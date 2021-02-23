You are here

  UN: Afghanistan war civilian casualties down by 15% last year

UN: Afghanistan war civilian casualties down by 15% last year

UN: Afghanistan war civilian casualties down by 15% last year
The attacks targeting civilians include assaults on members of the judiciary, media and activists, a UN report said. (AP)
  • Still, Afghanistan remains among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian
  • The attacks targeting civilians include assaults on members of the judiciary, media and activists
KABUL: The number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across war-weary Afghanistan fell by 15 percent last year compared to 2019, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the UN Human Rights Office attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces.
Still, Afghanistan remains among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian. A distressing feature of the conflict remains the disproportionate impact on Afghan women and children, who make up 43 percent of all casualties.
The attacks targeting civilians include assaults on members of the judiciary, media and activists. Also targeted have been religious minorities, especially the Shiite Muslim population, most of whom also belong to the Hazara ethnic group, and the Sikh population.
The overall number of civilian casualties in 2020 of 8,820 – including 3,035 killed and 5,785 others wounded – fell below 10,000 for the first time since 2013. Last year’s total was 15 percent down compared to 2019, the UN said.
Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. It’s been over a month since the sides last met to discuss how to proceed.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing the US-Taliban peace deal that was signed Feb. 29 last year. As part of it, Washington committed to a May 1 withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan peace negotiations between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar began on Sept. 12 but have failed to alleviate the scale of civilian harm – a key indicator of violence levels. Instead, there was an escalation of violence in the fourth quarter of the year.
For the first time since it began systematic documentation in 2009, UNAMA tallied an increase civilian casualties recorded in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter. In addition, this period marked a 45 percent increase in civilian casualties compared to the same three months in 2019, especially from the use of improvised explosive devices and targeted killings.
In October, civilian casualties were the highest of any month in 2020, and in November UNAMA documented the highest number of civilian casualties of any November since it started systematic documentation in 2009. Alongside the overall increase in violence as the year ended, the population was confronted with a spate of targeted killings, referred to by many as “assassinations,” of civilians, including media, civil society activists, members of the judiciary and the civilian government administration, as well as civilian family members of combatants.
“2020 could have been the year of peace in Afghanistan. Instead, thousands of Afghan civilians perished due to the conflict,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN’s special representative of the secretary-general for Afghanistan. “This important report has the overriding objective of providing the parties responsible with the facts, and recommendations, so they take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians. I urge them not to squander a single day in taking the urgent steps to avoid more suffering.”
The report blamed 62 percent of casualties on anti-government forces in 2020 with the Taliban responsible for most of them – 46 percent – and the Daesh group responsible for 8 percent.
Pro-government forces caused a quarter of all civilian casualties, totaling 2,231, the report said. That includes 841 killed and 1,390 wounded, a decrease of 24 percent from 2019, with the Afghan national security forces causing most of these – 22 percent of the total.
While there was an increase in the number of civilian casualties that were unclaimed by any party and for which UNAMA could not attribute responsibility, the report found the Taliban caused 19 percent fewer civilian casualties than in 2019 and IS caused 45 percent fewer than the previous year.
Ground engagements were the leading cause of civilian casualties in 2020. They were responsible for 36 percent of civilian casualties, a slight increase compared with 2019. Next were suicide and non-suicide attacks using improvised explosive devices, which caused 34.5 percent of the casualties last year, a 30 percent decrease. Anti-government forces targeted killings caused 14 percent of casualties in 2020, up by 45 percent, and pro-government airstrikes caused 8 percent of casualties, down 34 percent.
“Ultimately, the best way to protect civilians is to establish a humanitarian cease-fire,” said Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA. “Parties refusing to consider a cease-fire must recognize the devastating consequences of such a posture on the lives of Afghan civilians.”

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest

Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after sanctions, mass protest
  • Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign
YANGON: Myanmar’s military leaders came under renewed pressure at home and abroad Tuesday, with tightened sanctions from Washington and Brussels, and some of the biggest demonstrations against their rule since they seized power three weeks ago.
Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations so far, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighborhood against night arrests was also shot dead on the weekend.
Overnight the US blacklisted another two members of the regime – air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw and fellow junta member Moe Myint Tun – after announcing targeted sanctions against other top generals earlier this month.
“We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
He called on the regime to end attacks on peaceful protesters, journalists and activists, release prisoners detained since the coup, and “restore the democratically elected government.”
Washington’s announcement came hours after the European Union approved sanctions targeting Myanmar’s military and their economic interests.
“All direct financial support from our development system to the government reform programs is withheld,” said Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief.
But he said the bloc would not curb trade ties for fear it could hurt the wider population.
The Myanmar military has deployed tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets against protesters, with isolated incidents of use of live rounds.
They have also stepped up the presence of security forces in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city and commercial hub.
More than 680 people have been arrested since the February 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group, with nearly all still behind bars.
Overnight Internet shutdowns have also become routine, fanning fears of anti-coup protester arrests during the blackouts.
The crackdown has failed to quell weeks of massive street demonstrations, joined by large numbers of striking civil servants, bank staff and health care workers.
Tens of thousands rallied on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw, a military stronghold. More than 100 people were arrested as police chased protesters through the streets.
Demonstrators in Yangon ignored security forces and barricades set up around the city to hold impromptu vigils for protesters killed in the unrest.
The work boycotts have government administration along with business and the banking sector, and on the weekend the junta issued an ominous warning that suggested its patience was wearing thin.
“Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life,” said a message aired on state media.
Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was detained in a dawn raid but has been hit with two charges by the junta, one of them for possessing unregistered walkie-talkies.
Her hearing is expected on March 1.

