP rebounded with a 7.2-percent gain in the third quarter.
But after infections surged again, cafes, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, museums and sports clubs were closed in mid-December and all non-essential shops followed a month later.
Shops are slated to reopen on March 1, but some fear the shutdown will lead to a wave of bankruptcies at small- and medium-sized businesses.
“For the second wave, they should have distributed aid much earlier to cover lost revenue,” remarked Rafael Lalive, an economics professor at the University of Lausanne.

UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania

UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania
Updated 33 min 43 sec ago

UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania

UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania
Updated 33 min 43 sec ago
VILNIUS: Thanks in part to Brexit, Lithuania is becoming a fintech hub as a growing number of UK-linked digital financial companies are getting licenses there so they can continue to operate in the European Union.
The Baltic eurozone state with a population about a third the size of London is now leading the EU in fintech with over 230 companies, according to the Invest Lithuania government agency.
Some two dozen have links to Britain.
One of the first to come after the 2016 Brexit referendum was London-based Revolut bank.
“Lithuania is currently a hub for our European operations after Brexit,” Virgilijus Mirkes, CEO of Revolut Bank in Lithuania, told AFP.
“We opened our Vilnius office in 2017 after considering the fintech-friendly business environment,” he said, pointing to a speedy licencing process and good local talent.
Invest Lithuania estimates that the sector employs more than 4,000 people in the country — an increase of more than 18 percent in the past year.
“During the Brexit transition period, fintech companies began to search for an alternative EU harbor and thus Lithuania has become one of their primary options,” said Jekaterina Govina, a senior official in charge of supervision at Lithuania’s central bank.


Lithuania says it can process license applications in as little as three months, more quickly than anyone else in the EU.
The central bank has granted a total of 118 fintech licenses allowing companies to operate anywhere in the EU — far higher than Germany with 77 licenses and France with 76, according to a report from Invest Lithuania.
Britain is still first by far with 610 licenses.
Lithuania’s central bank has also set up a “regulatory sandbox” — a framework to allow fintech companies to test out innovations.
“That was a lighthouse for companies searching for a cure for Brexit,” Govina said.
While the capital Vilnius does not offer the big city attractions of London and getting there is tricky at the moment because of coronavirus restrictions, Internet speeds in Lithuania are good and it has a tech-savvy workforce.
Revolut employs some 200 people in the country, including in product development and customer support, and Mirkes said the company would “continue to scale (up) our operations here.”
Revolut started its operations in Vilnius in a gleaming glass-fronted office hub called Rockit, which is funded by Swedbank and provides workspace and industry events for some 30 member companies.
“Our hub helps to create a fintech community where foreign companies can easily find local partners,” Rockit CEO Sarune Smalakyte told AFP during a recent visit to the space.


But the push into fintech also comes with risks.
Sergejus Muravjovas, CEO of Transparency International Lithuania, said “the ambition to become a fintech center comes with a responsibility to take money laundering prevention to a new level.
“There is a need for a firmer and more data-driven approach from monitoring the institutions involved,” he told AFP.
Govina said the authorities were “fully aware” of their responsibilities as a license in the Baltic state opens the gates to the entire EU market.
Another company that has recently set up in Lithuania is London-based DiPocket Group, which has developed an e-money wallet app.
“Brexit was definitely the trigger event,” said DiPocket CEO and co-founder Fedele Di Maggio.
He said he found the central bank “both strict and supportive” and described the local workforce as “generally English-speaking and with reasonable financial expectations.”

COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?

COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?
Updated 35 min 10 sec ago

COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?

COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?
Updated 35 min 10 sec ago
PARIS: Covid-19 has emptied office buildings and business districts, and with working from home expected to be the norm after the pandemic, some want to convert them to residential use to help solve inner city housing crises.
France has already begun to experiment with such conversions and “the significant rise in remote working encourages scaling up” such projects, French Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon said recently.
She wants to accelerate the transformations to respond to both the need for housing and to fight against urban sprawl.
A recent study concentrating on the Paris region, home to nearly a fifth of France’s population, found that if around 40 percent of firms adopted two days of remote working per week following the pandemic, they could reduce the office space they occupy by almost 30 percent, or 3.3 million square meters, over the coming decade.
Such a scenario is a nightmare for the commercial real estate industry — a favorite of investors as it is easier to manage, with slower turnover of clients and fewer unpaid rent bills.
But even before the pandemic more than six percent of Paris region office space was vacant, according to the study from the IEIF research institute.


