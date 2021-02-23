You are here

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements
(Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday announced that it will allow investment fund managers to use the fair value or revaluation model to measure property and investment property for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.

The authority’s board of commissioners issued a resolution on June 6, 2017, obliging investment fund managers to apply the cost model to measure property, plant, equipment, investment property, and intangible assets when preparing International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) statements.

At the time, it indicated that the CMA would analyze the feasibility of continuing to apply the cost model after three years.

In a statement, the authority said its board of commissioners had decided that investment fund managers could continue to use the model to measure properties and investment property in financial statements prepared for financial periods within the fiscal year starting before 2023.

The fair value model or the revaluation model could be used for financial periods within the fiscal years starting during 2023 or thereafter, and the cost model would be allowed to measure plant, equipment, and intangible assets for five years starting from early 2021, subject to review at the end of the five-year period.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project

Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project
  • Planned 109km rail-based urban network will operate across 4 transit lines
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) has launched a new procurement process, part of its bid to attract private support for its plans to build a metro network for the island’s residents.

The ministry is seeking backing from regional and global companies as part of a public private partnership (PPP) to build a state-of-the-art, fully automated, driverless public metro system.

Officials will host a Global Market Virtual Sounding Forum in the first week of March to introduce the project and gauge interest from potential partners. Consultancy firm KPMG will be the financial, technical, and legal adviser on the venture.

The project will consist of a 109 km rail-based urban transit network across four transit lines, which will be built in phases. The first phase will comprise two lines with an estimated length of 28.6 km and including 20 stations with two interchanges. The two lines will connect key focal points such as Bahrain International Airport and major residential, commercial, and school locations.

Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, said: “The ministry is looking to collaborate with the private sector on a public private partnership basis to encourage innovation, create efficiencies, and provide the best value for money for this project.

“This approach is reflective of our leadership’s commitment to enable the private sector’s active participation in the economy with the government acting as a facilitator and regulator.”

Appetite for the use of public transport certainly exists as the Daily Tribune newspaper reported there was a 150 percent surge in the use of Bahrain’s bus services last year. It is planned that the bus network will act as a feeder service for the metro when it is complete.

The Bahrain metro project is the latest in the country’s plans for $32 billion worth of largescale infrastructure projects.

Topics: Bahrain

Wells Fargo to sell asset management business for $2.1bn

Wells Fargo to sell asset management business for $2.1bn
Updated 55 min 41 sec ago

Wells Fargo to sell asset management business for $2.1bn

Wells Fargo to sell asset management business for $2.1bn
Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Wells Fargo & Co. said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its asset management business, which manages more than $603 billion on behalf of customers, to private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners for $2.1 billion.

Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand

Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand

Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand
  • The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.1 percent to 68,790 yuan ($10,647.45) a ton
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Copper prices hit a 9-1/2-year high on Tuesday as tight supply and solid demand from top consumer China boosted sentiment.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.1 percent to 68,790 yuan ($10,647.45) a ton, its highest since August 2011.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as high as 2.3 percent to $9,305 a ton, also the most since August 2011.
LME cash copper was at a $35.50 a ton premium to the three-month contract , showing tight nearby supplies, as inventories of the metal in LME warehouses hovered around their lowest since 2005.
Premium for Yangshan bonded copper rose to $75 a ton, its highest since August 2020, indicating solid demand from top consumer China for the imported metal.
Meanwhile, ShFE copper open interest as of Feb. 22 was at the highest since November 2011 at 365,130 lots, exchange data showed.
“The bullish sentiment is supported by signs of tightness in the physical market. Investor positioning has seen net long rise strongly in recent weeks,” said ANZ in a note.

Topics: copper economy

OFW remittances especially from Gulf countries to remain weak

OFW remittances especially from Gulf countries to remain weak
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

OFW remittances especially from Gulf countries to remain weak

OFW remittances especially from Gulf countries to remain weak
  • Remittances from overseas Filipino workers slipped 0.8 percent to $29.903 billion in 2020
  • Half a million OFWs were displaced from work last year
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Gulf region will remain depressed until 2022 as the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

Recruitment consultant Manuel Geslani said remittances would - at best - grow by two percent as workers’ deployment is countervailed by the repatriation of workers from crucial Filipino labor centers such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, where the majority of OFWs were deployed in 2018-2019.

“More than 400,000 domestic workers were sent to the Middle East, representing 70 percent of new hires in both years,” Geslani said, in a report from business daily BusinessMirror.

Remittances from overseas Filipino workers slipped 0.8 percent to $29.903 billion in 2020 from the $30.133 billion registered in 2019 as money sent from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait went down.

There has been an exodus of expatriate workers from Gulf countries with the economic fallout from COVID-19, although credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s in a report expects foreign workers to return as the economic cycle recovers.

Emerging countries including the Philippines are heavily reliant on money sent from abroad to support domestic consumption and the countercyclical nature of remittances, wherein migrant workers tend to remit more amounts to their families in times of crises, have cushioned the economic impact of the pandemic.

Half-a-million OFWs were displaced from work last year, with close to 380,000 repatriated to the country and another 100,000 more expected to arrive this year, Geslani said.

“The remaining 80,000 to 100,000 out-of-work OFWs have decided to remain in their jobs sites buoyed by unemployment insurance which expects to last a few more months of 2021.”

Latest figures from the Philippine government’s migrant welfare agency put the number of repatriated OFWs to 449,568 individuals thus far.

The Economist Intelligence Unit earlier said that the growth in remittances of emerging economies such as the Philippines remains vulnerable, as labor-hosting countries were similarly affected by the pandemic.

“The fall in remittances, and their expected continued decline in 2021, present significant challenges for these countries – particularly if their reliance on remittances grows in the immediate term,” said the report.

“This places these countries at increased risk of experiencing financial crises that would only prolong their post-pandemic recovery. If one emerging economy experiences such a crisis, financial contagion could ensue and destabilize other developing countries.”

Topics: Philippines

Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing

Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing

Hyundai Global Service raises $721m in pre-IPO financing
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has raised 800 billion won ($720.93 million) through the pre-initial public offering (IPO) financing of affiliate Hyundai Global Service, the firm said on Tuesday.
Hyundai Heavy said it signed a pact to sell 38 percent of Hyundai Global Service shares to US investment firm KKR for 646 billion won, adding that it would get a cash dividend of 150 billion won from Hyundai Global Service.
In a statement, KKR said it valued Hyundai Global Service at nearly 2 trillion won.