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions

Philippines: Duterte rejects recommendations to ease coronavirus restrictions
  • Top economic officials recommended further easing quarantine restrictions in the country starting in March to bolster the economy
MANILA: The Philippine president will reject recommendations to further ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions across the country until a delayed vaccination campaign kicks off, his spokesman said.
President Rodrigo Duterte also rejected a plan to resume face-to-face school classes in some pilot areas until vaccinations, which have been set back by delays in the arrival of initial batches of COVID-19 vaccine, have been launched, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
The scheduled delivery on Tuesday of 600,000 doses from Sinovac was postponed anew after the China-based company failed to immediately secure an emergency-use permit from Manila’s Food and Drug Administration. Sinovac got the authorization Monday.
Top economic officials have asked Duterte to consider further easing quarantine restrictions in the country starting in March to bolster the economy, which has suffered one of the worst recessions in the region, and stave off hunger. But Duterte rejected the recommendations.
“The chief executive recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy and its impact on people’s livelihoods,” Roque said but added that the president “gives higher premium to public health and safety.”
The Philippines has reported more than 563,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and more than 12,000 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia. The government has faced criticisms for failing to immediately launch a massive vaccine campaign for about 70 million Filipinos.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs reforms to keep out ‘hostile’ people
  • Lam: Political strife and unrest in the city showed there were always some people who are ‘rather hostile’ to the central authorities in China
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that it was “crystal clear” that electoral reform is necessary, a day after a top Beijing official signaled major changes would be coming to ensure the semi-autonomous city is run by “patriots.”
Lam said political strife and unrest in the city, including anti-government protests in 2019 as well as protests in 2014, showed there were always some people who are “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China.
“I can understand that the central authorities are very concerned, they do not want the situation to deteriorate further in such a way that ‘one country, two systems’ cannot be implemented,” Lam said at a regular news briefing.
The “one country, two systems” framework allows civil rights in Hong Kong that are not found on the mainland. The protesters say Hong Kong’s freedoms have been eroded as Beijing seeks more control.
Her comments came a day after Xia Baolong, director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said that Hong Kong could only be ruled by “patriots,” which exclude those who lobby other countries for foreign sanctions or “troublemakers.”

UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Food and water reportedly ran out days ago; it is feared a number of those on board have already died
  • Last contact with vessel was on Saturday; current whereabouts and the number of passengers are unknown
NEW YORK: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week.

The number of people on board is uncertain, as is the ship’s current location. The last contact with it was a distress call received on Saturday night, local time. This indicated that food and water ran out several days ago and many people are seriously ill. It is feared that a number have already died.

Indrika Ratwatte, director of the UNHCR’s Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said he has alerted local maritime authorities that the vessel might be in their waters and appealed for their immediate assistance to save lives.

“Many (of those on board) are in a highly vulnerable condition and are apparently suffering from extreme dehydration,” he added. “We understand (that) fatalities have risen over the past 24 hours.”

The Andaman Sea is part of the northeastern Indian Ocean, bounded by the coastlines of Myanmar and Thailand. It lies to the southeast of the Bay of Bengal and east of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Ratwatte called on countries in the area to immediately deploy search and rescue vessels and to prioritize efforts to save the lives of the refugees. 

“In line with international obligations under the law of the sea, and longstanding maritime traditions, the duty to rescue persons in distress at sea should be upheld, irrespective of nationality or legal status”, he said. He also reiterated UNHCR’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid and assistance with quarantine procedures.

According to UNHCR, refugees attempting to cross the seas of Southeast Asia are three times more likely to die than those in the Mediterranean, due largely to mistreatment by smugglers and the risk of disease on the boats.

“The fact that refugees and migrants continue to undertake fatal journeys accentuates the need for an immediate and collective regional response to search, rescue and disembarkation,” Ratwatte said.

The Rohingya, an ethnic minority, have endured decades of abuse in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in neighboring Bangladesh. An additional 250,000 fled after the uprising in Myanmar 1989 and the resulting military crackdown.

Thousands of them returned to Rakhine State in 1992 when Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed a repatriation deal. The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh began in August 2017 following systematic attacks by Myanmar’s military, which senior UN officials have said amount to ethnic cleansing.

Muslim Council of Britain urges government to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
Muslim Council of Britain urges government to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
  • UK’s largest Muslim civil society group says refusal to engage has had ‘tragic consequences’ during pandemic
  • Recent election of its youngest, first female leader ‘represents an opportunity’ for cooperation
LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the country’s largest Muslim civil society organization, has urged ministers to reconsider their policy of non-engagement with it, saying this has had “tragic consequences” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCB asked whether “similar faith-based, democratic bodies are excluded in this way” at a time when there is concern about the levels of vaccine uptake among members of minority communities, including the UK’s 2.5 million Muslims.

The MCB’s work throughout the pandemic has included detailed guidance across a range of issues for individuals and mosques.

Its work has received praise from the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

But the MCB has been blacklisted by the government since 2009 after some of its leaders were accused of supporting violence against Israel.

READ MORE: BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader

BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader

Since then, communication between the MCB and the government has been inconsistent. The organization said contact was completely cut off last March.

“The tragic consequences of such a policy were seen at the height of the pandemic, when civil servants unexpectedly ceased engaging with the MCB, without providing a reason,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

“This took place at a time when both parties were working hard to provide vital information and guidance to Muslim communities, and whilst government ministries were sharing our work.”

Muslims in the UK have found themselves at the sharp end of the pandemic. Last June, official data found that Muslim men and women had the highest fatality of any faith group during the period of March 1 to May 15.

They also have lower vaccination rates than average, due partly to misinformation surrounding the vaccines’ ingredients and health effects.

Earlier this month, the MCB announced that it had elected its first female leader, Zara Mohammed.

Her election, it said, “represents an opportunity for both the MCB and the government to come together and discuss areas where we could work together for the common good.”

