HSBC reports profits fell 30% to $6.1bn in 2020

HSBC reports profits fell 30% to $6.1bn in 2020
HSBC was expected on February 23, 2021 to announce their 2020 annual results later in the day. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses
HONG KONG: HSBC said Tuesday its post-tax profits for 2020 plunged 30 percent on-year after the Asia-focused banking giant took a hammering from the coronavirus pandemic and spiralling tensions between China and the West.
Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts sparked by the currrent economic crises.

Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • The black market had been handling more than 90 percent of transactions, officials said
  • Donors including the United States hailed a “courageous” move that they had demanded in order for Sudan to access debt relief
KHARTOUM: Business on Sudan’s black market slowed to a crawl on Monday and some people sold dollars in banks for the first time in years, a day after authorities devalued the currency by more than 85 percent to try to secure debt relief and ease an economic crisis.
Aligning the official and black market rates is central to the plan and any sign that the parallel market, used by most businesses and ordinary Sudanese, is still capturing the lion’s share of hard currency trade could undermine the policy.
Black market traders said they were waiting to see how banks would react and whether the government would intervene in the market to stop the Sudanese pound falling further or would crack down on their activities.
The devaluation and move to a “flexible managed float” is a key reform that was delayed for months for fear of risk to the fragile transitional government set up after the overthrow of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019.
The black market had been handling more than 90 percent of transactions, officials said, and is known for its convenience, free of red tape. Trade intensified when Sudan lost its main source of dollar income with the secession of the oil-rich South in 2011.
Donors including the United States hailed a “courageous” move that they had demanded in order for Sudan to access debt relief in line with an International Monetary Fund monitoring program.
“This is a positive development for the people of Sudan,” said a World Bank spokesman in Washington.
On Monday, a few people came into banks to sell their foreign currency for the first time in years, a bank employee said. Banks have few dollars and were buying but not selling dollars, waiting to see if the central bank would provide more, two bankers said.
“I came here today to try it out and see if these prices were real or just talk, but I got a good price,” said one woman at a Khartoum bank who asked not to be named. She sold $100 for 376 pounds to the dollar. Until Sunday, the official exchange rate was 55 pounds to the dollar.
“The prices were reasonable,” said Emad Othman, another first-time seller.
In sharply reduced black market trade, a dollar was fetching 380-385 pounds.
On social media, others expressed reluctance to use official exchanges, amid skepticism that a slide in the currency’s value would suddenly halt.
One black market trader told Reuters he had rushed to buy cars and other assets. Several said they wanted to avoid holding too many dollars in case of a crackdown on traders.
“I wouldn’t mind going into legal business,” said one black market trader. “But how do I trust that the banks will have dollars for me and my clients?”

Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
AFP

  • The recent incident prompted United and other airlines to ground planes with the same Pratt & Whitney engine
  • While no one was injured in the Denver incident, the episode is the latest setback for Boeing
NEW YORK: Dozens of Boeing 777 planes were grounded worldwide Monday following a weekend scare on a United Airlines’ plane that suffered engine failure and scattered airplane debris over suburban Denver.
The incident on the flight out of Denver — which quickly returned to the airport after part of the engine caught fire and broke off — prompted United and other airlines to ground planes with the same Pratt & Whitney engine.
While no one was injured in the Denver incident, the episode is the latest setback for Boeing, which only recently resumed deliveries of the long-grounded 737 MAX following two fatal crashes of that plane.
Aviation experts said the incident especially raised questions about Pratt & Whitney and United over engine maintenance.
“It’s nothing like the MAX,” said Teal Group aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia. “After all these years of service it is unlikely to be a design issue with the engine, certainly it is something to do with maintenance.”
The Denver incident followed a Japan Airlines 777 incident in December involving the same type of engine, as well as an engine problem in February 2018 on a United flight.
“There might be a common theme” among the three incidents “but until the investigation is complete, we don’t know that,” said Scott Hamilton of Leeham News, an aviation news site.
Boeing said all 128 of the 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines were grounded following Saturday’s emergency landing of United flight 328 to Hawaii.
Of the 128 planes, only 69 were in service while 59 were in storage.
Besides United, which removed 24 planes from service, affected carriers included Japanese carriers, Japan Airlines and All Nippon and South Korean airlines, Asiana and Korean Air.
Egyptian state newspaper Al Ahram reported Monday that national carrier Egyptair is grounding four planes with this type of engine. However, those aircraft were not presently in service, a source close to the manufacturer said.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a temporary ban on jets with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines from entering UK airspace.


