Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has raised 800 billion won ($720.93 million) through the pre-initial public offering (IPO) financing of affiliate Hyundai Global Service, the firm said on Tuesday.
Hyundai Heavy said it signed a pact to sell 38 percent of Hyundai Global Service shares to US investment firm KKR for 646 billion won, adding that it would get a cash dividend of 150 billion won from Hyundai Global Service.
In a statement, KKR said it valued Hyundai Global Service at nearly 2 trillion won.
Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital
Part of government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: US business support company CSG is planning to set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh before the end of the first quarter of 2021, along with an initial 24 companies, following the announcement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2030 strategy for the Saudi capital last month.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital over the next 10 years, and CSG is one of the first to confirm its move.
The initiative is part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) by 2030.
“CSG has been doing business with the major mobile operators in KSA since early 2008. To further strengthen our presence, we will have our legal entity open for business during Q1 2021. Our team has been supporting customers in the Kingdom for more than a decade and has most recently grown our portfolio with a significant new contract at Mobily, one of the country’s leading mobile operators,” Daniel Kjellander, CSG General Manager and Head of Sales Middle East, told Arab News.
The US firm will set up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).
Although the company did not say how many staff it is looking to hire, it did confirm that Riyadh will become its official Middle East headquarters and it will “increase headcount throughout 2021.”
In addition to Kjellander, the team appointed to lead the new headquarters include Head of Delivery, Francis O’Sullivan; and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, James Kirby.
“Our initial management team has been appointed, but we are looking to expand with local talent as soon as COVID-19 allows, and from there we can really start building out the team on the ground in Riyadh,” Kjellander said.
CSG, which is headquartered in Colorado, offers its clients software and services to help simplify internal and external processes. It began operations in Saudi Arabia with a strategic partnership with telecom operator Mobily in 2008, and has since developed its regional portfolio of clientele to include Batelco, Etisalat, Omantel, and Ooredoo Qatar, du, MB, and Telecom Egypt.
“The initiatives and programs put in place by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia, are pivotal points in the decision for CSG to move its regional headquarters to the Kingdom,” Kjellander said.
“We have seen significant growth, providing a wealth of new business opportunities. The progressive policies and programs create the right environment for CSG to attract talent and provide the infrastructure to enable our business to grow,” he added.
Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 slowdown
IHG, which previously scrapped its final dividend, said 2020 was the most challenging year in its history as revenue per available room slumped 52.5 percent
Demand remained stronger in IHG’s Holiday Inn Express business, which represents about 70 percent of its rooms in the US market
Reuters
BENGALURU: InterContinental Hotels (IHG) booked an annual loss of $153 million on Tuesday, pummelled by repeated COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, but said a faster recovery in its Holiday Inn Express brand had helped it outperform in key markets.
The company, which previously scrapped its final dividend, said 2020 was the most challenging year in its history as revenue per available room slumped 52.5 percent, with global travel and entertainment spending remaining under pressure.
Pinning its hopes on the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and a wider economic rebound, IHG said the industry was unlikely to see a recovery until later in the year but hinted that global travel was starting to recover.
“People want to travel again...It is the thing that people have missed most and so there is enormous pent up demand to travel,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said, adding that “travel will come back very rapidly.”
Shares of the company were up 3.8 percent at 5,516 pence by 0845 GMT, amid a near 3 percent rise on the FTSE 350 travel and leisure index as Britain saw a surge in flight and hotel bookings after the government said would-be holidaymakers will be given clarity on making plans for the summer by April 12.
Demand remained stronger in IHG’s Holiday Inn Express business, which represents about 70 percent of its rooms in the US market and has historically been impacted less and recovered faster than other segments in economic downturns, the company said.
“IHG is at the start of a prolonged period of commercial recovery,” Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.
Still, IHG reported a group operating loss of $153 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $630 million last year.
The free zones account for 8 percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, most of which are based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) said around 60,600 companies were registered in the country’s free-zones as of mid-February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year rise in the total number of companies operating across its 44 free trade zones, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
The UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) said around 60,600 were registered in the country’s free-zones as of mid-February 2021.
“The growth is reflective of the successful business continuity and disaster recovery plans adopted by the UAE to lure foreign business to work across the nation amid the global economic slowdown triggered by [the pandemic] since the second quarter of 2020,” WAM, the UAE state news agency, said in a report.
According to the NER’s figures, the free zones account for 8 percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, most of which are based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Earlier this month, the NER said 3,087 foreign companies had set up branches in the UAE at the end of January, while 812 Gulf Cooperation Council companies had operations in the emirates.
Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements
Arab News
The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday announced that it will allow investment fund managers to use the fair value or revaluation model to measure property and investment property for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.
The authority’s board of commissioners issued a resolution on June 6, 2017, obliging investment fund managers to apply the cost model to measure property, plant, equipment, investment property, and intangible assets when preparing International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) statements.
At the time, it indicated that the CMA would analyze the feasibility of continuing to apply the cost model after three years.
In a statement, the authority said its board of commissioners had decided that investment fund managers could continue to use the model to measure properties and investment property in financial statements prepared for financial periods within the fiscal year starting before 2023.
The fair value model or the revaluation model could be used for financial periods within the fiscal years starting during 2023 or thereafter, and the cost model would be allowed to measure plant, equipment, and intangible assets for five years starting from early 2021, subject to review at the end of the five-year period.
Planned 109km rail-based urban network will operate across 4 transit lines
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) has launched a new procurement process, part of its bid to attract private support for its plans to build a metro network for the island’s residents.
The ministry is seeking backing from regional and global companies as part of a public private partnership (PPP) to build a state-of-the-art, fully automated, driverless public metro system.
Officials will host a Global Market Virtual Sounding Forum in the first week of March to introduce the project and gauge interest from potential partners. Consultancy firm KPMG will be the financial, technical, and legal adviser on the venture.
The project will consist of a 109 km rail-based urban transit network across four transit lines, which will be built in phases. The first phase will comprise two lines with an estimated length of 28.6 km and including 20 stations with two interchanges. The two lines will connect key focal points such as Bahrain International Airport and major residential, commercial, and school locations.
Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, said: “The ministry is looking to collaborate with the private sector on a public private partnership basis to encourage innovation, create efficiencies, and provide the best value for money for this project.
“This approach is reflective of our leadership’s commitment to enable the private sector’s active participation in the economy with the government acting as a facilitator and regulator.”
Appetite for the use of public transport certainly exists as the Daily Tribune newspaper reported there was a 150 percent surge in the use of Bahrain’s bus services last year. It is planned that the bus network will act as a feeder service for the metro when it is complete.
The Bahrain metro project is the latest in the country’s plans for $32 billion worth of largescale infrastructure projects.