You are here

  • Home
  • Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
A tourist visits the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7ejq

Updated 19 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
  • 90,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Spain in 2019, compared with 67,000 in 2016: Namratha Rose
  • “We are looking to double the number of tourists traveling to Spain from the Kingdom,” Rose added
Updated 19 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Spain’s tourism board has appointed a specialist marketing representative in Saudi Arabia as part of its bid to double the number of Saudi tourists traveling to the country.
Namratha Rose, manager of marketing and trade relations for Spain Tourism Middle East, said 90,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Spain in 2019, compared with 67,000 in 2016.
“We are looking to double the number of tourists traveling to Spain from the Kingdom. In January and February 2020, before the pandemic halted travel, numbers where higher than in 2019, which was very promising. We are confident Spain always has something to offer all kinds of clients from the Kingdom,” she told Arab News.
In order to achieve the growth in visitors — once international travel restarts in May for Saudis — the Spanish tourism board has appointed AVIAREPS, a global tourism marketing company, as its official partner in the Kingdom.
“This is the first time for Spain Tourism to appoint a joint representative in Saudi Arabia and is symbolic of the importance and dedication we have for further engaging and developing our connections with the Saudi market,” Daniel Rosado, director of the Spanish Tourism Office for the Middle East, said in a statement.
Glenn Johnston, vice president of Middle East and Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS, said: “In anticipation of international travel coming back online for travelers from Saudi Arabia, we look forward to rolling out a number of marketing and promotional initiatives in the months to come.”
According to the Global Holiday Intent survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai — 46 percent of people in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally once restrictions are eased later this year.
The poll was conducted late last year before the breakthroughs in coronavirus vaccines.

Topics: Spain Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
Business & Economy
Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
World
Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Updated 21 February 2021

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Updated 21 February 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Plans for seismic surveys to help find oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge have fizzled due to a lack of protection for polar bears, according to a brief statement Saturday from the Department of the Interior.
The Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. (KIC), the Native-owned company that applied for permission to conduct the survey, failed to do the required work to identify polar bear dens in the region that would be surveyed, Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in an emailed statement.
The likely demise of the seismic plan is the latest in a series of setbacks that have deflated the decades-long ambition to convert the refuge into an oil-producing frontier.
Alaska’s oil production has been waning since the late 1980s, when the state produced more than 2 million barrels of crude per day. Now its output is roughly 500 bpd.
Ex-President Donald Trump passed tax legislation in 2017 that would have allowed for drilling in the ANWR, and the federal government held a lease sale in the last days of his presidency.
Identification of den sites was needed for the US Fish and Wildlife to grant KIC an incidental harassment authorization, a permit that would allow seismic operations near polar bears, Schwartz said.
“The company was advised today that their request is no longer actionable,” she said in her statement.
KIC had planned, through contractor SAExploration, to conduct seismic surveys on 352,416 acres within the refuge’s coastal plain. The company missed a Feb. 13 deadline to perform its aerial den-detection work, Schwartz said.
The Jan. 6 ANWR lease sale drew qualifying bids for only 11 tracts, most from an Alaska state agency that was participating as a backstop in case oil companies did not submit bids.
President Joseph Biden and Interior Secretary-designee Deb Haaland oppose oil development in the refuge.

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
  • Combined entity could be valued up to $15 billion
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein (SPAC) that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion.

The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand, the sources added.

A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, they added, and the talks are ongoing but could still fall apart, Asharq Bloomberg said.

Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. employee, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the sources said.

Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Topics: Lucid Motors Finance

Related

Lucid Motors to expand Saudi presence, scouting retail locations
Business & Economy
Lucid Motors to expand Saudi presence, scouting retail locations
PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory

UAE is best Arab country for remote working in 2021: report

UAE is best Arab country for remote working in 2021: report
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

UAE is best Arab country for remote working in 2021: report

UAE is best Arab country for remote working in 2021: report
  • The UAE ranked second-best for speed and efficiency of internet connection
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 31st globally in a recent report about the best countries for remote working, state news agency WAM has reported.

The report, issued by UK-based business phone system company Circle Loop, looked at which countries offered the best environment for remote working, taking into consideration internet speed, rental rates and happiness indices.

The UAE surpassed Italy, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, the US and China on the list, and it ranked second-best for speed and efficiency of internet connection.

UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama remarked on the “great changes” brought about by the pandemic and how these “were reflected in all aspects of life.”  

Al-Olama also noted the country’s quick adoption of digital solutions in the public sector, allowing 95 percent of government employees to work remotely.

Topics: UAE technology economy

Related

Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Emirates Mars Mission. (Supplied)
Middle-East
UAE Mars mission project manager heralds age of ‘space collaboration’
UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts
Business & Economy
UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020

Saudi medical group posts 21% profit growth in 2020
  • Revenues increased 16 percent after expansion in all segments including hospitals, pharmacy and HMG solutions
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) net income attributable to the shareholders for the year 2020 increased by 21.29 percent to reach SR 1,055 million ($282 million).This was compared to SR 870.23 million last year, the company stated on Sunday on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The net income margin increased by 18.01 percent of revenue compared to 17.35 percent for the year 2019. This is despite the increase in fixed costs associated with the start of Khobar hospital’s operations during 2019, which is still in the ramp-up phase.

Revenues for the year 2020 grew by 16.85 percent, reaching SR 5,861.60 million. There was an increase of SR 845.32 million, compared to SR 5,016.28 last year, as a result of growth in all group segments including hospitals, pharmacy and HMG solutions.

Revenue growth was mainly attributed to the hospital segment due to the increase in inpatient occupancy, the revenue growth in the pharmacy segment during the current year, and the growth of revenue from new contracts awarded to the group in the HMG solutions segment during 2019 and 2020, the company stated.

EBITDA has increased 25.8 percent this year compared to year 2019, by SR306.36 million reaching SR 1,491.70 million. EBITDA margin has also improved in the year 2020 to reach 25.45 percent compared to 23.63 percent in the previous year.

Topics: Finance

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes place in world’s top 30 digital economies
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia eyes place in world’s top 30 digital economies
Saudi Central Bank launches instant payment system Sarie
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank launches instant payment system Sarie

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts
Updated 21 February 2021
Reuters

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts

UAE Armed Forces signs $1.36bn in defense contracts
  • Contracts were signed with local and international firms at IDEX
Updated 21 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE armed forces on Sunday signed 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) in defense contracts with local and international firms at the Idex defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, spokesman Staff Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Hassani said.
The majority of contracts were signed with local firms.

Topics: UAE UAE ARMED FORCES Military economy

Related

AEC to showcase defense innovation at IDEX 2021
Corporate News
AEC to showcase defense innovation at IDEX 2021
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

Latest updates

Israel re-opens further with ‘green pass’ for vaccinated
Israel re-opens further with ‘green pass’ for vaccinated
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs defence venture deal with US Lockheed Martin
Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 collection at London Fashion Week
Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied
UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31
UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.