A video shot from inside the United aircraft — which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board — showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200.
Residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered extra inspections after the incident.
FAA chief Steve Dickson said a preliminary safety data review pointed to a need for additional checks of the jet engine’s fan blades, unique to the model and only used on 777 planes.
FAA officials met with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing representatives Sunday evening, he added.
The US National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said a preliminary investigation indicated two fan blades fractured on the number 2 engine on the plane.
“The airplane sustained minor damage,” the NTSB said Sunday. “The examination and documentation of the airplane is ongoing.”
In a briefing Monday, NTSB chair Robert Sumwalt reiterated that two fan blades were damaged but there had been “no structural damage” to the plane.
“Our mission is to understand not only what happened but why it happened, so that we can keep it from happening again,” he said.
Pratt & Whitney said it was cooperating with the NTSB probe and “will continue to work to ensure the safe operation of the fleet.”
United said it was removing the aircraft from its schedule, “and will continue to work closely with regulators to determine any additional steps.”
Japan’s transport ministry earlier said it had ordered stricter inspections of engines after a Japan Airlines 777 plane flying from Haneda to Naha experienced trouble with “an engine in the same family” in December.


The engine failure is unwelcome news for Boeing, which also faces a fresh investigation in Holland after a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane showered a small townwith debris injuring two people — the same day as the Denver incident.
“We have started a preliminary investigation,” said Luisa Hubregtse of the Dutch Safety Board. “However, at this stage it’s too early to draw any conclusions.”
Boeing only recently resumed deliveries of the 737 MAX following a 20-month global grounding after two tragic crashes killed 346 people.
The MAX began returning to commercial service in late 2020, a time when airline travel remains depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing executives said last month they expect it will take about three years for activity to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Michel Merluzeau, an expert at consultancy AIR, agreed the latest problem did not appear to result from poor plane design.
“It’s not really a problem for Boeing,” he said. “It’s more an issue of maintenance — how United or Pratt & Whitney is maintaining engines that have been in use for a while.”
Hamilton of Leeham News said the episode “is an embarrassing headline, but as a practical issue, it will have no impact on Boeing.”
Noting the weak demand for longer-service planes during Covid-19, Hamilton predicted some carriers could opt to retire the planes rather than return them to service.
Shares of Boeing fell 2.1 percent to $212.88, while Pratt & Whitney’s parent company Raytheon Technologies fell 1.7 percent to $73.00.
United rose 3.5 percent to $49.70, joining other carriers in rallying after a positive note from Deutsche Bank about the industry’s prospects amid improving Covid-19 trends.
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

  • Commodity prices again strengthened on Tuesday
  • The dollar index was steady at 90.028, with the euro up 0.090 percent at $1.2165
SINGAPORE/MIAMI: Asian stocks rebounded from two-week lows struck on Tuesday as rising commodity prices boosted market expectations of an improved growth outlook, a day after rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects hit US tech shares.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2 percent after dipping to 719.8, the lowest level in two weeks. The gauge has eased from last week’s record top but is still up just over 9 percent so far this year.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 and Singapore’s Straits Times index both gained 0.6% and Hong Kong advanced 1.1 percent. The tech-laden South Korea’s Kospi was a prominent loser, down 0.3 percent and Taiwan eased 0.05 percent.
Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
“A higher interest rate environment forces investors to consider the opportunity costs of investments. Stocks that have significant borrowing, or produce no income for investors, may be particularly vulnerable,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.
On Wall Street, high-growth stocks such as Apple, Microsoft and Tesla weighed on the Nasdaq Composite, which shed 2.5 percent on Monday.
Commodity prices again strengthened on Tuesday. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after US production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check.
Brent crude was up 2.2 percent at $66.7, a one-year high. Spot gold rose to a one-week high to $1,815.3 an ounce as inflation worries boosted the bullion’s appeal as a hedge.
The strength in commodities kept the Australian dollar steady at $0.79 against the US dollar, just near a three-year high.
Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more US fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally. However that is also fueling inflation worries, prompting investors to sell growth stocks that have rallied in recent months.
“Real US interest rates are now in positive territory, which has created some concern around the consequences for equities markets,” Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management said in a report.
The dollar index was steady at 90.028, with the euro up 0.090 percent at $1.2165. The Japanese yen was little changed versus the greenback at 105.01 per dollar.
Cash Treasuries were not traded in Asia with Tokyo shut for holidays, but futures firmed slightly and showed an implied ten-year Treasury yield of 1.34 percent.
Markets will turn their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who is delivering his semi-annual testimony on Tuesday. Powell is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher, analysts said.
“In addition to the ever-present question of what it may take for the Fed to consider tapering, the most pressing investor interest is at what point the Fed could respond to the level or volatility of interest rates after the recent increases,” foreign exchange strategist at Citi said in a note.

Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial regulatory authority said it has referred five suspects to the Public Prosecution accused of engaging in “manipulative and misleading” practices, a statement on state-run Saudi Press Agency said.
The Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia said the suspects violated Article 49 of the Capital Market Law, and Articles 2 and 8 of the Market Conduct Regulations.
It said the suspects “engaged in manipulative and misleading practices in market trading by entering buy or sell orders of shares with the aim of influencing the price of the banknote.”
It added that they “traded (bought) the shares of a number of listed companies, then promoted opinions on social networking platforms (such as) Twitter and a forum with the aim of influencing the price of the banknote.”
“Then they traded (sold) the shares of the listed companies that were affected by the opinions they had promoted about them.”
The statement said it had detected similar suspicious practices between Jan. 20 and Oct. 1 last year that had affected the prices of shares of 37 companies listed in the Saudi stock exchange.

Updated 23 February 2021
AMEERA ABID

  • Nowadays a wide range of beauty and skincare products are available that claim to be free of chemicals, and offer natural remedies
Updated 23 February 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: With an increase in awareness about the harmful effects of preservatives and chemicals used in items like food, beverages and skincare products, people are turning to organic products and natural remedies.

This trend has led many entrepreneurs to try their luck with products free of harmful chemicals. Nowadays a wide range of beauty and skincare products are available that claim to be free of chemicals, and offer natural remedies.

Fatima Abdullah Saeed Al-Maddah, a lawyer by training, is one of those entrepreneurs who understood the market’s needs and switched her career to become an entrepreneur and aromatherapist.

Al-Maddah told Arab News that there was demand for skincare products free of harmful ingredients, but the supply was not adequate.

“We were looking for clean, effective, and simple skincare but we couldn’t find such products here,” she said.

She used to try natural remedies instead of purchasing products that could harm her health.

Al-Maddah said people wanted products free of toxins without compromising on their effectiveness. She felt motivated to launch her own line of products to exploit the gap. The idea, however, materialized when Al-Maddah learned aromatherapy.

She said: “Then I started looking at formulas, talking to professionals, dermatologists, and manufacturers and came up with a range of products without using toxins such as sulfates.”

Al-Maddah said her idea was simple — one of the core values of her brand.

“Our products are intended for a modern woman, who is ambitious and has a lot of things to do, whether she is a career woman or not. We believe that all women are beautiful from the inside and have a natural charm to them that we wanted to enhance.”

The name of the company is a combination of two French words “laboratoire” meaning “laboratory” and “apothecaire” which means “apothecary.”

The skincare industry is extremely competitive, so a startup needs to innovate, Al Maddah said.

“Just to let the people know that your product exists is a challenge.”

She said the launch of her startup went smoothly as she took advice from French and American experts.

“I also had knowledge of aromatherapy, I was able to tell them what I wanted and did not want in a formula,” Al-Maddah said.

People have been used to commercial products for so long that it takes customers a while to get used to natural and clean products.

“What makes Labothecaire products unique is the scientific backing that they have,” she told Arab News.

Another thing that the entrepreneur emphasized on was the company’s focus on listening to the customers and the drive to improve its products.

Labothecaire also emphasises transparency. “Lots of cosmetic companies make sure that the ingredients are mentioned in small fonts, and not easily readable. However, we make sure that it is truly clear, on the products and on the website. We try and educate the customers on our social media on what goes into our products and what is beneficial to them.”

The company also tries to educate the people and raise awareness. Al-Maddah said that most of the products that people use end up in their bloodstreams. So, they also offer free consultations to their customers where professionals advise them according to their issues.

With every new product, Al-Maddah says her sense of achievement is boosted “I am very proud of each of our products.”

The brand plans to initially expand to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries before going international.

