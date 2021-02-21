Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

You are here

The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand. (Supplied)
  • Combined entity could be valued up to $15 billion
RIYADH: Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein (SPAC) that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion.

The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand, the sources added.

A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, they added, and the talks are ongoing but could still fall apart, Asharq Bloomberg said.

Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. employee, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the sources said.

Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

  • The UAE ranked second-best for speed and efficiency of internet connection
DUBAI: The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 31st globally in a recent report about the best countries for remote working, state news agency WAM has reported.

The report, issued by UK-based business phone system company Circle Loop, looked at which countries offered the best environment for remote working, taking into consideration internet speed, rental rates and happiness indices.

The UAE surpassed Italy, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, the US and China on the list, and it ranked second-best for speed and efficiency of internet connection.

UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama remarked on the “great changes” brought about by the pandemic and how these “were reflected in all aspects of life.”  

Al-Olama also noted the country’s quick adoption of digital solutions in the public sector, allowing 95 percent of government employees to work remotely.

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020
  • Revenues increased 16 percent after expansion in all segments including hospitals, pharmacy and HMG solutions
RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) net income attributable to the shareholders for the year 2020 increased by 21.29 percent to reach SR 1,055 million ($282 million).This was compared to SR 870.23 million last year, the company stated on Sunday on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The net income margin increased by 18.01 percent of revenue compared to 17.35 percent for the year 2019. This is despite the increase in fixed costs associated with the start of Khobar hospital’s operations during 2019, which is still in the ramp-up phase.

Revenues for the year 2020 grew by 16.85 percent, reaching SR 5,861.60 million. There was an increase of SR 845.32 million, compared to SR 5,016.28 last year, as a result of growth in all group segments including hospitals, pharmacy and HMG solutions.

Revenue growth was mainly attributed to the hospital segment due to the increase in inpatient occupancy, the revenue growth in the pharmacy segment during the current year, and the growth of revenue from new contracts awarded to the group in the HMG solutions segment during 2019 and 2020, the company stated.

EBITDA has increased 25.8 percent this year compared to year 2019, by SR306.36 million reaching SR 1,491.70 million. EBITDA margin has also improved in the year 2020 to reach 25.45 percent compared to 23.63 percent in the previous year.

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts
  • Contracts were signed with local and international firms at IDEX
DUBAI: The UAE armed forces on Sunday signed 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) in defense contracts with local and international firms at the Idex defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, spokesman Staff Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Hassani said.
The majority of contracts were signed with local firms.

Zain KSA profits drop 46%

Zain KSA profits drop 46%
  • Saudi Mobile Telecommunication Co. revenues hit by pandemic
RIYADH: The Saudi Mobile Telecommunication Co. (Zain KSA) recorded a net profit of SR260 million ($70 million) for the year 2020, a 46 percent decrease in earnings.

This was compared to a previous net profit of SR485 million, the company stated on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday.

Revenues dropped by 5.6 percent due to the impact of the pandemic, which led to minimal numbers of Umrah visitors, limiting Hajj to local pilgrims. This was in addition to the reduction of the mobile termination rate in the second half of 2020.

The cost of revenue increased by 2.2 percent, which resulted in a decrease of gross profit by a cumulative impact of 8.8 percent.

Zain KSA absorbed the negative impact partially by decreasing Opex by SR136 million. Depreciation and amortization increased by SR128 million as a result of capex investment.

Saudi Arabia eyes place in world’s top 30 digital economies

Saudi Arabia eyes place in world’s top 30 digital economies
  • The Kingdom has implemented the optical fiber deployment initiative, aiming at building a digital society, a digital government and a digital economy
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) completed the delivery of optical fiber to 3.5 million homes by the end of December 2020, according to Al Arabiya.

This has passed the optical fiber deployment initiative goal set by the National Transformation Program.

The Ministry of Communications aims to place the Kingdom among the top 30 countries in the digital economy by 2023 and make it a hub for connecting continents digitally.

Around 570,000 homes have been connected to high-speed internet so far, enhancing the digital infrastructure in all regions of the Kingdom and enabling digital transformation by stimulating investment in the deployment of optical fiber networks in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The vision aims at strengthening the role of the telecommunications sector in building a digital society, a digital government and a digital economy, the ministry explained.

Saudi Arabia is moving towards raising the economy by maximizing income, diversifying and increasing the non-oil GDP by launching several initiatives, including the initiative to stimulate investment in the deployment of optical fiber networks.

Optical fiber networks contribute in enabling the increase in non-oil GDP and improving the quality of digital services provided to beneficiaries in digital health, digital government, e-commerce and smart education, Al Arabiya said, citing Al Eqtisadiah newspaper.