“The conversion of offices into housing is a bit of a mythical creature,” said IEIF’s director Christian de Karangal.
Although years of discussion have never amounted to concrete actions this time may be different, said de Karangal — even if the extent of remote working’s impact on office space occupancy is still unclear.
That is because — in addition to public authorities encouraging such conversions — some buildings are becoming obsolete for use as offices, and institutional investors are now interested.
But the changes are not always straightforward.
“Not all buildings can be converted,” said Sebastien Lorrain, a senior director for residential, health care and investment properties at international commercial real estate group CBRE in France.
“Only around 20 percent of assets studied showed a real potential for conversion,” he said.
One of the greatest problems is natural light, said Carlos Alvarez, a project leader at the Moatti-Riviere architectural firm, which co-won an industry prize in 2019 for transforming offices into apartments.
Commercial buildings often have much greater floor space, making it difficult to ensure all rooms have windows to let in natural light.
“Most of the time, this results in demolitions,” said Alvarez.


Another issue is buildings constructed in the 1970s — which account for the majority for sale — often contain asbestos, resulting in millions in additional costs to remove hazardous material.
For Norbert Fanchon, director of the public housing group Gambetta, the idea of conversions is “a fantasy as old as property developers.”
He believes to jump-start such projects, the ball is in the court of local authorities, who need to deliver building permits, as well as the French state which needs to “reduce the technical and administrative constraints” that make such redevelopments particularly expensive.
There is some time to resolve the issues holding back the transformations.
“The deflationary impact on the Paris region’s office park will take time” to be felt, said the IEIF.
Employers will first need to define their post-pandemic remote working policies and see how much they can reduce office space. With some commercial rental agreements lasting nine years, the effect on the market will be gradual.
“There is inertia on the markets... (but) the volumes will accelerate,” said Alexandre Chirier, who heads up a conversion division at Action Logement, a public-private group that builds and operates public housing.
Created last year, it aims to invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) over three to four years to acquire office buildings and convert them into 20,000 apartments.
Chirier said care must be taken to “build a balance where accessibility, green spaces, open spaces and the quality of accommodation make people feel good.”

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
Updated 21 February 2021
Reuters

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities

Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
  • Poverty rate in Japan stands at 15.7 percent
  • A rolling stock of about 1 million tons is maintained in warehouses around the country, with older rice sold as feed
Updated 21 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: When Ayumi lost her part-time job at a restaurant last summer, she ended up relying on rice and pre-packaged fare delivered once a month by a food bank to her college campus in Tokyo.
“I cut my meals to once a day, in mid-afternoon,” the 22-year-old said. “Many friends were in the same boat – they worked at eateries that were hit because of the coronavirus.”
As job losses surge due to the pandemic, demand for food handouts has skyrocketed in Japan, prompting the government to release stockpiled rice to charities for the first time last May. Another expanded program started this month.
The pandemic has highlighted often-overlooked poverty in Japan, which boasts the world’s third largest economy but where the poverty rate stands at 15.7 percent, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
On top of this, the average number of available jobs per applicant saw its biggest decline in 45 years in 2020, while the average jobless rate rose for the first time in 11 years.
But the move by the government to release stockpiled rice to charities comes with the requirement that it be used for children, which campaigners fear limits the impact and they are calling for the rules to be eased.
“We’re bound by the law to use the stockpile only in the event of a supply shortage in the market, or for the purpose of ‘food education’. We can’t use it for welfare,” said an official for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).
“This is the extent of what we can do.”
Japan adopted a policy of keeping an emergency stockpile of rice shortly after a bad harvest in 1993 caused a critical shortage of the national staple.
‘Falling through the cracks’
A rolling stock of about 1 million tons is maintained in warehouses around the country, with older rice sold as feed. Japan consumes about 8.5 million tons of rice annually, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), making it the world’s ninth largest consumer.
Food banks have lobbied the government for years to release some of the rice to them, but legal restrictions regarding the stockpile made that impossible.
The government does provide some stockpiled rice to public schools for free, but this is deemed ‘food education’ — teaching children about the importance of rice to Japanese culture.
But when the pandemic forced most schools in Japan to close last spring, operators of cafeterias providing free food for children, known as “kodomo shokudo,” managed to convince the government to supply free rice from the stockpile, arguing that many children were going hungry without their school lunches.
“As long as children were the end-user, we figured it could be considered ‘food education’,” the MAFF official said.
It was deemed a significant step symbolically but the impact was limited because the government capped the release at 60 kg per charity per year, and said the rice had to be cooked, partly to prevent abuse through re-sale.
The result was that less than 10 tons were taken up.
This month an expanded initiative designed for a relatively new type of charity that delivers food to poor families removed the requirement for the rice to be cooked but kept a limit of 300 kg per year per organization.
Charles McJilton, founder and CEO of Second Harvest Japan, the country’s biggest food bank, said 300 kgs of rice would “last us 30 minutes” — with estimates that this was about a 60th of what large food banks distribute each year.
“300 kg is an insult to a nation that has so much rice available and 20 million people living below the poverty line,” McJilton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“People are falling through the cracks. If it’s the law, change the law.”
In the United States and some European nations, governments actively support food banks through various programs.
But in Japan, the MAFF is responsible for “the promotion of agriculture, forestry and fishery” with neither the charge nor budget to address hunger, the ministry official said.
COVID-19 has predictably made things worse, with demand for food handouts more than doubling from pre-pandemic levels in Japan where receiving welfare carries a strong social stigma that stops many people from accessing these benefits.
About 2 million of the 126 million population live on welfare — one tenth of those living below the poverty line.
Japan’s capital, Tokyo, with a population of 14 million has about 40 food pantries where individuals can pick up food — compared with Hong Kong’s 200 food pantries for half the number of people, according to Second Harvest Japan.
“The government’s latest initiative is one step forward,” said Hiroaki Yoneyama, general secretary of national council Food Bank All Japan.
“But big food banks distribute 20 tons (18,144 kgs) of rice a year, so the quantity is rather small.”
As supplies from corporate donors dwindle in a suffering economy, food banks have been left struggling to provide a safety net for the poor, elderly, day laborers, and desperate college students like Ayumi.
“For me, the most heart-rending thing is knowing that we have resources available out there,” said McJilton.

Topics: Japan economy poverty Coronavirus

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
Updated 21 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism

Central Bank of Egypt gives $128 million to support tourism
  • Authorities seek to boost sector in light of coronavirus crisis
Updated 21 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt has issued 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($128 million) in tranches to support the tourism sector.

According to a statement by the bank, the first tranche will start with an amount of 1 billion Egyptian pounds for the Credit Risk Guarantee Company. This is to ensure the balances of the guarantees issued by the company for banks, to cover part of the associated risks and to finance tourism companies.

The statement said that the move comes within the initiative to replace and renew land hotels, floating hotels and tourist transport companies. It does not include the 3 billion Egyptian pounds that was allocated from the Ministry of Finance’s initiative.

The Egyptian Central Bank said that the decision was in light of the initiative issued in January 2020 and its amendments, according to which an amount of 50 billion Egyptian pounds was made available through banks at a return rate of 8 percent.

The move is part of the monitoring of the initiative’s performance and the Central Bank’s desire to continue supporting the tourism sector in light of the coronavirus crisis and its continuing impact.

The statement said that the decision stipulated that the maximum limit of the facility guaranteed by the pledge should not exceed 400 million Egyptian pounds for one client, the client and the parties associated with it. 

According to the new decision by the bank’s board of directors, facilities can be granted as part of the initiative to replace and renew accommodation hotels, floating hotels and tourist transport companies at a value that exceeds the prescribed maximum, without benefiting from the pledge issued in favor of the Credit Risk Guarantee Company. This is in addition to using the pledge to guarantee facilities for new customers or increase the existing facilities.

The Egyptian Central Bank said that the initiative applies to financing the replacement and renewal of tourism facilities that already exist and not those under construction.

It also said that customers who were proven to be involved in fraudulent operations with the bank in the past should not be allowed to benefit from the initiative.

Topics: Central Bank of Egypt tourism

Related

Special Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline
Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors
Updated 21 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors

Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors
  • The Law of Precious Metals and Gemstones stipulates not to engage in the trade
Updated 21 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce issued 5,963 licenses in precious metals and gemstones sectors since early 2020, a report in Al-Eqtisadiah quoted a ministry spokesman as saying.

Abdul Rahman Al-Hussein said during the current year the ministry issued 60 licenses until mid-February.

The Law of Precious Metals and Gemstones stipulates not to engage in the trade or manufacturing of precious metals and gemstones without a license.

Anyone who trades or manufactures precious metals or gemstones without a license will be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of SR90,000 ($23,997) maximum, or either of these two penalties. Sales outside a store will also be subject to a fine not exceeding SR200,000.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Metals Gemstone

Related

Startup of the Week: Gemstones - A source of beauty and wellness
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Gemstones - A source of beauty and wellness
Desert diamonds: natural gemstones found almost exclusively in the Arabian Peninsula
Saudi Arabia
Desert diamonds: natural gemstones found almost exclusively in the Arabian Peninsula

Latest updates

Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania
UK fintechs seek ‘cure for Brexit’ in Lithuania
COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?
COVID-19: Could empty office buildings help solve France’s housing crisis?
Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
Pandemic puts pressure on Japan to open up rice stockpile to charities
Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum
Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.